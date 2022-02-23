U.S. senator to stop delays on some Biden nominees after Nord Stream shift

FILE PHOTO: Senator Ted Cruz outside the Capitol building
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Ted Cruz
    Ted Cruz
    United States Senator from Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Ted Cruz said on Wednesday he would lift his holds on President Joe Biden's State Department nominees now that the Democrat has ended his waiver of sanctions on the company behind the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline.

Cruz has delayed the Senate's confirmation of dozens of Biden's nominees under a Senate rule that requires every senator's approval for quick votes. By denying unanimous consent, any senator can force the Senate to devote hours of floor time to approve even the least controversial nominees.

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company in charge of building the Russian pipeline, and its chief executive, expanding penalties on Moscow after it recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine amid fears of war.

Cruz issued a statement after Biden's announcement saying he would lift his holds on "certain" nominees. Aides did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

“President Biden made the right decision today. Allowing (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's Nord Stream 2 to come online would have created multiple, cascading, and acute security crises for the United States and our European allies for generations to come," Cruz said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Pure Torture': Leonard Peltier Details Appalling Prison COVID Care

    The ailing Native American rights activist says the coronavirus medical unit is so bad that inmates won't report illnesses because they want to avoid quarantine.

  • Luxury cars up in smoke

    After burning for a week, a fire on a cargo ship hauling luxury cars in the middle of the ocean is finally out. It's Wednesday's news.

  • Halting Nord Stream 2 leaves Russia with ‘a long-term vulnerability,’ Biden advisor says

    Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics under the Biden Administration Daleep Singh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Biden administration's first tranche of sanctions against Russia, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and the financial impacts stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • Ivanka Trump in talks to cooperate with January 6 panel, reports say

    Ex-president’s daughter may voluntarily appear for an interview, according to congressional committee Congress’s Capitol attack panel had asked Ivanka Trump to provide ‘voluntary cooperation’. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images Ivanka Trump is in talks with the January 6 House select committee about potentially cooperating with the panel, according to multiple US media reports. “Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the Committee to voluntarily appear for an interview,” a spokesperson

  • The "Arthur" Creator Addressed Perceptions Of Arthur's Race And What His Identity Means To Kids Watching

    "Any child can walk into a story and feel an affinity with any of the characters that they want to identify with."View Entire Post ›

  • Images show new deployments in western Russia within 10 miles of Ukraine border -Maxar

    (Reuters) -Satellite imagery taken on Wednesday showed new deployments in western Russia, many of them within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of the border with Ukraine and less than 50 miles (80 km) from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, a private U.S. company said. The images showed field deployment, military convoys, artillery and armored personnel carriers with support equipment and troops. The images released by Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

  • Stefanik asks Twitter to report Biden for ‘disinformation’ in previous Putin tweet

    Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., asked Twitter to label a previous President Biden tweet about his toughness on Russian President Vladimir Putin as "disinformation" amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis.

  • Fugitive armed kidnapper dies after jumping into lake trying to escape police, cops say

    An alleged fugitive kidnapper died Wednesday after trying to evade authorities by jumping into a Broward lake. He and other wanted suspects beat, robbed and kidnapped two juveniles the day before Valentine’s Day, Fort Lauderdale police said.

  • We Have Failed Ukraine—and All Those Erased By Putin

    ANDREY BORODULIN/AFP via Getty ImagesThere are a few things you’ll probably never shake if you find yourself in the Donbas at war time. Apart from the haunting wail of starving, abandoned pets and elderly and disabled civilians left behind, the stains on the ground are a big one.They all get washed away eventually. But not before they’re burned into the back of your eyelids, and the eyelids of all those who used to call that stretch of land in Eastern Ukraine home. Not before they become an eter

  • Liberals circle the wagons around Ketanji Brown Jackson as Biden's Supreme Court decision nears

    President Joe Biden is on the cusp of picking a Supreme Court nominee, and a dozen progressive groups are revealing their preferred candidate among the

  • AP report: St. Simons Island resident Zach Johnson to be the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup captain

    Zach Johnson, the 2007 Masters champion and a resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., will be the 2023 U.S. Ryder cup captain, according to an Associated Press report.

  • Mondelez CEO says will close plants in Russia, Ukraine if becomes 'too dangerous'

    Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc will close its plants in Russia and Ukraine if the tensions between the two countries escalate and become "too dangerous," Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put told Reuters on Wednesday. "To make sure those people are safe ... that's the number one concern," Van de Put said in a Zoom interview. In Russia and Ukraine, countries Mondelez considers emerging markets in Europe, the company manufactures local brands such as Jubilee biscuits and Korona chocolate.

  • Missouri senator protests punishment for wearing overalls

    A Missouri state senator punished for wearing overalls on the Senate floor blocked any work from getting done Tuesday in protest. Republican Sen. Mike Moon, a candidate for U.S. Congress who once videotaped himself gutting a chicken to make a political point, filibustered to stop even administrative tasks from moving forward. Moon read a book on prisoners of war before the Senate adjourned for the day without taking action.

  • Democrat running for Congress in southwest MO left the GOP and wants others to join him

    John Woodman, who runs a small technical support business and was once a Christian missionary, is the first Democrat to enter the race.

  • Trudeau drops emergency powers after blockades

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday he is removing emergency powers police can use after authorities ended the border blockades by those opposed to COVID-19 restrictions. (Feb. 23)

  • As my retirement from MTSU looms, I'm hoping we can address some critical issues | Opinion

    We must do more to make the environment at Middle Tennessee State welcoming to Black students. A first step would be to rename the ROTC building.

  • It's paczki season 🍩

    The latest food and shopping news from columnist Mary Shown

  • Ahmaud Arbery's Mom Announces Scholarship In His Honor

    The mother of Ahmaud Arbery announced today that she’ll establish a scholarship that gives a total of $18,000 to students at his former Georgia high school. Arbery, of course, is the young man who was killed in Brunswick, Georgia, in 2020 by Gregory and Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan in a hate crime last year. His killers were convicted of murder in a state trial last year and on federal hate crimes charges this week, virtually ensuring they’ll spend life in prison. But Arbery’s moth

  • Biden worried about gas prices as he unveils sanctions on Russia

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses the new sanctions on Russia President Biden announced and how he's planning to shield American consumers at the pump from higher gas prices.