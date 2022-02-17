U.S. senator blocks Biden EPA nominees over carbon capture

Senate Finance Committee hearing on the nomination of Chris Magnus to be the next U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Bill Cassidy
    United States Senator from Louisiana

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican U.S. senator said on Wednesday he is blocking President Joe Biden's nominees for environmental regulatory positions in a bid to win permission for his state to regulate storage of the primary gas blamed for climate change.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana's stance prevents Senate floor votes on nominees at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Louisiana, one of the top U.S. oil- and gas-producing states, has applied with EPA for the power to approve permits for and monitor wells that store carbon dioxide. Two other states, Wyoming and North Dakota, have been authorized to do that.

Cassidy's office said Louisiana's application had been delayed and he discussed the matter with EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

"Louisiana is the ideal location to store carbon underground and lower emissions," Cassidy said in a release. "All that's needed is the green light from the Biden administration."

Advocates of carbon capture and storage (CCS) support it as a way of lowering carbon dioxide emissions in the atmosphere. The technique involves isolating the gas at power plants and other fossil fuel facilities and storing it underground. Opponents of CCS say the process is unproven and allows the burning of fossil fuels to continue unabated.

An EPA spokesperson said the agency is aware of Cassidy's request and "will respond through the proper channels."

Biden has four EPA nominees awaiting confirmation. They are Amanda Howe in mission support, Chris Fey for research head, Carlton Waterhouse in charge of waste and David Uhlmann for enforcement and compliance.

Louisiana is under pressure from oil and gas interests to permit CCS facilities as they look for ways to reduce emissions while continuing operations.

It is unclear how long Cassidy can block the nominations as Democrats, who have a razor-thin majority in the Senate, could take steps to push the nominees through.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Will Request More Than $770 Billion for Defense in 2023: Report

    President Joe Biden’s 2023 budget request to Congress is expected to include more than $770 billion for defense spending, according to a report from Reuters’ Mike Stone Wednesday. The topline figure, which is still under negotiation, includes funding for both the military and for weapons-related activities at the Department of Energy. If the number holds, it would exceed the record defense budget requests made during the administration of former President Donald Trump. Signed into law in Decembe

  • Southside Indianapolis homeless camp cleared after orders by INDOT

    Southside Indianapolis homeless camp cleared after orders by INDOT

  • Michigan Supreme Court won't reconsider redistricting ruling on voting rights

    The Michigan Supreme Court declined a request by Detroit lawmakers to reconsider an earlier ruling dismissing the challenge against new district maps.

  • Illinois woman arrested, admits to breaching US Capitol on Jan. 6

    Another Illinois woman has been arrested for her alleged role in the Capitol Hill attack that happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

  • U.S. warns against Russian false claims being used as pretext for Ukraine invasion

    The United States warned on Wednesday that Russia could use false claims about the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region, including reports of mass graves and allegations of chemical weapons production, to justify an invasion of the former Soviet republic. U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington was yet to see signs Russia was de-escalating tensions on its border with Ukraine.

  • U.S. says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine is false

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States does not believe Russia's claim to be withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border and suspects Moscow has increased its presence by as many as 7,000 troops, a senior Biden administration official said on Wednesday. "So yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine....But we now know it was false," the official told reporters without offering details or providing evidence. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the Biden administration confirmed that "Russia has increased its troop presence along the Ukrainian border by as many as 7,000 troops" with many of them arriving as recently as Wednesday.

  • Texas AG sues over U.S. airport and airplane mask mandates

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over a government mandate requiring that masks be worn at U.S. airports and on airplanes and other transit modes. Paxton and U.S. Representative Beth Van Duyne, a Texas Republican, jointly filed a lawsuit challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) transit mask rules, which have been in place since February 2021, the month after U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office.

  • What Warner Bros. Discovery Will Look Like and Why Jason Kilar Won’t Survive the Merger

    "The company has been siloed for 30 years,” one insider says. “No one has time for that anymore"

  • Republicans plan to boycott Senate panel voting session on Fed nominees, source says

    Republicans plan not to attend a meeting scheduled for 2:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) scheduled by committee Chairman Sherrod Brown to vote on the five nominees to the Fed's Board of Governors, including whether to recommend Jerome Powell for a second term as the U.S. central bank's chair, the person said. While most Republicans on the panel back Powell, they appear unified in their objection to Sarah Bloom Raskin's nomination as vice chair for supervision, the top U.S. banking regulatory role.

  • Tyrese Gibson's mother dies after COVID battle

    Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mother Priscilla Murray, who died on Monday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia last week.

  • Tyrese Gibson's Mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, Dies After Hospitalization

    Tyrese Gibson's mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia. The actor announced the sad news on Monday on his Instagram.

  • Stocks Mixed, Futures Dip as Traders Mull Ukraine: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures fell and Asian stocks were mixed Thursday amid renewed geopolitical concerns after American officials rejected Russia’s claims that it has begun to remove troops from Ukraine’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Fed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityJho Low’s Wild Nights on Displ

  • We’re Getting Another 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off With '1932'

    Here's everything we know about the new 'Yellowstone' prequel series '1932,' coming to Paramount+.

  • Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme

    The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed six more people Tuesday, including former Trump campaign members and state lawmakers, as it further expands its review into efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states. The panel is seeking testimony and records from individuals who it says had knowledge of or participated in efforts to send false “alternate electors” from seven of the states President Joe Biden rightfully won. “The Select Committee is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a statement.

  • OnPolitics: Russian troops continue to amass at Ukrainian border

    U.S. and NATO Intelligence say they have seen no meaningful pullback in Russian forces from Ukraine's border, despite statements to the contrary.

  • US Capitol riot arrests: What we know about the Kentucky people charged

    Authorities say more Kentuckians will be charged for crimes related to the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol, though it’s unclear how many or when.

  • Winter Olympics live updates: US women play for hockey gold; Shiffrin's last shot at 2022 medal

    The U.S. women's hockey team plays archrival Canada for the gold medal, while Mikaela Shiffrin skis in the combined at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

  • Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up After 2 Years

    Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley split up after less than two years together, People reported on Feb. 16 after In Touch broke the news exclusively.

  • Dwayne Johnson Supports Tyrese Gibson After Death of His Mom

    Dwayne Johnson is making sure his Fast & Furious costar Tyrese Gibson knows he is here for him after his mother passed away.

  • A New York DJ who assaulted police officers during the Capitol riot pleaded guilty to 10 counts

    Greg Rubenacker on Friday pleaded guilty to three felonies and seven misdemeanors despite having no plea agreement in place. The most serious charge of obstruction carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.