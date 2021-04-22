U.S. senators question Apple and Google on app store dominance

FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed Google logo is placed on the Apple Macbook in this illustration
Diane Bartz, Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave
·3 min read

By Diane Bartz, Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A panel of U.S. senators questioned officials from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday about the dominance of their mobile app stores and whether the companies abuse their power at the expense of smaller competitors.

Amy Klobuchar, the top Senate Democrat on antitrust issues, said Apple and Google can use their power to "exclude or suppress apps that compete with their own products" and "charge excessive fees that affect competition."

App makers like music streaming service Spotify Technology SA and dating services giant Match Group, which owns the Tinder app, have long complained that mandatory revenue sharing for sales of digital goods and strict inclusion rules set by Apple's App Store for iPhones and iPads, along with Google's Play store for Android devices, amount to anticompetitive behavior.

Representatives for Apple and Google told senators the companies' tight control over their stores and the associated revenue-sharing requirements are needed to enforce and pay for security measures to protect consumers from harmful apps and practices.

But when asked by Senator Josh Hawley, Apple's Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer would not commit to spending all of the mandatory fees on security.

Explanations from Andeer and Google's Wilson White, senior director for government affairs, about why the companies' fees do not apply to Uber Technologies Inc and apps that sell physical goods also failed to satisfy senators.

"I feel like unfrozen caveman lawyer," Senator Mike Lee said. "I'm not grasping it."

Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed concern about a call Match said it received late on Tuesday from its business counterpart at Google.

Match's Chief Legal Officer Jared Sine said Google wanted to know why Sine's planned testimony, which had just been released, deviated from previous comments the dating company had made.

"It looks like a threat, it talks like a threat, it's a threat," Blumenthal said of the call, vowing to investigate Google's action further.

Google's White said the call reflected an effort to ask an honest question and the company would never threaten partners.

In his testimony, Match's Sine argued that Google and Apple both exact an onerous 30% of any digital transaction, raising prices for consumers.

Match pays nearly $500 million in fees to the app stores annually, the company's single largest expense, Sine said.

Spotify and Match said Apple's app review process was opaque. Sine said Apple blocked a safety update to the Tinder app meant to warn LGBTQ+ users if they were traveling to a country where it might be dangerous to expose their identity because Apple said the update violated the "spirit" of a new rule.

But Apple would not explain how to fix the issue, Sine said. He said that Apple approved the update two months later only after senior leaders at Match's parent company at the time, IAC/Interactivecorp, raised the issue with Apple's senior leaders.

The hearing came a day after Apple said it would begin selling AirTags - which can be attached to items like car keys to help users find them when they are lost - in direct competition with Tile, which has sold a similar tracking device for more than a decade.

Apple said its AirTags were an outgrowth of its "FindMy" app, which is used for locating lost Apple devices and to share user locations and was introduced in 2010, before Tile's founding. Apple last month opened its operating system up to alternative item trackers and said that Chipolo, a startup competing with Tile and AirTags, is using the system.

Tile General Counsel Kirsten Daru testified Apple's FindMy program is installed by default on Apple phones and cannot be deleted.

"Apple has once again exploited its market power and dominance to condition our customers’ access to data on effectively breaking our user experience and directing our users to FindMy," she said.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Apple Introduces Slate of Updated and New Products

    In its latest "event" (i.e., new product introduction) on Tuesday, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled a host of fresh products, most of which were improvements on existing offerings rather than entirely new goods. More importantly, it is powered by Apple's recently introduced, proprietary M1 chip. Apple's new iMac comes in seven colors.

  • Why Shares Of Netflix Are Down By 8% Today?

    The stock made an attempt to settle below the $505 level.

  • What’s on the Menu for Apple’s Spring Product Launch

    Next week, Apple (AAPL) will report March quarter earnings. However, that event will be preceded by another high-profile affair. On Tuesday, Apple will host its spring product launch, and will announce refreshments for some of its product line-up. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives thinks the announcements could include some new color versions for the latest iMac, a new Apple Pencil, and “finally,” a launch for Apple's Bluetooth tracking device – called AirTags. However, the main course will be reserved for the refreshing of the iPad line-up - the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and the budget iPad. Big changes are expected for the iPad Pro line up, which should get a super-fast updated A14X chip. The higher end 12.9-inch is also anticipated to boast a mini-LED display which will be a “game changer around color performance, dimming capabilities, and high contrast capabilities for the consumer.” iPads have staged a comeback during the pandemic, as demand has soared in the WFH environment. Over the past several quarters, the iPad has displayed more than 40% year-over-year growth as employees and students upgraded their models. “We estimate only ~40% of iPad users have gone through a refresh the last year with some clear pent-up demand that these new iPads will unleash in the next few quarters thus giving Apple another product tailwind,” the 5-star analyst opined. Looking at the bigger picture, Ives thinks Apple is in the “middle innings of its biggest product cycle year ever.” The highlight will once again be the launch of its flagship product - the fall unveiling of the iPhone 13. iPhone 13 builds have reached roughly 100 million units, representing a “25% increase YoY out of the gates,” compared to the initial pre-COVID builds of 80 million iPhone 12 units, according to Ives’ Asia supply chain build checks. “While this number will clearly move around over the coming months,” the 5-star analyst concluded, “We believe this speaks to an increased confidence with Cook & Co. that this 5G driven product cycle will extend well into 2022 and should also benefit from a post vaccine consumer ‘reopening environment.’" All in all, Ives rates Apple shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), backed by a $175 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 31%. (To watch Ives’ track record, click here) Wall Street’s average price target is a more modest $153.65, which still implies 12-month gains of 14%. Overall, most analysts remain firmly in the tech giant’s corner. Apple stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 20 Buys, 4 Holds and 1 Sell. (See Apple stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla comes under growing China pressure after customer complaint

    Tesla Inc came under increased pressure in China on Wednesday from regulators and state media after Monday's protest by a disgruntled customer at the Shanghai auto show went viral and forced the electric car maker into a rare apology. The singling-out of Tesla in China, which accounts for 30% of the U.S. firm's global sales and where it makes cars at its own factory in Shanghai, comes amid ongoing U.S.-China tensions and as other foreign firms have encountered backlash. "China will continue to open up its market to foreign business, but that does not mean foreign companies will be offered any privilege," the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said in an opinion piece on the "Tesla blunder".

