U.S. senator presses FAA for details on Boeing 737 MAX alerting system

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is displayed at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. lawmaker wants details from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about the safety of the cockpit alerting system for the Boeing 737 MAX -- an issue at the heart of a dispute over two new variants of the best selling airplane.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Tuesday circulated a draft proposal that would extend the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 certification deadline and require retrofitting existing planes with safety enhancements, Reuters reported.

Cantwell told Reuters on Tuesday she had asked the FAA for additional information as she works to reach agreement on legislative language that would lift the deadline. "Safety should be the focus, not a date, safety," she said.

Boeing is seeking an extension from Congress of a Dec. 27 deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia and led to the plane's 20-month grounding.

A timely FAA response could help address concerns among some other lawmakers who oppose Boeing's request, potentially opening the way for an extension to be granted following months of discussions.

In a previously unreported Nov. 23 letter to the FAA seen by Reuters, Cantwell sought additional information on its certification of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet and compliance with the crew alerting requirements" by Dec. 5.

After Dec. 27, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which could put the two new MAX planes future in jeopardy.

Cantwell's letter asked "to the extent FAA has identified safety deficiencies with 737 MAX’s flight crew alerting system, please describe FAA’s plans to immediately address these safety concerns."

The FAA said it "was working on a response" to Cantwell's letter.

Lawmakers are discussing whether to include the provision in the House version of an annual defense bill, sources told Reuters.

Relatives of those killed in the crashes vehemently oppose to waiving the alerting requirements.

"How many people have to die for Boeing to be required to follow the law and install safe, modern flight crew alerting in their aircraft?" Michael Stumo, whose daughter died in the Ethiopian Airlines MAX crash, asked on Wednesday.

Boeing declined to comment but has said it is safer to have one common cockpit alerting system for all versions of the 737.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told reporters earlier this month he did not view either version of the MAX as better. "There is no safer," Nolen said. "It's safe or it's not. If it is not safe, it should not be flying."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate will not take up FAA nomination before 2023 -lawmaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S Senate does not plan to take up President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) until next year, a key lawmaker said. Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, who heads the panel that overseas the FAA, told Reuters late on Tuesday she planned to hold a hearing for Denver International Airport Chief Executive Phil Washington to head the FAA after the new Congress convenes in January. The job has been vacant since March 31 when Steve Dickson, who was nominated to the position by former President Donald Trump in 2019, stepped down about halfway through his five-year term.

  • U.S. Inflation Reduction Act 'super aggressive,' Macron tells lawmakers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron addressed U.S. lawmakers from both political parties on Wednesday and pushed back over new American subsidies that are riling European leaders, according to a participant in a closed-door meeting. Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the United States since taking office in 2017, ahead of which French officials said he would confront President Joe Biden over the subsidies contained in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Biden and Macron, joined by their wives Jill and Brigitte, took an early opportunity to get together ahead of their formal talks on Thursday.

  • Maduro Calls for More Sanctions Relief After Chevron License

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro urged the US to ease more sanctions on the country’s beleaguered oil industry, saying a license allowing Chevron Corp. to increase production was a first step. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Prope

  • J&J CEO Joaquin Duato to take additional role of Chairman

    Duato will succeed Alex Gorsky, who will step down from his role as executive chairman following a brief transitional period. J&J veteran Duato replaced Gorsky as CEO earlier this year after holding a variety of roles during his more than 30 years at the company. He also took a leading role in J&J's COVID-19 response and helped shape its pharmaceutical business strategy.

  • Top Analyst Reports for Cisco, Mondelez & EOG Resources

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG).

