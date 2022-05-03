U.S. Senate to vote on abortion rights bill -Schumer

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will vote on legislation to codify abortion rights into law, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday, following a report suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

"It is my intention with the Senate to hold a vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law... Every American will get to see on which side every senator stands," Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

He did not say when the vote would be held.

(Reporting by Moira Warburton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Tim Ahmann)