  • Dow Jones Rallies 230 Points As Stock Market Rebounds, But Netflix Gets Slammed

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 230 points in afternoon trading Wednesday to lead major indexes higher after two days of declines.

  • Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Shares Up 43% YTD: More Room to Run?

    Dave & Buster's (PLAY) consistent store re-opening initiatives, digital efforts and kitchen optimizations bode well.

  • NIO: 'Tesla killer' wants better US-China cooperation

    Electric carmaker NIO is at the forefront of China's effort to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • Spotify Says Apple Is Abusing Power in the App Store

    Apr.21 -- Spotify Technology SA&nbsp;and&nbsp;Match Group Inc., the company behind dating app Tinder, accused&nbsp;Apple Inc.&nbsp;of abusing its power over software developers that depend on the iPhone maker’s App Store to reach users. A hearing was held on Capitol Hill today. Mark Gurman reports.

  • Head of neo-Nazi group arrested for pointing gun at Black motorists after his poorly attended rally fizzles out

    Just 15 people showed up for National Socialist Movement’s rally in suburban Phoenix park

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Australia cites national interest for cancelling state accords on China's Belt and Road

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia said a decision to cancel two accords between Victoria state and China on the Belt and Road Initiative was taken to ensure consistency in foreign relations and was not aimed at any country. The Chinese embassy earlier criticised the move by Foreign Minister Marise Payne to veto two agreements signed by Victoria state as "provocative" and said it would further damage ties with Australia. Payne said on Thursday that Australia was a federation and states entering into agreements with foreign governments are now required to consult with the federal government.

  • Fox, Newsmax, Taylor Greene and Cruz question jury as conservatives cope with Chauvin murder verdict

    Conservatives argue that a Minneapolis jury was intimidated into finding Chauvin guilty

  • Exclusive: Fed will limit any overshoot of inflation target, Powell says

    The U.S. economy is going to temporarily see "a little higher" inflation this year as the recovery strengthens and supply constraints push up prices in some sectors, but the Federal Reserve is committed to limiting any overshoot, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in an April 8 letter to Senator Rick Scott. "We do not seek inflation that substantially exceeds 2 percent, nor do we seek inflation above 2 percent for a prolonged period," Powell said in a five-page response to a March 24 letter in which the Florida Republican raised concerns about rising inflation and the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program. Those modifiers - "substantially" exceeding 2% inflation or above that level for a "prolonged" period - help to more sharply define the upper bounds of the Fed's comfort zone as prices rise.

  • Chauvin wrote attorney’s number on hand in case of guilty verdict, report says

    Judge revokes Chauvin’s bail and he will remain in police custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for June.

  • Police officer gets fired after giving $25 to Kyle Rittenhouse defence fund

    Data breach revealed email addresses of supposedly anonymous donors

  • Ted Cruz argues Biden’s comments could mean Chauvin goes free on appeal

    President took unusual step of talking about Chauvin trial once jury was sequestered

  • 15 sustainable products from Amazon that are Climate Pledge Friendly

    Amazon created the Climate Pledge Friendly badge to make it easier to shop for brands that meet various sustainability certifications.

  • Jury's swift verdict for Chauvin in Floyd death: Guilty

    After three weeks of testimony, the trial of the former police officer charged with killing George Floyd ended swiftly: barely over a day of jury deliberations, then just minutes for the verdicts to be read — guilty, guilty and guilty — and Derek Chauvin was handcuffed and taken away to prison. Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades when he is sentenced in about two months in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S. “Today, we are able to breathe again,” Floyd's younger brother Philonise said at a joyous family news conference where tears streamed down his face as he likened Floyd to the 1955 Mississippi lynching victim Emmett Till, except that this time there were cameras around to show the world what happened.

  • Replica of 'first' electric car drives through Paris to mark 140 years

    This is what an electric car looked like 140 years agoIt's regarded as the first viable, battery-powered electric vehicleLocator: Paris, FranceThis replica of the 1881 car was commissioned for the anniversary(SOUNDBITE) (English) CATHERINE GRIFFIN, CURATOR AT BRITISH MOTOR MUSEUM, SAYING:"The history of electric vehicles is really rooted a lot further back than people realize. So I think it's really great to have a celebration 140 years on that shows that this technology was around and did exist and was actually adopted quite widely back at the start."The recreation of the car pays homage to its inventor(SOUNDBITE) (English) CATHERINE GRIFFIN, CURATOR AT BRITISH MOTOR MUSEUM, SAYING:"So, Gustave Trouve, when he combined and electric motor, a rechargeable battery and a cycle very similar to this one; that would be one of the earliest if the not the earliest electric vehicle to be seen on the roads."

  • EU artificial intelligence rules will ban 'unacceptable' use

    An outright ban on some AI systems, such as "social scoring" by governments, is proposed for the EU.