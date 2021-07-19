U.S. Senate Republicans urge delay of bipartisan infrastructure vote

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Schumer speaks to news reporters following a deal on infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Morgan
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday called on Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer to delay an expected procedural vote on a bipartisan infrastructure package, as negotiators struggled with ways to pay for the cost of the measure.

Schumer said last week that he intended to begin the process on Monday for the Senate to hold a Wednesday procedural vote on a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that is a key part of Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda.

Senator John Thune, the chamber's No. 2 Republican, urged Schumer to delay the Wednesday vote if the legislation is not ready by then.

"If he moves ahead arbitrarily, before they actually come to some sort of a deal, then yeah, all it's going to do is drag it out, make it harder to get a deal in the end," Thune told reporters.

Thune said provisions for covering the cost of the bill were "a long ways from being ready."

It is unclear if the bipartisan bill under negotiation could garner the necessary votes to move forward on Wednesday. Republican Senator Rob Portman, one of the leaders of the group, has said he would vote against the bill if legislation was not ready. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said that the upper chamber should not vote on agreeing to debate a bill before senators see the text of it.

Portman said on Sunday that the group had scuttled a proposal for the Internal Revenue Service to step up its pursuit of tax cheats.

But Cassidy suggested the group had not made a final decision to jettison the tax proposal, telling reporters: "Who said we're taking the IRS enforcement out?"

Senators in the group said they had met late into Sunday evening and had planned to meet again for hours on Monday. They said they were considering provisions to reinstate fees on chemicals to fund the Superfund program, which cleans up contaminated waste sites, as well as other possible fees to cover costs.

Aides to Schumer did not immediately respond to request for comment about a possible delay.

Democratic Senator Jon Tester said he expected Schumer to move forward as planned. He thought the group could have legislative text by Wednesday, Tester told reporters.

Schumer has said infrastructure was moving on two tracks. Aside from the first, bipartisan track, Democrats are also moving forward with a different $3.5 trillion infrastructure package using a procedural tool known as reconciliation.

Republicans oppose the second track.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Additional reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • It’s infrastructure week — and this time, it’s for real

    Congress will take the first steps toward passing a major infrastructure spending bill, capping off years of bipartisan efforts to find a way to fix the nation’s aging roads, bridges, and waterways.

  • GOP infrastructure negotiators hesitate to advance their own deal

    As the Senate nears a pivotal test vote on a bipartisan framework, mounting Republican resistance to moving forward includes key moderates.

  • Biden Argues Massive Government Spending Will Help Fend Off Inflation, Not Exacerbate It

    President Biden argued that an influx of government spending bill will help fend off inflation, in a speech on the state of the economy at the White House.

  • GOP joins Dems in taking on Big Pharma

    Senators working to keep the bipartisan infrastructure deal alive are zeroing in on Medicare prescription drug rebate formulas to offset up to $60 billion of the $1.2 trillion package, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Targeting those funds puts the bipartisan infrastructure plan in competition with the $3.5 trillion, Democrat-only plan proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I.-Vt.). It also assumes new money from altering complicated prescription drug formulas.Get market news

  • U.S. surgeon general defends CDC mask change, blames tech companies for COVID deaths

    U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy stood by federal guidance that those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer needed to wear masks, while blaming social media companies for fueling vaccine misinformation. Murthy told CNN's "State of the Union" that allowing vaccinated individuals to forgo masks also gives communities the flexibility to revert to mask mandates based on new infections and vaccination rates, as Los Angeles https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mask-mandate-returns-los-angeles-coronavirus-cases-rise-2021-07-15 has done. Murthy said that social media companies have fueled false narratives about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, echoing President Joe Biden's comments that social media companies were "killing people."

  • Returns On Capital At Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Have Stalled

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • After decades of inaction, Boise might now annex area with 34,000 people. What happened?

    The annexation would be expensive for everyone.

