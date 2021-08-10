U.S. Senate poised to pass $1 trillion infrastructure bill, debate $3.5 trillion budget plan

FILE PHOTO: The sun rises on the U.S. Capitol dome before Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington
Richard Cowan and David Morgan
·3 min read
By Richard Cowan and David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to hand President Joe Biden a $1 trillion victory when it votes to pass one of the largest infrastructure investment bills in decades and then launches debate on a budget framework aimed at setting the stage for $3.5 trillion in additional investments.

Taken together, the measures, if eventually enacted into law, would jump-start road and bridge-building projects across the United States over the next five years and new social programs over the next decade.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer late on Monday set the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill for 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Tuesday.

If the Senate, as expected, passes the bill, many rural communities would be in line to get broadband internet service, potentially boosting their economies.

Once passed, the legislation would go to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for consideration sometime this fall.

An around-the-clock session could then be in store for the Senate as it aims to debate and pass the larger, $3.5 trillion budget plan.

In order to move through the evenly divided Senate without Republican support, Democrats aim to employ a "reconciliation" procedure that would allow them to advance the budget plan this week and implementing legislation later this year on simple majority votes.

The budget plan would provide various Senate committees with top-line spending levels for a wide range of federal initiatives, including helping the elderly get home healthcare and more families afford early childhood education.

It also would provide tuition-free community college and foster major investments in programs to significantly reduce carbon emissions blamed for climate change.

Later, Senate committees would have to fill in the details for scores of federal programs.

The budget blueprint was formally unveiled on Monday, the same day a U.N. climate panel warned that global warming was reaching emergency levels, or what United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as a "code red for humanity."

Referring to the budget initiative, Democratic Senator Gary Peters, who represents the auto-manufacturing state of Michigan, said during debate on Monday: "Not only will this set us on a path to a more sustainable future, it helps grow America's domestic manufacturing sector."

Republicans, however, have dismissed the Democrats' budget plan as a "socialist" waste of money. They vow to oppose it.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, has warned that the Senate must pass both the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion measures before it will act.

Senate passage of the infrastructure bill and the budget plan would clear the way for it to begin a month-long summer break.

When Congress returns in September, it will not only debate the large investment measures but have to fund government activities for the fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1, increase Washington's borrowing authority and possibly try to pass a voting reform bill.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Morgan; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Democrats Outline $3.5 Trillion Antipoverty, Climate Plan

    The plan is set to offer universal prekindergarten, two free years of community college, and expand Medicare to cover hearing, dental and vision care. Action on the budget proposal will come after the Senate wraps up a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • Infrastructure Is Almost a Done Deal. Now the Focus Turns to the $3.5 Trillion Budget.

    The proposal for fiscal 2022 follows the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, which the Senate could pass by Tuesday.

  • Infrastructure bill vote, Western wildfires, 'Hard Knocks': 5 things to know Tuesday

    The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill is poised to pass, fires in the West may worsen due to high winds and more news to start your Tuesday.

  • Progress made but hot weather could spur California wildfire

    California's largest single wildfire in recorded history kept pushing through forestlands as fire crews tried to protect rural communities from flames that have destroyed hundreds of homes. Thick smoke cleared for several hours along one edge of the Dixie Fire on Monday, allowing aircraft to join nearly 6,000 firefighters in the attack. Many were battling to protect more than a dozen small mountain and rural communities in the northern Sierra Nevada.

  • Lawmakers ask U.S. Justice Department to stop seeking death penalty

    Four members of the U.S. Congress working to abolish capital punishment wrote to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday to ask that he order Department of Justice attorneys to stop seeking the death penalty. Garland has already ordered a pause on scheduling execution dates for any of the 46 men on federal death row, saying in his July announcement a moratorium was necessary while his department reviewed whether the government's protocols for capital punishment were fair and humane. The four Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives say he and his department's attorneys should go further and "halt all participation in the capital punishment system."

  • US announces more aid as Yemen fighting, peace efforts stall

    The Biden administration announced another $165 million in aid Monday to keep civilians fed in warring Yemen, calling the six-year conflict there stalemated as international peace efforts still struggle to gain purchase. The U.S. focus on humanitarian efforts comes after Iran-backed Houthi rebels rebuffed what were repeated appeals by the incoming Biden administration to enter peace talks. Houthi fighters have opted instead to keep pressing a siege to capture Yemen's last government stronghold in the north, Marib, in an oil-rich province.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

    Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court. A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against weeds. Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.