  • GoTo Plumbs New Low After Early Backers’ Lock-Up Expires

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GoTo Group plunged to yet another record low after a lock-up on its major shareholders’ stakes expired, freeing early backers to reduce their holdings.Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashThese Are the Best and Wo

  • Key U.S. senator backs Boeing push to lift 737 MAX extension deadline - document

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A key U.S. lawmaker is proposing an extension of a certification deadline for two new versions of Boeing's 737 MAX and requiring retrofitting existing planes, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. Boeing is seeking an extension from Congress of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10 variants after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia and led to the plane's 20-month grounding. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell drafted a proposal that would grant exceptions for the two MAX variants if they include safety enhancements "such as enhanced angle of attack (AOA) and a means to shut off stall warnings and overspeed alerts, for all MAX aircraft" according to the summary document reviewed by Reuters.

  • FDA pulls U.S. authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID drug bebtelovimab

    Wednesday's announcement takes away authorization from the last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, leaving Pfizer Inc's antiviral drug Paxlovid, Merck's Lagevrio and Gilead Sciences' Veklury as treatments for the disease, besides convalescent plasma for some patients. AstraZeneca Plc's monoclonal antibody Evusheld is also authorized for protection against COVID-19 infection in some people.

  • Ohio State basketball battles hard, loses to Duke on the road

    Ohio State tried to claw back in the second half, but couldn't pull it out in Durham. #GoBucks

  • Massive US Air Force C-17 plane lands in Boston ahead of VIP visits

    Sky 5 captured a Boeing C-17 at Boston's Logan Airport on Tuesday. The large military transport aircraft was developed for the United States Air Force and is typically used to transport equipment ahead of a presidential or VIP visit.

  • Costco stock falls more than 3% after pace of monthly sales slows, e-commerce sales decline 10%

    Costco Wholesale Corp. shares dropped more than 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer said its November sales rose 5.7% to $19.17 billion, following a 7.7% rise in October. Costco also reported a double-digit decline for e-commerce sales, once a bright spot for the retailer amid pandemic-fueled stockpiling and fear of shopping in person. Costco said total same-store sales rose 4.3%, but e-commerce sales dropped 10.1%. Shares of Costco ended the regular trading day up nearly 2%.

  • The Microsoft stock sell-off is overdone, analyst says

    Microsoft's stock drop of about 29% so far in 2022 amid growth concerns now looks overdone, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Oil's huge surge in 2022 has completely reversed: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

  • There is no such thing as 'herd immunity.' Why the ongoing dangers of COVID-19 are real

    Testing, masking, avoiding indoor crowded settings and keeping vaccinations and boosters up to date are the best strategies we have to stay safe

  • Fastest Coyote Mustang Ever Breaks 213 MPH In Just 6.6 Seconds

    That’s faster than most cars can get to 60mph!

  • F-150 Lightning Owner Claims Electrify America Charger 'Fried' His Truck

    The EV Ford pickup couldn't even be put into neutral, and had to be dragged onto the tow truck. Now, both Ford and EA are working to figure out what went wrong.

  • Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community

    This is a World Record car collection.

  • China’s rival to Boeing and Airbus cleared for mass production

    The narrow-body aircraft China hopes will eventually break the duopoly enjoyed by the Boeing Co. and Airbus has been given the green light to begin mass production. According to a report from Reuters, China’s aviation regulator has awarded production certification to the new C919, the country’s homegrown passenger jet built by Commercial Aviation Corp. of China (COMAC).

  • Vietnamese EV maker VinFast ships 999 cars for US debut

    VinFast, a Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker that has been compared to Tesla, has sent its first batch of 999 EVs to the U.S. The shipment of the EVs, which consists of VinFast’s VF 8 electric SUV, kicked off with a ceremony celebrating the company's venture into international markets on Friday, according to a recent press release. ﻿Aboard the Panamanian charter ship known as the Silver Queen, the first batch of VinFast EVs is expected to arrive in California around 20 days after setting sail from MPC Port in Haiphong, Vietnam.

  • Rejoice, for the Manual Hellcat Is Back for 2023

    Last year, Dodge quietly killed the manual-transmission Challenger SRT Hellcat. Just as quietly, it brought it back for 2023.