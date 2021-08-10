U.S. senator raises concerns about Sanderson Farms sale

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said that he was concerned about Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co's plan to jointly acquire chicken producer Sanderson Farms.

Commodities trader Cargill and agricultural investor Continental Grain announced the $4.53 billion deal for Sanderson, the third largest U.S. chicken producer, on Monday.

In a letter to the Justice Department dated Tuesday, Grassley said that combining Sanderson with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, would give the combined entity 15% of the U.S. chicken market.

"I am concerned that continued mergers and acquisitions in an already concentrated poultry industry will increase consolidation, frustrate competition and reduce marketing options," he wrote. "I also am concerned about the impact on consumer choice and price of poultry products."

Grassley urged the department to closely scrutinize the deal, noting recent indictments for price-fixing in the chicken industry.

Cargill and Continental Grain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Barbara Lewis)

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The internal watchdog for the National Security Agency (NSA) said on Tuesday it was launching an inquiry into allegations that the agency had improperly spied on a member of the U.S. news media. The inspector general's office did not identify the reporter or media outlet at the heart of its review, but the development comes a few months after Fox News conservative host Tucker Carlson claimed he had heard from a whistleblower who told him the NSA was monitoring his communications in a plot to leak them and force him off the air. In late June, the NSA took the unusual step https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-intelligence-agency-says-it-isnt-spying-foxs-tucker-carlson-2021-06-30 of publicly denying those allegations.