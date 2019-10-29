WASHINGTON – Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said Tuesday that his close involvement in Ukraine issues would not cause him to recuse himself from a Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

“I represent the people that elected me. Those individuals deserve a voice and my vote in the process. I would never even consider it,” Johnson said of recusal, speaking in a brief interview at the U.S. Capitol with the Journal Sentinel.

Johnson also said he would be happy to provide his first-hand knowledge of events and conversations involving Ukraine to U.S. House members conducting the impeachment probe, which centers on the question of whether Trump improperly pushed Ukraine officials to investigate Trump’s Democratic political rival, Joe Biden, and Democratic activities in the 2016 election.

“That would be up to the House” if it wants to hear from him, Johnson said. “I wouldn’t resist. I’m always happy to tell the truth.”

Johnson said he has not sought legal representation to deal with the impeachment inquiry.

The senior senator from Wisconsin has taken on a unique role in the impeachment saga, largely because of his own close involvement with Ukraine issues, as chair of the foreign relations subcommittee on Europe and as a member of the Senate’s bipartisan Ukraine Caucus. That placed him in conversations and meetings that are being scrutinized by House investigators. As a senator, he has also looked into unproven claims that Ukraine assisted Democrats in the 2016 election.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, meets with U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy, right, and Ron Johnson, center. In a Sept. 5 tweet promoting the visit, the embassy tweeted Johnson and Murphy "underscored strong U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic integration." More

House Democrats on the three investigative committees (Oversight, Intelligence and Foreign Affairs) say they are open to hearing from Johnson, though they were cautious about how to request the testimony of a fellow member of Congress.

"Let's put it this way, it would be nice to have more explanation from and about Ron Johnson's activities with respect to Ukraine," said Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., a member of the House Oversight Committee. "What was his role? What did he see as his role? And what did he do? And why did he do it?"

More: House resolution outlines public phase of impeachment inquiry, gives GOP subpoena powers

More: 'Everybody has read your words on the call': Pelosi responds to Trump tweets on impeachment

When asked whether Johnson would be called to testify or provide information or documents, Connolly hesitated, pausing for 10 seconds before answering.

"That becomes a real challenge, both in protocol and in even separation of roles between the two bodies in the legislature, so I hesitate to assert confidently that he can or would be requested to testify," he said. "I mean I think it is desirable voluntarily to invite him to answer some obvious questions that have been raised. It's a different matter compelling a sitting United States Senator to testify before the House."

He said more information was needed in order to say definitively whether Johnson should recuse himself from the impeachment proceedings.

"I mean, if he were as involved as Giuliani. I would answer your question, absolutely -- huge conflict of interest," Connolly said. "If his role were more peripheral -- much more peripheral -- than it becomes a real gray area and ultimately, maybe his decision to make."

Other Democrats, and even one Republican, expressed openness to hearing from Johnson.

"I'm interested in hearing about anybody who wants to come forward," said Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., who also sits on Oversight.

He said it would be up to Johnson whether or not to come forward.

Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, a Democrat, also expressed interest in Johnson.