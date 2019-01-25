U.S. Senate passes bill to end government shutdown

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol building is seen as a partial government shutdown enters its 19th day on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted unanimously on Friday to end a 35-day partial federal government shutdown with legislation to temporarily fund many agencies, but without the $5.7 billion President Donald Trump had demanded this year to help build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The House of Representatives is expected to promptly consider the bill providing funding through Feb. 15 and send it to the president for signing into law.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Eric Beech)