  • 'Hours on a footnote’: Scientists felt joy, frustration in making U.N. climate report

    After spending hundreds of hours in virtual meetings to complete this week's major U.N. climate report, scientists Piers Forster and Joeri Rogelj celebrated in a way their peers could not: by hugging. Britain-based Forster had been weary of the isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic and invited his co-author to work alongside him in his Harrogate kitchen as they worked with other scientists around the world to thrash out the final version of the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1. Being together for the last stretch of a three-year effort “made it more fun,” said Forster, a climate physicist at the University of Leeds.

  • Infrastructure bill: $1tn for clean energy, internet, trains and more

    The $1tn bill takes aim at issues from buckling bridges to global warming and remote working.

  • Comedy, action, romance, gaming - 'Free Guy' movie has it all

    Ryan Reynolds' new movie "Free Guy" defies classification. The film is set in a video-game world, but Reynolds says that doesn't make it a video game movie. Opening in movie theaters on Friday, "Free Guy" is the story of bank teller (Reynolds) who discovers he is a nameless background player in a hyper realistic video game.

  • Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

    Senate Democrats unwrapped a budget resolution envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a tumultuous, months-long Democratic legislative march toward a progressive reshaping of the federal government that also hews to President Joe Biden's top domestic policy ambitions. The blueprint released Monday reflects many Democrats' tilt leftward in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency and bears the imprint of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a longtime progressive voice now at the hub of the Democratic Party's power structure in Congress.

  • U.S. reviews Sept. 11 attack files after families told Biden to skip memorial

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government said on Monday it will review files relevant to the Sept. 11 attacks after victims' families asked President Joe Biden to skip memorials unless he declassified documents they contend will show Saudi Arabian leaders supported the attacks. "My administration is committed to ensuring the maximum degree of transparency under the law," Biden said in a statement. Family members of victims of the attacks on New York and Washington, which killed nearly 3,000 people, made the appeal to Biden in a letter https://www.reuters.com/world/us/911-families-tell-biden-skip-memorial-if-he-does-not-declassify-files-2021-08-06 released on Friday as the 20th anniversary nears.

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis joins rally for impeachment

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

  • Twitter reminds GOP senator of U.S. slavery after complaining about founding fathers

    Indiana Senator Mike Braun was given a brief history lesson on Twitter Sunday after the Republican lawmaker declared in a tweet, […] The post Twitter reminds GOP senator of U.S. slavery after complaining about founding fathers appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Trump was ‘in pain and afraid’ during post-Covid display of bravado, niece’s book says

    Mary Trump’s new book The Reckoning, seen by the Guardian, describes a national trauma worsened by her uncle Donald Trump came out to the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from hospital. The then US president had a pained expression that Mary recognised from her grandmother, she recalls in the book. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters Donald Trump was “afraid” when he put on a display of bravado at the White House after being treated for a severe coronavirus infection, his estranged n

  • Kayleigh McEnany calls the Biden administration the 'biggest contributor to vaccine hesitancy' on Fox News, claiming the Trump administration was more consistent with messaging

    The former Trump press secretary did not mention her former boss' refusal to get vaccinated on camera or the reversal in mask guidance from 2020.

  • Twelve Days In Office and Crisis Swamps Peru’s Leftist President

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s new president is off to a rocky start, selecting contentious ministers, alienating allies and setting the stage for a brutal face-off with congress, all within days of taking office.A rural teacher and union activist, Pedro Castillo won the election after reassurances that he’s his own man, not beholden to his party’s Marxist ideology or chief.But when he named his cabinet -- including a prime minister who’s under investigation for being an alleged apologist for terrorists

  • Melania Trump hit back at a presidential historian who accused her of 'evisceration' of the White House Rose Garden

    More than 80,000 people have signed a petition against Trump's changes, but Reuters reported some claims made about the renovations were false.

  • McMaster ‘paralyzed by politics.’ SC governor’s race hopefuls criticize COVID response

    “Stupid is as stupid does,” one South Carolina Democratic hopeful tweeted.

  • A federal judge asked prosecutors why the Justice Department is seeking just $2,000 from alleged Capitol rioters, while US taxpayers are paying more than $500 million for insurrection-related costs

    In June, prosecutors estimated the total amount of damage done to the Capitol grounds during the insurrection to be $1,495,326.55