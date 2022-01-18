U.S. Senate panel to debate app store reform bill

The Capitol Building is seen before a snow-covered tree on the eve of the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate panel is set on Thursday to debate a bill that aims to rein in app stores of companies that some lawmakers say exert too much market control, including Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn said on Monday the Senate Judiciary Committee would consider the Open App Markets Act is backed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

Blumenthal, a Democrat, said in a statement the bill aims to "stop Apple and Google from crushing competitors and undercutting consumers. Breaking the ironclad grip of these two behemoths on the multi-billion dollar app market is long overdue."

Blackburn, a Republican, said the hearing "bring us one step closer to holding big tech companies like Apple and Google accountable."

"Tech giants are forcing their own app stores on users at the expense of innovative start-ups," she said.

Google and Apple did not immediately comment Monday.

Apple said earlier its app store was "an unprecedented engine of economic growth and innovation, one that now supports more than 2.1 million jobs across all 50 states."

Google said previously that Android devices often come preloaded with two or more app stores and that app sellers can allow downloads without using Google's Play Store.

The lawmakers have said the bill would bar big app stores from requiring app providers to use their payment system and prohibit them from punishing apps that offer different prices or conditions through another app store or payment system.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks expands delivery services in China with Meituan tie-up

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Starbucks said on Tuesday it has entered into a partnership with China's Meituan that will allow its Chinese customers to order coffee delivery via the super-app's platform. The move will expand the U.S. coffee chain's delivery footprint in China, which has since 2018 used Alibaba Group's Ele.me as its exclusive delivery partner. The two companies will also launch a service which will allow Meituan users to make private bookings for tasting of coffees and learning to make them at Starbucks stores, it said.

  • Oil rises to more than 7-year high on Mideast tensions

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday to a more than seven-year high on worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates, escalating hostilities between the Iran-aligned group and a Saudi Arabian-led coalition. Brent crude futures were up 44 cents, or 0.5%, at $86.92 a barrel at 0230 GMT, after earlier hitting a high of $87.00, their highest since Oct. 30, 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 81 cents, or 1%, from Friday's settlement to $84.62 a barrel, just off a more than two-month high of $84.78 hit earlier.

  • Sunrise sergeant under investigation after video shows him grabbing officer’s throat

    A sergeant from the Sunrise Police Department has been relieved of his supervisory responsibilities and is the subject of an internal investigation after body cam footage from November released last week shows him grabbing an officer by her throat.

  • Assistant attorney general: "Voting discrimination is alive and well"

    Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, the first Black woman to run the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, says voting rights is a top priority.

  • Birju Maharaj, legend of India's kathak dance form, dies

    Birju Maharaj, a legend of classical Indian dance and among the country’s most well-known performing artists, died Monday. Maharaj was suffering from a kidney ailment and was undergoing dialysis and likely died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told the Press Trust of India news agency. Known as Maharaj-ji by his many fans, he was considered an icon of the kathak form of Indian classical dance and was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award.

  • A judge ordered a Minnesota COVID-19 patient be flown to Texas so he'd stay on a ventilator after hospital planned to disconnect him

    55-year-old Scott Quiner is unvaccinated and has been on a ventilator at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota since November 6, 2021.

  • Minnesota COVID-19 patient flown to Texas after judge orders doctors to keep him on ventilator

    A Minnesota COVID-19 patient was flown to a medical facility in Texas over the weekend after a judge ordered doctors to keep him on a ventilator, the Star Tribune reported. Scott Quiner, 55, was placed on a ventilator at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids on Nov. 6 while experiencing critically low oxygen levels and has shown few signs of improvement in the ensuing weeks, according to the Star-Tribune. The hospital informed Quiner's family that it...

  • How do you take a screenshot on your computer or phone? Here's how to capture one on any device

    Need to capture a screenshot on your smartphone or computer? Here's how to get one no matter what device you're using.

  • Land Prices Surge on Cardano Metaverse Project Pavia

    Over 60% of 100,000 virtual land plots have sold on Pavia, with the remaining set to go under the hammer later this quarter.

  • Why Shiba Inu Is Sinking Today

    Top cryptocurrencies are seeing sell-offs in Monday's trading, and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is participating in the pullback. The popular meme token was down roughly 4.5% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2 p.m. ET. Among the top-15 largest cryptocurrencies, only Cardano was up over the last day of trading, while Bitcoin and Ethereum were down roughly 2% and 4%, respectively.

  • Samsung's 14-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may offer equally massive specs

    A leak appears to have revealed official snapshots of Samsung's 14-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, plus the very high-end specs to match.

  • Review: The New Amazon Echo Show 15 Is So Much More Than a Smart Display

    Stay in the loop with useful information at a glance with the Amazon Echo Show 15. Here’s our review of this Alexa powered command center.

  • Samsung Partners With AMD to Power Up Mobile Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. introduced its first mobile processor powered by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. graphics as the company tries to better compete with the gaming prowess of archrival Apple Inc.’s iPhones.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia De

  • Apple's 24-inch 8-core iMac M1 is back down to $1,399

    If you’ve been patiently waiting to pick up the new iMac, now is your chance to do so at a discount.

  • Microsoft discloses malware attack on Ukraine govt networks

    Microsoft said late Saturday that dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies have been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware, a disclosure suggesting an attention-grabbing defacement attack on official websites was a diversion. The attack comes as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms and diplomatic talks to resolve the tense stand-off appear stalled. Microsoft said in a short blog post that amounted to the clanging of an industry alarm that it first detected the malware on Thursday.

  • Safari exploit can leak browser histories and Google account info

    A security flaw in Safari and WebKit lets sites obtain some of your browser history and Google account info.

  • There's a winter wonderland of awesome TV deals out there — starting at just $120 (believe it!)

    Sony, Samsung, LG, the gang's all here. All that's missing is you.

  • China's digital yuan wallets swell but usage lags

    China's digital currency has debuted on app stores with fanfare, with online wallets for the electronic yuan seeing mass adoption in the two weeks since a public launch, yet its actual use in transactions has been far less impressive. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is ramping up testing of the digital currency, dubbed e-CNY, ahead of next month's Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Olympic Athletes Advised to Leave Phones at Home to Dodge Spying

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Omicron and gold medal tallies, athletes arriving in China’s capital for the Winter Games next month may have one more thing to worry about: is it safe to access the internet?Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOlympic Ticket

  • Cardano spikes 13% in past 24 hours

    The development of smart contracts on Cardano (ADA) has led the blockchain network to notable growth, following a 13% surge, according to market data from Coin Rivet.