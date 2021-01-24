U.S. Senate's Schumer says Trump impeachment trial will be fair but move quickly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that former President Donald Trump's approaching second impeachment trial in the Senate will be fair but move at a relatively fast pace.

"It will be a fair trial but it will move relatively quickly," Schumer, a Democrat, told a news conference in New York. He said it should not take up too much time because "we have so much else to do."

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)