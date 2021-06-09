U.S. Senate passes bill to raise fees on biggest mergers

FILE PHOTO: The crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that would increase fees that companies planning the biggest mergers pay to government antitrust agencies and give those agencies bigger budgets.

The bill - co-sponsored by Democrat Amy Klobuchar, the top antitrust senator, and Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee - would lower the fee for smaller mergers under $161.5 million to $30,000 from $45,000. But for deals worth $5 billion or more, the fee would rise to $2.25 million from $280,000.

"Now that my bill with Senator Grassley passed the Senate, the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice's Antitrust Division are one step closer to having additional resources to conduct rigorous reviews of large mergers," Klobuchar said in a statement.

The antitrust measure was included in a Senate package aimed at boosting the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology. The bill must pass the House of Representatives to be sent to the White House for President Joe Biden to sign into law.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department's Antitrust Division assess mergers to ensure that they comply with antitrust law.

The measure would increase authorizations to each, giving the FTC a budget of $418 million, while the Antitrust Division would receive $252 million.

Under a budget proposed by the Biden administration, the FTC would get $389.8 million for the next fiscal year. That is an increase from $351 million this year, or about 11%. Also under Biden's plan, the Antitrust Division would see its budget increase to $201 million from $185 million, an increase of 8.6%.

Grassley said in a statement that the current system of assessing mergers and working to stop anti-competitive practices was "outdated" and "not getting the job done."

"I'm glad to see my colleagues in the Senate also recognize this issue and support it (the bill) today,” he said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • From vaccines to climate, G7 hopes to show the West is not over yet

    The Group of Seven rich democracies will try to show the world at a summit this week that the West can still act in concert to tackle major crises by donating hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines to poor countries and pledging to slow climate change. U.S. President Joe Biden, on his first foreign trip since winning power, will try to use the summit in the English seaside village of Carbis Bay to burnish his multilateral credentials after the tumult of Donald Trump's presidency. Whether on COVID-19 or climate change, the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States want to illustrate that the West can compete with the power of China and the assertiveness of Russia.

  • Genocide conviction upheld against former Bosnian Serb military chief Mladic

    THE HAGUE (Reuters) -United Nations war crimes judges on Tuesday upheld a genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic, confirming his central role in Europe's worst atrocities since World War Two. Mladic, 78, led Bosnian Serb forces during Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

  • In vigil remembering Canadian Muslim family, a vow that 'this is our city'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined several thousand mourners in a vigil Tuesday evening to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime, as a grieving community stood united in the midst of the crisis. On Sunday, four members of the family were killed as they were out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when police say a man rammed them with his pick-up truck, targeting them because of their religion. The victims were Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter, Yumna Afzaal; and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother.

  • Bodies exhumed at Detroit cemetery after complaints remains are in wrong graves

    The FBI is assisting Detroit police with an investigation. Residents whose loved ones are being unearthed called it a "nightmare."

  • Black pastors in Georgia press for federal voting bills

    Black church leaders in Georgia vowed Tuesday to keep up their fight for federal voting rights legislation, with one pastor urging President Joe Biden to use his bully pulpit and strike deals with lawmakers to get the bills passed. “We need you to utilize every ounce of influence that you have," Pastor Lee May, head of the Transforming Faith Church in Decatur, said in a plea to Biden at a rally outside the state Capitol in Atlanta. Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said the “crown” of her father's work — the 1965 Voting Rights Act — was under attack.

  • Democrats turn to Congress in fight against Texas Republicans’ voting bill

    As Texans wait to see what’s in store for a special session on elections, a voter access bill faces uphill fight in U.S. Senate.

  • Top White House Adviser Tim Wu Holds Millions in Bitcoin: Report

    White House antitrust adviser Tim Wu holds bitcoin and filecoin, according to a recent financial disclosure.

  • Police officer pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard

    PC Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard.

  • Iran cleric who founded Hezbollah, survived book bomb, dies

    Ali Akbar Mohtashamipour, a Shiite cleric who as Iran's ambassador to Syria helped found the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and lost his right hand to a book bombing reportedly carried out by Israel, died Monday of the coronavirus. A close ally of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Mohtashamipour in the 1970s formed alliances with Muslim militant groups across the Mideast.

  • MM6 Maison Margiela Resort 2022

    The studio design team offered quirky solutions for a world rethinking normal — hankering after the familiar while needing something new.

  • Sen. Capito says Biden ended infrastructure negotiations after GOP rejecting counter, as White House says they are looking at other options

    Infrastructure negotiations between the White House and GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito broke down on Tuesday.

  • Rare corpse flower in Sembawang cut down, MP urges care for nature

    A rare corpse flower in Sembawang that bloomed on Sunday has been cut down. Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak posted on Facebook about the missing flower.

  • Senate passes bill that targets China and chips in 68-32 vote

    The Democratic-run Senate, with some Republican support, passes legislation on Tuesday that targets China and aims to support the American semiconductor industry, in a sign there's bipartisan agreement on how to handle Beijing and a key U.S. sector.

  • Biden nominee for public lands boss faces GOP opposition

    President Joe Biden's nominee to oversee vast expanses of U.S. public lands was criticized Tuesday by Republicans over her past involvement in partisan politics as a longtime Democratic aide and environmentalist, underscoring the importance lawmakers assign to a relatively small agency with broad influence over energy development and agriculture in western states. Senate confirmation of Tracy Stone-Manning to direct the U.S. Bureau of Land Management would mark a stark change from the government's catering to oil and gas interests under former President Donald Trump. It would take every Senate Republican plus at least one Democratic lawmaker to block her nomination.

  • Democrats struggle with plan to tax dynastic wealth

    The trouble is their plan would also hurt other, more average Americans.

  • Democrats push bill aimed at family that owns Purdue Pharma

    A congressional committee heard grievances Tuesday against the owners of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma as it considered longshot legislation that would keep them from using a corporate bankruptcy as a shield for personal liability. Rep. Carolyn Maloney called two state attorneys general, opioid activists and an author to lay out the case against members of the Sackler family who own the Connecticut-based pharmaceutical giant, which has twice pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to marketing OxyContin. Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, a Republican, said the Sacklers are standing in the way of seeking justice for the victims of opioid addiction and their families.

  • No, Trump Didn’t Wear His Pants Backwards at That North Carolina Rally

    Former President Donald Trump has had his fair share of public gaffes — from Tim Apple to covfefe — but somehow managing to wear his suit pants backward at a recent rally isn’t one of them. A video made the rounds on social media this weekend that appeared to show Trump wearing pants without a fly on them and badly wrinkled. Immediately, people seized on what they thought was a perfect meme moment, comparing him to Kris Kross (you know, the dudes who actually did make wearing pants backward fash

  • Senate Passes Bill to Counter and Compete with China

    The Senate passed sweeping legislation Tuesday designed to counter and compete with China's growing power by investing more than $200 billion over the next five years into scientific research and technology.

  • Test flights for superfast jets will 'be in the air in just a matter of months': Boom Supersonic CEO

    The CEO of Boom Supersonic says the United Airlines purchase of his faster than the speed of sound jet is just the beginning of an aviation revolution.

  • U.S. response to COVID-19 has a greater list of failures than accomplishments: Expert

    Chris Meekins,Raymond James Healthcare Policy Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down what went well and poorly during the COVID-19 pandemic and how to better prepare for possible future pandemic.