  • MLB trade deadline: Phillies 'not selling,' Dave Dombrowski says

    The Phillies have played well enough in July to change their trade deadline outlook. Does Dave Dombrowski think it's worth it to buy?

  • Britney Spears Is "Deeply" Hurt By Her "So-Called Support System," and Directly Calls Out Jamie Lynn

    "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!!"

  • Garland restricts DOJ ability to seize information from journalists

    Attorney General Merrick Garland instituted a new policy restricting the Justice Department’s use of compulsory processes such as subpoenas to seize information from members of the media following revelations about Trump DOJ efforts to get to the bottom of leaks of classified information.

  • Force tops qualifying with quickest run in Bandimere history

    Brittany Force had the quickest run in Bandimere Speedway history Saturday, rocketing to the No. 1 position in Top Fuel at the Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals. Force had a track-record run of 3.717 seconds at 326.00 mph in her third No. 1 qualifier of the year and 23rd overall. Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

  • Number of infected Texas lawmakers who fled state rises to 5

    Two more Texas lawmakers who left their state to hobble efforts to pass new voting restrictions have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising to five the number of infected people in the delegation. State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio said in a statement Sunday that he had tested positive. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says “breakthrough” infections — vaccinated people becoming infected — are rare.

  • Leon Black rejects Russian woman's claims of violent behavior, files countersuit

    Leon Black, the billionaire who until recently led private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc, on Monday strongly rejected claims by a Russian model who accused him of defamation and subjecting her to sexual violence, calling her accusations "a work of fiction." Black also filed his own defamation lawsuit accusing the woman, Guzel Ganieva, of running a "blatant" scheme to extort him of at least $100 million in exchange for keeping quiet. "Right out of the defense playbook, Black's counterclaims are an obvious effort at intimidating Ms. Ganieva who will continue to aggressively litigate her claims and hold Black accountable for his heinous conduct," Ganieva's lawyer Jeanne Christensen said in an emailed statement.

  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Brought Her Kids on a Second House-Hunting Trip

    Lopez is making the move from Miami to L.A., where she has been seen viewing some serious real estate.

  • South Korea to bring home sailors aboard virus-hit destroyer

    South Korea on Sunday sent military aircraft to replace the entire 301-member crew of a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Two multi-role aerial tankers are bringing the new crew and will then take home 301 sailors aboard the 4,400-ton-class destroyer Munmu the Great, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Health Ministry officials said. Fifteen sailors have been hospitalized in an African country that authorities did not name, while the rest are on the destroyer.

  • 'The government is losing ground' residents say as gangs take territory in Venezuela's capital

    The warning told residents in Venezuela's capital shooting would not soon stop. By then barrio residents had already been sheltering in place for more than half a day, whole families prone on the floor to avoid unrelenting gunfire. The pitched gun battles between police and a collection of gangs at least 300-strong based in a cluster of barrios in western Caracas are another sign President Nicolas Maduro is losing control over parts of Venezuela, which is suffering from a deep economic crisis and a protracted breakdown of the rule of law.

  • How Ben Affleck Is Helping Jennifer Lopez Find Her Los Angeles Dream Home

    If you had Jennifer Lopez's love, house hunting in today's real estate market would be a total breeze. E! News has every detail on how Ben Affleck is supporting her efforts one open house at a time.

  • 102 Chuck Norris Jokes to Celebrate the Ultimate Badass

    When Chuck Norris lifts weights, the weights get in shape.

  • Bucks' forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo in health protocol

    PHOENIX (AP) In the most important games of this NBA season, COVID-19 continues to make its impact felt. The Milwaukee Bucks will be without reserve forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo, who was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol before Game 5 of the finals on Saturday. The NBA also announced that Sean Wright wouldn't be able to officiate due to the league's health and safety protocols.

  • Psaki says Trump does not need 'an embroidered invitation' to make a vaccine PSA

    Every living former president, except Trump, has participated in a public service announcement about the COVID-19 vaccine.