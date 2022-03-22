U.S. senator says Supreme Court shouldn't have made interracial marriage legal
In an interview on Tuesday, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said the Supreme Court should not have legalized interracial marriage in the 1967 Loving v. Virginia case, saying the decision should have been left to the states.
Later, Braun walked back his remarks, saying in a statement that “there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate.”