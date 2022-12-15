U.S. Senate set to address cocaine sentencing disparity in funding bill

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Capitol exterior in Washington
Gram Slattery
·2 min read

By Gram Slattery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiators in the U.S. Senate have reached a tentative deal to narrow sentencing disparities between crack and powder cocaine and plan to tuck the measure into a bill funding the government, according to four people briefed on the matter.

Mandatory minimum sentences for crack-related offenses are currently 18 times lengthier than those for powder cocaine, which has led to the disproportionate incarceration of Black Americans since the policy was adopted almost four decades ago.

Under a deal reached by bipartisan negotiators, that proportion would be narrowed to 2.5 to 1, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss private talks. Congress is likely to attach the measure to a year-end spending bill that lawmakers are currently hashing out, they added.

Legislation that would completely eliminate the sentencing disparity between crack and powder passed in the House of Representatives by a wide margin last year, though it has not advanced in the Senate.

Several Senate Republicans, including Chuck Grassley, the party's highest-ranking member on the Judiciary Committee, have publicly supported a 2.5-to-1 proportion instead.

Grassley's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Senator Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat and a key actor in cocaine sentencing talks, declined to comment.

The tentative deal does not include retroactive relief for people already convicted of crack-related offenses, which sentencing reform groups had been pushing for, the people said.

The disparities between crack and powder date back to war-on-drugs policies of the 1980s.

In 1986, Congress passed a law to establish mandatory minimum sentences for drug trafficking offenses, which treated crack and powder cocaine offenses using a 100-to-1 ratio. Under that formula, a person convicted for selling 5 grams of crack cocaine was treated the same as someone who sold 500 grams of powder cocaine. That proportion was narrowed to 18 to 1 in 2010.

While the people involved in negotiations see the passage of the cocaine sentencing compromise as likely, they warned the deal could still fall apart as Congress races to pass the sweeping, expected $1.7 trillion government funding measure.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Board to consider Maxie Green bail bond license

    The Wichita County Bail Bond Board voted Wednesday to move forward with a hearing that could determine the future of bail bondsman Maxie Green.

  • People Sexually Abused in Prison Can Now Apply for Early Release

    On Tuesday, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee released the results of a bipartisan investigation that found, in the last decade alone, federal Bureau of Prisons employees have abused female incarcerated people in at least 19 of the 29 federal prisons that hold women. In that time period, incarcerated people have made 5,415 allegations that prison employees sexually assaulted them, and some investigations of those allegations have been pending for over five years.

  • Folsom officers on horseback chase down theft suspects at Premium Outlets

    Folsom’s mounted unit chased theft suspects on horseback as part of a routine holiday patrol at the Folsom Premium Outlets.

  • How DNA from spitting on the sidewalk helped land a murderer in prison for life

    A Torrance man who was convicted of two murders thanks to DNA evidence from a spit sample on the sidewalk gets a life sentence.

  • House Republicans preparing to grill John Kerry over his office's green group ties, internal operations

    Top House Republicans are planning a broad investigation into Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's lack of transparency and coordination with environmental groups.

  • Jack Dorsey doesn’t think Musk’s Twitter Files drop fulfil a promise of transparency

    Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey has weighed in on chief Twit Elon Musk’s multi-part exposé around the company’s past content moderation decisions.

  • Woman suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Brockton shooting

    Brockton police detectives are investigating a shooting on West Chestnut Street where a woman was injured.

  • Ohio House rejects bill to ban transgender girls from female sports, overhaul public education

    Ohio House didn't go along with Senate vote on bill to overhaul K-12 education in the state and ban transgender girls in sports.

  • Fed's Powell says inflation battle not won, more rate hikes coming

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will deliver more interest rate hikes next year even as the economy slips towards a possible recession, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, arguing that a higher cost would be paid if the U.S. central bank does not get a firmer grip on inflation. Recent signs of slowing inflation have not brought any confidence yet that the fight has been won, Powell told reporters after the Fed's policy-setting committee raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by half a percentage point and projected it would continue rising to above 5% in 2023, a level not seen since a steep economic downturn in 2007. Those rises in borrowing costs would come despite an economy that Fed officials projected will operate at near stall speed through next year, with an annual growth rate of 0.5% and an unemployment rate nearly a full percentage point higher by the end of 2023, well beyond the increase historically associated with a recession.

  • The final Jan. 6 hearing is Monday: What we learned from all 9 hearings this year

    The next Jan. 6 hearing is Monday. In nine hearings this year, the committee investigating the attack mapped out Trump's efforts to cling to power.

  • North Carolina loses 81 combined years of congressional experience as three retire

    Senator Richard Burr said his goodbyes to his colleagues as he was recognized on the floor Wednesday afternoon, hours after North Carolina’s retiring House members were recognized.

  • EU parliament suspends work on files involving Qatar

    The European Union's parliament voted Thursday to suspend work on all files involving Qatar, and called for security passes for representatives of the Gulf country's interests to be withdrawn until light can be shed on a corruption scandal rocking the assembly. Rattled by a cash and gifts for political influence investigation that has ensnared four people so far, including a European Parliament vice president, the lawmakers committed to a tougher system of financial declarations and to ban donations from outside countries. In Brussels, the assembly's other main seat, Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the work under review includes an agreement to allow Qataris with biometric passports to have short visa-free stays in the EU.

  • Two injured and gunman dead in shooting at Pennsylvania medical facility

    Police say it appears shooting outside a doctor’s office was a domestic incident

  • Thom Tillis worried workplace protections for pregnancy will lead to abortion on demand

    Last week, the NC Senator opposed holding a roll call vote on a bill that would provide more protections to pregnant people at the federal level. Yes, you read that right. | Opinion

  • Ohio judge’s son sentenced to prison for murdering wife

    A son of a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 21 years for the murder of his wife.

  • Mortgage Rates Drop for a Fifth Straight Week

    (Bloomberg) -- US mortgage rates dropped for a fifth straight week, bringing slight relief to a housing market that’s been slammed by the rise in borrowing costs this year. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest Stock Winner of 2022 With 1,600% GainThe average for a 30-year, fixed loan fell to 6.31%, the lo

  • Secretary Raffensperger calls on the General Assembly to end general election runoffs

    Under current Georgia law, a candidate must receive more than 50% + 1 vote in the general election to avoid a runoff.

  • Another Kentucky football starter is opting out of Music City Bowl to prep for NFL Draft

    Cornerback Carrington Valentine has played his last game as a Wildcat.

  • Dems Take Hard Line on Debt Limit Talks: Absolutely Not

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyA live grenade with the power to blow up the U.S. economy is rolling into Washington in slow motion: sometime next year, lawmakers must once again extend the federal government’s borrowing authority or else risk a catastrophic default on its debt.Lifting the so-called “debt ceiling,” once a quietly accomplished bipartisan task, has now become a routine drama of brinkmanship in which congressional Republicans leverage the threat of economic

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief on mobilisation: We have enough people, we need weapons

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, says that the Ukrainian army is sufficiently manned, but needs more weapons. Source: Zaluzhnyi in an interview to the Economist Details: On journalists' question on whether Ukraine needs a new wave of mobilisation, the Commander-in-Chief answered as follows: Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "We are already conducting it as it is.