Congress Sends Biden a Bill Banning Russian Oil Imports

Congress Sends Biden a Bill Banning Russian Oil Imports
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ari Natter
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ron Wyden
    Ron Wyden
    United States senator from Oregon

(Bloomberg) -- The House passed and sent to President Joe Biden for his signature legislation that would bar U.S. imports of Russian oil, gas and coal.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The 413-9 House vote followed 100-0 Senate approval earlier Thursday. Once signed by Biden, it will put into law an order he issued last month.

Congress also voted Thursday to approve legislation stripping Russia of its normal trade relation status, a move that allows the U.S. to impose large tariff increases on goods from Russia and Belarus in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“These atrocities that are taking place in Ukraine are unthinkable,” Representative Richard Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat, said shortly before the vote. “These actions will further isolate Putin and inflict greater pressure in the Kremlin to end its reign of terror on Ukraine.”

When crude oil and all other petroleum products are included, such as unfinished fuel oil that can be used to produce gasoline and diesel, Russia accounted for about 8% of 2021 U.S. oil imports, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The effort comes amid mounting pressure on lawmakers to tighten economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin as the atrocities of the war in Ukraine are revealed.

“This package is about bringing every tool of economic pressure to bear on Vladimir Putin and his oligarch cronies,” said Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat who authored the Senate version of the oil ban and trade legislation. “Putin’s Russia does not deserve to be a part of the economic order that has existed since the end of World War II. Ending normal trade relations hammers home that Putin has made Russia into a pariah state.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • A Key Russian Oil Grade Sells Out as Asia Snaps Up Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Cargoes of Russian Sokol crude from the Far East have sold out for next month in a sign that shipments from the nation continue to find buyers despite Moscow facing more sanctions for its war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Co

  • Ukraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights Body

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations General Assembly is set to vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council, as U.S. President Joe Biden accused the Kremlin’s forces of committing “major war crimes” in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersUkraine

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • Apple, Facing Outcry, Says App Developers Are Thriving on iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., looking to address criticism of its competitive practices by the European Union, developers and U.S. lawmakers, pointed to a report showing that third-party apps are thriving on the iPhone and other devices. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Neare

  • Russia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing World

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedAs Europe prepares to join the U.S. in hitting the Kremlin with tighter sanctions for its war on Ukraine, there are plenty of signs that Russia is finding ways to prop up its economy

  • Shell to Write Down as Much as $5 Billion on Russia Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc said its withdrawal from Russia will result in $4 billion to $5 billion of impairments, while also warning investors that extreme energy price volatility in the first quarter could hit cash flow. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant

  • Pakistan central bank hikes policy rate by 250bps to 12.25% in emergency meeting

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's central bank raised its policy rate by 250 basis points to 12.25% in an emergency meeting on Thursday, the bank said in a statement, the biggest hike in years. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) cited a deterioration in the outlook for inflation and an increase in risks to external stability, heightened by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as domestic political uncertainty. The hike was unscheduled as the next monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting was set for late April, but the bank had warned last month that it could meet earlier than expected to safeguard external and price stability.

  • Oil Slides as Market Faces Strategic Release and Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a third session as traders assessed the prospect of millions of barrels of crude from strategic reserves while signals of a tighter U.S. monetary policy sparked risk-off sentiment across markets.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default Af

  • Tesla Halted, Chips Pile Up as Shanghai Lockdown Upends Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s factory shutdown has stretched out to at least 12 days, much-needed semiconductors are piling up at manufacturers amid a shortage of truck drivers, and bankers are camping in their offices as Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown disrupts businesses in China’s financial hub. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to

  • Jeff Bezos Got Divorced and Stirred Up an International Conspiracy

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedA wayward chief executive officer, a tabloid newspaper determined to humiliate the world’s richest person, a callously disloyal brother and dramatic allegations of cyberespionage and

  • $4.2 Billion Deal to Create Oil Tanker Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment B

  • Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know

    Raytheon Technologies (RTX) closed at $98.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.35% move from the prior day.

  • Energy strategy: Boris Johnson defends plan amid cost of living crisis

    Labour says the strategy is "too little, too late" to help people facing rising energy bills.

  • 8-year-old girl sworn in as honorary deputy in Bee County by Governor Abbott

    Sarah's dream is to be a law enforcement officer like her dad, who is a Deputy in Victoria County and has worked in law enforcement for 19 years.

  • Elon Musk's arrival stirs fears among some Twitter employees

    (Reuters) -News of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk taking a board seat at Twitter has some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm's ability to moderate content, company insiders told Reuters. Within hours of the surprise disclosure this week that Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives began flooding social media with calls for the return of Donald Trump. The former U.S. president was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the Jan 6.

  • Ruble Nears Two-Month High, Sparks Doubt Over ‘Synthetic’ Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble rallied for a third day to approach the highest in more than two months, evoking skepticism from currency strategists who say the market is broken because of capital controls, forced dollar sales and ultra-thin volumes.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Ski

  • Obama says he ‘would not have predicted’ Putin’s invasion five years ago

    Former President Barack Obama said Wednesday he would not have expected Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade Ukraine based on his past interactions with the leader. “I don’t know that the person is the same as the person who is now leading this charge,” Obama said, referring to Putin, during an event hosted by the…

  • Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Facebook may crack down on Russian government accounts to fight disinformation

    Facebook says it’s eyeing new ways to limit the influence of official Russian government accounts as it sees a surge in cyber espionage and “covert influence operations."

  • Why Russia Doesn’t Want to Default—Even in a Time of War

    The last time Russia defaulted on its debt, in 1998, it took several years of painful economic reforms to get back in the good graces of international investors.