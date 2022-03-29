U.S. Senate to vote Tuesday to advance Cook's Fed nomination

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Banking Committee holds hearing for Federal Reserve nominees on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Morgan
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Lisa D. Cook
    American economist and teacher
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Kamala Harris
    Kamala Harris
    49th and current vice president of the United States

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Tuesday is set to vote to bring President Joe Biden's nomination of economist Lisa Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors to the chamber's floor, a key procedural action that would permit a final confirmation vote after the Senate Banking Committee deadlocked over her appointment.

The move is intended to discharge the committee from further consideration of Cook's nomination. Approval of the resolution, which may require Vice President Kamala Harris to cast a tie-breaking vote in the evenly split Senate, would allow a confirmation vote on Cook to proceed.

Republicans on the banking panel refused on March 16 to endorse Cook, an economics professor at Michigan State University, whom Biden picked to be the first Black female Fed governor.

The committee did approve Biden's renomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, the promotion of Fed Governor Lael Brainard to Fed vice chair, and the nomination of Philip Jefferson, an economist and the dean of faculty at Davidson College in North Carolina, to the Fed's board.

Powell, Brainard and Jefferson also await confirmation votes. Biden's nominee to be the Fed's vice chair for supervision, Sarah Bloom Raskin, withdrew her name from consideration after Republicans on the banking committee blocked a vote on her appointment and a key Senate Democrat signaled he would not support her.

(Reporting by David Morgan; Additional reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • California calls for more local water conservation

    Californians will be asked to further cut back on their water use, state officials said Monday as they warned water scarcity will shape the future of the drought-stricken state. “We live in a state that has many different hydrological zones, many different water usage scenarios and that one size fits all doesn’t really work in California,” said Jared Blumenfeld, secretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency. Blumenfeld spoke to reporters after Newsom, a Democrat, issued an executive order outlining new actions aimed to reducing water use on the heels of a historically dry January through March.

  • Asian shares higher ahead of Russia-Ukraine peace talks

    Asian shares were higher Tuesday after an advance on Wall Street ahead of another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Crude oil prices fell further after sinking 7% on Monday. Trading has remained choppy as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continue to play out.

  • UnitedHealth to buy LHC Group for $5.4 billion

    UnitedHealth Group is spending about $5.4 billion to delve deeper into home health care with the acquisition of LHC Group. The health care giant said Tuesday that it will pay $170 in cash for each share of LHC’s stock in a deal expected to close later this year. UnitedHealth, which runs the nation's largest health insurer, will add LHC Group to its Optum Health business, which operates primary care clinics and surgery centers.

  • Czech central bank seen raising rates to highest since 2001: Reuters poll

    The Czech National Bank is set to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.00% on March 31, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, which would be the highest since 2001 as policymakers battle an inflation surge exacerbated by the Ukraine war. The central bank has raised its two-week repo rate by 425 basis points since June, tightening aggressively to tackle inflation that hit a 24-year high of 11.1% in February. Price pressures are still building, spurred on by rising energy costs following the Ukraine conflict.

  • Exclusive-Italy to stick to 5.6% deficit target despite slashing growth outlook - sources

    Italy plans to confirm its 2022 budget deficit target at 5.6% of national output, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, despite coalition pressure to sharply hike borrowing as the growth outlook deteriorates. Mario Draghi's government is preparing to slash its growth forecast for this year to 2.8% from a previous 4.7% goal made in September, the sources said, amid surging energy costs and turmoil linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • U.S. Senators want Russia removed from U.N. Human Rights Council -letter

    A dozen members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee urged President Joe Biden's administration to push for Russia's removal from the United Nations Human Rights Council, citing its invasion of Ukraine. In a letter dated Monday and seen by Reuters, the eight Democrats and four Republicans asked the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, to introduce a resolution to remove Russia from the rights body, citing widespread casualties in Ukraine and the destruction of residential buildings, hospital and schools.

  • WSJ Opinion: Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson's Confirmation Hearings

    Journal Editorial Report: Supreme Court confirmation hearings finish with a liberal assault on Justice Clarence Thomas. Images: Zuma Press/AP Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Army Recruiting tries to keep pace amid job market crunch, civilian competition

    Army Times checked in with Army Recruiting Command officials on their recent initiatives.

  • Traders Irked by Fed Rake-Hike Wagers Are Already Eyeing Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting the Federal Reserve’s urge to hike borrowing costs aggressively in the face of surging inflation will force it to swiftly reverse course as tighter policy begins to slow economic growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksRoman Abramovich ‘Suffered Symptoms of Suspected Poisoning’ After Ukraine TalksLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleWill S

  • Sanctioning Russia created a financial world war

    A month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the world’s richest countries have ventured into a financial world war. Financial sanctions have been part of governments’ arsenal for decades, and it’s not the first time rich countries deployed them together as a unified front. Dozens of governments tried to drain Italy’s currency reserves to force Benito Mussolini to withdraw from Ethiopia.

  • Juvenile arrested in weekend shooting death near Lake Tenkiller

    A juvenile is in custody after a man was shot and killed and another man wounded Saturday near Lake Tenkiller.

  • Oil drops on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous day after Russia called peace talks with Ukraine constructive and China's new lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus hit fuel demand. Brent crude fell $4.55, or 4%, to $107.93 a barrel by 1210 GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down $4.64, or 4.4%, at $101.32. Ukraine proposed adopting neutral status in exchange for security guarantees at the talks, meaning it would not join military alliances or host military bases, Ukrainian negotiators said.

  • Exclusive-SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule -executive

    SpaceX has ended production of new Crew Dragon astronaut capsules, a company executive told Reuters, as Elon Musk's space transportation company heaps resources on its next-generation spaceship program. Capping the fleet at four Crew Dragons adds more urgency to the development of the astronaut capsule's eventual successor, Starship, SpaceX's moon and Mars rocket. Starship's debut launch has been delayed for months by engine development hurdles and regulatory reviews.

  • Ukrainian woman whose village was stormed by Russian troops says they wore her clothes, stole money, and drunkenly shot off her husband's leg

    The woman told CNN that two of the Russian troops who ransacked her home later admitted they did not support Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Trump phone logs turned over to House show 7-hour gap on Jan. 6

    The White House records submitted to the House show a gap in phone logs of calls placed to or by Trump from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • GOP Senate candidate calls for confirmation of Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

    Republican Senate candidate Christina Nolan of Vermont calls for the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden's Supreme Court nominee

  • Tucker Carlson Goes Big On Protecting Putin With Bizarre Warning

    The Fox News host seems to want Putin to remain in power.

  • Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Suggests Theory of Evolution Is a Hoax Funded by Jews

    Lara Logan's latest anti-Semitic dog whistle is a claim that Charles Darwin only came up with the idea of evolution because Jews paid him to

  • Sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman says he is 'practically under house arrest' and has to eat at home as his credit cards have been blocked

    Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman has been hitting back against sanctions targeting private businesspeople, saying they are unfair and ineffective.

  • Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': ‘It’s in Your Plan!’ (Video)

    GOP senator's "Rescue America" plan could end Social Security in five years