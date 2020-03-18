U.S. Senator Grassley says June 1 USMCA start date problematic for automakers

WASHINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Charles Grassley said he was concerned about the Trump administration's proposed June 1 implementation date for the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, saying that this would put undue compliance pressures on U.S. automakers amid the coronavirus crisis.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Grassley said the quick launch date for the trade agreement is problematic for the industry when it is "facing significant supply chain disruptions to COVID-19."

"I urge the administration to take very seriously the concerns expressed by the highest levels of the auto industry to ensure a reasonable timely for entry into force of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement auto regulations." (Reporting by Richard Cowan and David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)