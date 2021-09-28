U.S. Senate's Warren calls Powell 'dangerous man' to lead the Fed

FILE PHOTO: Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks with the press on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - A top Senate Democrat on Tuesday said she would vote against a reappointment of Jerome Powell as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, calling him a "dangerous man" to lead the central bank.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a long-time critic of the Fed's oversight of Wall Street and member of the committee that reviews appointments to the Federal Reserve board, said having Powell appointed to a second term as the central bank's chief is "not a risk worth taking."

The White House has not yet announced a decision on whether to reappoint Powell, whose term as chair ends in February, or choose an alternative.

(Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories