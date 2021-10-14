U.S. Senator Manchin promises to block mining royalty plan

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin faces reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ernest Scheyder
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Ernest Scheyder

(Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has promised to block a proposed royalty for minerals extracted on federal land from advancing in the U.S. Senate's version of the hotly debated reconciliation package, a senate staffer said on Thursday.

Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and chair of the Senator's Energy and Natural Resources committee, promised U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, that the royalty proposal would not be included in the Senate's final reconciliation language, according to Cortez Masto's office.

Manchin's office declined to comment.

The pledge to block the royalty proposal in committee and the full Senate is the latest example of Manchin's newfound role as a legislative powerbroker in the evenly divided chamber.

Last month, the U.S. House of Representative's Natural Resources Committee added language to the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending measure to set an 8% gross royalty on existing mines and 4% on new ones. Supporters project that the measure, which would also set a 7-cent fee for every ton of rock moved, would raise about $2 billion over 10 years.

It was designed to be one of the most-substantial changes to the law that has governed U.S. mining since 1872, which did not set royalties in order to encourage development of the western United States.

Mining companies support only a slight tweak in the law, but environmental groups have long urged charging the industry a fee to extract minerals on taxpayer-owned land.

Nevada produces more gold and silver than any other state and has lithium projects under development from Lithium Americas Corp, ioneer Ltd and others. Cortez Masto, who is up for re-election in 2022, has been one of few Democrats supporting the mining industry's position.

Tensions are rising in the United States over how best to procure minerals needed to produce renewable energy technologies. President Joe Biden has yet to take a public stance on the issue, though privately he has signaled plans to rely on allies for metals needed in electric vehicles, Reuters reported earlier this year.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • McAuliffe urges Dems to use muscle on voting, infrastructure

    Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate for Virginia governor, on Tuesday called on leaders in Washington from both parties — including President Joe Biden — to “get their act together," while pushing Senate Democrats to scrap the filibuster if needed to enact the party's priorities on infrastructure spending and voting rights. The harsh words from McAuliffe during an interview with The Associated Press come just three weeks before Election Day in Virginia. The former governor is facing Republican newcomer Glenn Youngkin in a race that represents a critical early test of the Democrats' political strength in the first year of Biden's presidency.

  • U.S. Senator Sinema rejects vote on big Biden package before infrastructure-source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key moderate, told fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives this week that she will not vote for a multitrillion-dollar package that is a top priority for President Joe Biden before Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to a source briefed on the meeting. Aides for Sinema, who has the power to stop legislation from advancing in the 50-50 Senate, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In an online meeting, Sinema and fellow Senate moderate Joe Manchin said they would not abide by any deadlines adopted by leadership to force votes on the package.

  • Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip

    For Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa, training in zero gravity ahead of his planned trip to space later this year was not always easy. Misurkin will accompany the space tourist during a 12-day-long trip on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, which is expected to start on Dec. 8. Maezawa plans to become the first Japanese space tourist to visit the International Space Station.

  • Norway mourns bow-and-arrow victims, recalls 2011 attack

    Many Norwegians recall it all too well: politicians, residents and Norway's royal family together mourning an act of home-grown mass violence that profoundly shook a Scandinavian nation where such tragedies are rare. A bow-and-arrow attack that killed five people and wounded three in a quiet town Wednesday brought immediate comparisons with a terror attack a decade and three months earlier that still ranks as Norway's worst peacetime act of slaughter. It was only in July that church bells rang across the country as people gathered to mark the 10th anniversary of the day right-wing extremist Anders Breivik killed eight people by bombing government buildings in the capital, Oslo, and another 69 by opening fire at a youth camp on the island of Utoya.

  • 'Difficult decisions' as Biden, Democrats shrink plan to $2T

    With the calendar slipping toward a new deadline, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is warning that “difficult decisions must be made” to trim President Joe Biden’s expansive plans for reimagining the nation’s social service programs and tackling climate change. It’s all raising tough questions that Biden and his party are rushing to answer by the deadline for passage, Oct. 31. Should Biden keep the sweep of his proposals -- free childcare and community college; dental, vision and hearing aid benefits for seniors — but for just a few years?

  • Progressives warn against 'false choice' in Biden bill trims

    Progressive leaders in Congress are warning colleagues against a “false choice” over what to keep or cut as Democrats scale back President Joe Biden's now-$2 trillion package of social services and climate change strategies. In a letter Wednesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the leaders of the Congressional Progressive Caucus argue the package should not simply be narrowed as centrist lawmakers prefer, but instead kept as Biden's bigger vision but for fewer than 10 years — “shorter, transformative investments” that could be started quickly and then revisited.

  • Progressives want Kyrsten Sinema out. But history points to primary heartbreak

    Senators have certain advantages, and Arizona’s purple status benefits Sinema, writes Eric Garcia

  • Why does it still take so long to get Covid test results?

    Unpredictable waits can be a problem for people trying to plan travel, return to school from quarantine or get lifesaving treatment.

  • Manchin and Sinema's 'very different' bottom lines could sink Build Back Better plan, Biden ally says

    Manchin and Sinema's 'very different' bottom lines could sink Build Back Better plan, Biden ally says

  • Fort Worth man, 40, sentenced to life in prison for gas station robbery

    Jeremiah Stevenson was charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony in the state of Texas, after robbing a gas station in May 2020.

  • All charter schools are public schools and should not face unfair double standards | Opinion

    Charter schools are always public schools and prioritize the learning needs of every student. As such, we take exception to the term “for-profit” charter schools. It is misleading.

  • FDA scientists' analysis of J&J COVID-19 booster data raises red flags

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration scientists said on Wednesday they did not receive enough data in time to do their own analysis of Johnson & Johnson's application for a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, but the agency's review of company studies raised some red flags. Advisers to the FDA will meet on Oct. 15 to assess the risks and benefits of a booster shot of J&J's vaccine, which is currently given as a single dose. In its review, FDA scientists repeatedly noted the limitation of small sample sizes of many of the company's studies.

  • Oklahoma coach Riley won't name starting QB before TCU game

    The Oklahoma quarterback had everything going for himself two months ago. Caleb Williams replaced him last Saturday and rallied the Sooners to a 55-48 win over Texas. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley wouldn’t say how he will play his quarterbacks heading into the fourth-ranked Sooners’ game against TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday.

  • Oklahoma vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

    Oklahoma vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

  • Katie Couric Says She "Protected" Ruth Bader Ginsburg During an Interview About National Anthem Kneeling

    Only parts of the sit-down made it on the air.

  • Jason Johnson excoriates Allen West as GOP’s ‘all-natural flavor racism’

    MSNBC analyst Dr. Jason Johnson appeared on The Reid Out Monday and ripped into GOP gubernatorial hopeful Allen West. Johnson […] The post Jason Johnson excoriates Allen West as GOP’s ‘all-natural flavor racism’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill

    Senate Democrats are set to try again to advance a sweeping elections and voting overhaul bill, testing objections from Republicans with a vote planned for next week, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday. In a letter to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Republicans “must come to the table” to at least open debate on the bill. If the Republican senators have ideas “on how to improve the legislation, we are prepared to hear them, debate them, and if they are in line with the goals of the legislation, include them in the bill,” Schumer said.

  • Nicholas Kristof is leaving New York Times

    The New York Times on Thursday told employees that star columnist Nicholas Kristof is leaving the paper, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The news comes just days after Kristof formed a political action committee ahead of a potential run for Oregon governor. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.He took a leave of absence from the Times in July while he weighed a potential bid. The Times announced his departure in an email to staff on Thursday.The big pictur

  • Takeaways from ESPN's strong return to NHL broadcasting

    ESPN is the most powerful machine in sports broadcasting, and it flexed its muscle on opening night in the NHL.

  • U.S. Army pushes back date on Microsoft goggles, affirms commitment to deal

    The United States Army on Thursday said it was pushing back the date when it plans to field augmented reality glasses from Microsoft Corp, but that it remains "fully committed" to the contract with the tech firm worth up to $21.9 billion. The Army said it expects the first units to be equipped with the glasses, called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), by September 2022. Army officials had previously said that they intended to "rapidly field the capability" in the Army's fiscal year 2021, which ended on Sept. 30.