U.S. Senate's Schumer to convene group of Democrats working with Republicans on infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would convene on Thursday a group of Democrats who are working with Republicans to discuss possible bipartisan legislation on infrastructure.
"Today, I'll convene a group of Democrats negotiating with Republicans to discuss the bipartisan track," Schumer told the Senate.
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell)