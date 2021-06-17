U.S. Senate's Schumer to convene group of Democrats working with Republicans on infrastructure

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Democrats attend weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he would convene on Thursday a group of Democrats who are working with Republicans to discuss possible bipartisan legislation on infrastructure.

"Today, I'll convene a group of Democrats negotiating with Republicans to discuss the bipartisan track," Schumer told the Senate.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell)

