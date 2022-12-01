U.S. senator presses FAA for details on Boeing 737 MAX alerting system

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is displayed at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. lawmaker wants details from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about the safety of the cockpit alerting system for the Boeing 737 MAX -- an issue at the heart of a dispute over two new variants of the best selling airplane.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell on Tuesday circulated a draft proposal that would extend the 737 MAX 7 and MAX 10 certification deadline and require retrofitting existing planes with safety enhancements, Reuters reported.

Cantwell told Reuters on Tuesday she had asked the FAA for additional information as she works to reach agreement on legislative language that would lift the deadline. "Safety should be the focus, not a date, safety," she said.

Boeing is seeking an extension from Congress of a Dec. 27 deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia and led to the plane's 20-month grounding.

A timely FAA response could help address concerns among some other lawmakers who oppose Boeing's request, potentially opening the way for an extension to be granted following months of discussions.

In a previously unreported Nov. 23 letter to the FAA seen by Reuters, Cantwell sought additional information on its certification of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet and compliance with the crew alerting requirements" by Dec. 5.

After Dec. 27, all planes must have modern cockpit alerting systems to be certified by the FAA, which could put the two new MAX planes future in jeopardy.

Cantwell's letter asked "to the extent FAA has identified safety deficiencies with 737 MAX’s flight crew alerting system, please describe FAA’s plans to immediately address these safety concerns."

The FAA said it "was working on a response" to Cantwell's letter.

Lawmakers are discussing whether to include the provision in the House version of an annual defense bill, sources told Reuters.

Relatives of those killed in the crashes vehemently oppose to waiving the alerting requirements.

"How many people have to die for Boeing to be required to follow the law and install safe, modern flight crew alerting in their aircraft?" Michael Stumo, whose daughter died in the Ethiopian Airlines MAX crash, asked on Wednesday.

Boeing declined to comment but has said it is safer to have one common cockpit alerting system for all versions of the 737.

Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen told reporters earlier this month he did not view either version of the MAX as better. "There is no safer," Nolen said. "It's safe or it's not. If it is not safe, it should not be flying."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • US Lawmakers Near Compromise on Boeing 737 Max Certification

    (Bloomberg) -- US lawmakers are discussing a compromise measure that would allow Boeing Co. to certify its final two 737 Max models without an expensive redesign while also adding new safety requirements. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatStock Traders Cheer Powell’s Risk-Friendly Shift: Markets WrapNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property C

  • Key U.S. senator backs Boeing push to lift 737 MAX extension deadline - document

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A key U.S. lawmaker is proposing an extension of a certification deadline for two new versions of Boeing's 737 MAX and requiring retrofitting existing planes, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. Boeing is seeking an extension from Congress of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10 variants after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia and led to the plane's 20-month grounding. Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell drafted a proposal that would grant exceptions for the two MAX variants if they include safety enhancements "such as enhanced angle of attack (AOA) and a means to shut off stall warnings and overspeed alerts, for all MAX aircraft" according to the summary document reviewed by Reuters.

  • McCarthy fight for Speakership looms over lame-duck December

    For House Republicans, much of the next five weeks will be overshadowed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest for the Speakership amid opposition from a handful of hard-line right-wing members that threatens to sink his bid. McCarthy has made moves to boost his conservative credentials in recent weeks as a minority criticizes his…

  • Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town's water

    Pennsylvania’s most active gas driller pleaded no contest Tuesday to criminal charges, capping a landmark environmental case against a company that prosecutors say polluted a rural community's drinking water 14 years ago and then tried to evade responsibility. Residents of the tiny crossroads of Dimock in northeastern Pennsylvania say they have gone more than a decade without a clean, reliable source of drinking water after their aquifer was ruined by Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. Under a plea deal entered in Susquehanna County Court, Coterra agreed to pay $16.29 million to fund construction of a new public water system and pay the impacted residents' water bills for the next 75 years.

  • Russia steals almost 900 tons of grain in Luhansk Oblast

    Invading Russian forces have looted the Starobilsky grain elevator in Luhansk Oblast, taking almost 900 tons of grain, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center reported on Nov. 28.

  • Biden pledges new commitments, respect for tribal nations

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday pledged to give Native Americans a stronger voice in federal affairs, promising at the first in-person summit on tribal affairs in six years that he will bolster tribal consultations, inclusion of Indigenous knowledge in decision-making and funding for communities struggling with the impacts of climate change. Biden spoke on the opening day of the two-day White House Tribal Nations Summit to representatives from hundreds of Native American and Alaska Native tribes, reiterating and announcing a series of new commitments.

  • Biden calls on Congress to prevent rail shutdown: ‘The economy’s at risk’

    President Biden on Tuesday told Democratic and Republican congressional leaders that the House and Senate must pass legislation to avert a rail shutdown, warning of risks to the economy. Biden met with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)…

  • North Korea to hold key ruling party meeting in late December

    North Korea will hold a plenary meeting of its ruling party's central committee in late December to set major policy directions, state media KCNA said on Thursday. The decision was made at a gathering of the powerful politburo of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee convened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The Central Committee's 6th Plenary Meeting comes after the isolated country conducted a record number of missile tests this year, including its recent successful launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

  • Ukraine’s membership depends on its success in war against Russia, says Stoltenberg

    Ukraine’s success in the war against Russia is a precondition for its membership in NATO, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Nov. 30.

  • GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker

    Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said 20 members of the House Republican Conference are “pretty hard no” votes against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) becoming Speaker next session. Biggs said in an interview on the podcast “Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz” that those who plan to not vote for McCarthy are not all from the…

  • NATO leaders again considering transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine

    NATO leaders are again considering the idea of providing Ukraine with MiG-29 and U.S. F-16 fighter jets, James Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy admiral and former supreme allied commander of NATO, wrote in an article for the Bloomberg news agency on Nov. 29.

  • Layoffs start at Intel

    CEO Pat Gelsinger has said Intel is "aggressively addressing costs and driving efficiencies" with cuts that reportedly could number in the thousands.

  • How are children getting guns? Atlanta police chief may have the answer

    After a 12-year-old was killed in Atlantic Station over the weekend, here's what APD wants the public to do.

  • McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for…

  • 'Cocaine Bear' Official Trailer

    'Cocaine Bear,' directed by Elizabeth Banks, is a film inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash and the bear that got hold of the cocaine from the flight. The dark comedy stars Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O'Shea Jackson and more. Catch 'Cocaine Bear' when it hits theaters on Feb. 24.

  • Death of co-pilot who mysteriously exited plane midflight during emergency landing was an accident, autopsy says

    The death of a pilot who fell out of a twin-engine plane in North Carolina in July was an accident, according to his autopsy report.

  • Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash

    Just before a midair collision that killed six at a Dallas air show, a group of historic fighter planes was told to fly ahead of a formation of bombers without any prior plan for coordinating altitude, according to a federal report released Wednesday. A P-63 Kingcobra fighter was banking left when it struck a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber behind the left wing during the Nov. 12 air show featuring World War II-era planes, the National Transportation Safety Board said in its preliminary findings. There had been no coordination of altitudes in briefings before the flight or while the planes were in the air, the NTSB said.

  • Fastest Coyote Mustang Ever Breaks 213 MPH In Just 6.6 Seconds

    That’s faster than most cars can get to 60mph!

  • F-150 Lightning Owner Claims Electrify America Charger 'Fried' His Truck

    The EV Ford pickup couldn't even be put into neutral, and had to be dragged onto the tow truck. Now, both Ford and EA are working to figure out what went wrong.

  • Massive Classic Car Collection Impacts Car Community

    This is a World Record car collection.