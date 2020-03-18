U.S. Senate to pass coronavirus bill, stay to work on more aid -McConnell

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he expects the chamber on Wednesday to pass a bill, already passed by the House of Representatives, aimed at giving families and individuals economic relief from the coronavirus crisis and then stay at work to draft legislation to deliver further aid.

"So while I will support the House bill in order to secure emergency relief for some workers, I will not adjourn the Senate until we have passed a far bolder package that must include significant relief for small businesses all across our country," McConnell said on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday. "Everybody understands we aren't leaving until we deliver it." (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Lisa Lambert)