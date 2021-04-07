U.S. Senate readying legislation on semiconductors, Biden says

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations
·1 min read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate leaders are preparing to introduce legislation on semiconductors, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday as the nation wrestles with an ongoing shortage of the critical technology used in a range of devices from cars to computers.

"We're working on that. (U.S. Senate Majority Leader) Chuck Schumer and, I think, (U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch) McConnell are about to introduce a bill along those lines," Biden said amid remarks on his own plan to boost the nation's infrastructure.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese)

