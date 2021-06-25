U.S. senators try again with $3 billion pandemic bill -sources

  • Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds hearing on "U.S. Policy on Belarus" on Capitol Hill in Washington
  • U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo testifies before Senate Foreign Relations Committee
1 / 2

U.S. senators try again with $3 billion pandemic bill -sources

Senate Foreign Relations Committee holds hearing on "U.S. Policy on Belarus" on Capitol Hill in Washington
Patricia Zengerle
·2 min read

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee are preparing a $3 billion bipartisan bill to prepare for the next global health crisis, congressional aides said on Friday, trying again to pass a pandemic plan after similar efforts stalled last year.

Senators Bob Menendez and Jim Risch, the Democratic chairman and top Republican on the foreign relations panel, will introduce their International Preparedness Pandemic and COVID-19 Response Act of 2021 as soon as Monday.

The 113-page bill, seen by Reuters, stems from monthslong negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, a contrast with bitter partisan debate during the coronavirus crisis.

A similar bill introduced last year did not become law.

Aides said the senators had worked with President Joe Biden's administration on the legislation. A global health bill is also working its way through the House of Representatives, which like the Senate is narrowly controlled by Biden's fellow Democrats.

The Senate measure would authorize $3 billion over five years for prevention and preparedness, addressing gaps in the global health system by increasing vaccine production and distribution and shoring up the U.S. pandemic defense system.

The bill encourages international cooperation and work with international organizations. It advocates for reforms at the World Health Organization, accused by some of former President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans of promoting China's "disinformation" about the outbreak. The WHO denies this.

It sets goals such as ensuring at least 60% of the world's population is vaccinated by the first half of 2022.

The bill notes "it is in the security and economic interests of the United States" to assist developing countries' recovery from the pandemic, which has killed millions of people and cratered economies around the world.

It seeks a better international early warning system for potential health crises. And it requires that intelligence agencies update congressional committees on risks posed to the United States by pathogens that could cause future pandemics.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil's environment minister resigns amid probe

    Brazil's Environment Minister stepped down on Wednesday amid a criminal inquiry into whether he obstructed a police probe of illegal logging in the Amazon.A Supreme Court justice authorised an investigation into Ricardo Salles this month.That's after federal police raids targeted the minister and other officials alleged to have allowed illegal wood exports.Salles addressed a crowd of reporters in the capital Brasilia."I understand that Brazil throughout this year and next on the international stage and also in the national agenda needs to have a strong union of interests. So that this can be done in the most serene manner possible, I submitted my resignation."Salles had been leading U.S.-Brazil talks over funding to preserve the world's largest rainforest.But sources familiar with the matter say, with the last meeting held more than a month ago, those negotiations have stalled.The sources also say that it was unclear if the delay was related to the outgoing minister. Both Salles and right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro have been widely criticised by activists over surging deforestation in the Amazon, since Bolsonaro took office in 2019. In a recorded cabinet meeting, Salles said the Brazilian government should push through environmental deregulation while the public was distracted by the global health crisis.

  • Canada indigenous groups in nationwide hunt for more graves after new discoveries

    A second discovery this week of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of a former Canadian residential school is giving fresh impetus to nationwide searches for more remains by indigenous groups, complicated by land rights restrictions, incomplete records and disagreements over how to honor the dead. For 165 years and as recently as 1996, Canada's residential schools forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, subjecting them to malnourishment and physical and sexual abuse in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission called "cultural genocide" in 2015. On Thursday, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan announced it had detected about 751 unmarked graves beside the former Marieval Indian Residential school, just weeks after Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in British Columbia found 215 unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

  • Rory Gamble, who led UAW through scandal, pandemic, retires

    Rory Gamble, a former Ford Motor Co. factory worker who led the United Auto Workers through one of the most turbulent periods in its history, is retiring effective June 30 after nearly a half-century of union membership. Brian Rothenberg, spokesman for the UAW, confirmed the news. The union’s Executive Board began discussing Gamble’s replacement at a meeting Friday, but it wasn’t clear when a decision would be made, Rothenberg said.

  • Hospitality workers begin ‘Freedom Ride’ to D.C. to protest restrictive voting laws

    If there’s one thing that Maria Sanchez learned about American politics in the 20 years since she came from Cuba, it’s that the people have a voice.

  • Biden to host two Afghan leaders as Taliban's gains mount before U.S. troop exit

    President Biden is to meet at the White House on Friday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and senior official Abdullah Abdullah as conflict persists in their country.

  • WHO: Delta variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far

    The head of the World Health Organization said the COVID-19 delta variant, first seen in India, is “the most transmissible of the variants identified so far,” and warned it is now spreading in at least 85 countries. At a press briefing on Friday, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the lack of vaccines in poor countries was exacerbating the delta variant's transmission. Tedros said the global community was failing and risked repeating the mistakes made during the AIDS crisis decades ago and during the 2009 swine flu pandemic — when vaccines only arrived in poor countries after the outbreak ended.

  • Heather Elvis’s sister, Miss SC contestant, wants to help kidnapping victims like her

    Heather Elvis disappeared in 2013 when her sister, Morgan, was a teen. Now Morgan wants to devote her life to helping victims through their own trauma.

  • AP source: Mavs pick title-winning guard Kidd after Carlisle

    DALLAS (AP) Jason Kidd is coming back to Dallas again, this time to replace the coach he won a championship with as the point guard of the Mavericks 10 years ago. A person with direct knowledge of the agreement said Kidd and the Mavericks agreed on a contract Friday, eight days after Rick Carlisle resigned abruptly in the wake of general manager Donnie Nelson's departure. Carlisle, who took the Indiana job Thursday, gave ESPN an unsolicited endorsement of Kidd for his old job because of the impact Carlisle thought Kidd could have on Luka Doncic, the sensational young point guard who carries the hopes of the Mavericks.

  • SNP accused of 'cynical abuse of power' for withholding details of cervical screening error

    SNP ministers have been accused of a "cynical abuse of power" after keeping secret for three months a catastrophic error that meant hundreds of women were wrongly excluded from a cancer screening programme. Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesman, said Nicola Sturgeon's Government had "deliberately hidden from the public" the cervical cancer screening blunder after finding out about it in March. Maree Todd, the Women's Health Minister, finally went public with the scan

  • Justice Department suing Georgia over restrictive voting law

    It's the first major federal enforcement action around Republican-led laws that have put limits on voting following former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

  • U.S. inflation likely to remain elevated for up to four years - BofA

    BofA expects U.S. inflation to remain elevated for two to four years, against a rising perception of it being transitory, and said that only a financial market crash would prevent central banks from tightening policy in the next six months. It was "fascinating so many deem inflation as transitory when stimulus, economic growth, asset/commodity/housing inflations (are) deemed permanent", the investment bank's top strategist Michael Hartnett said in a note on Friday. U.S. inflation has averaged 3% in the past 100 years, 2% in the 2010s, and 1% in 2020, but it has been annualising at 8% so far in 2021, Bofa said in the note.

  • Portugal imposes stricter rules as COVID surge threatens summer tourism

    LISBON (Reuters) -Stricter COVID-19 rules will be imposed across the Lisbon region and Algarve tourism magnet Albufeira as Portuguese authorities try to control a rise in infections that threatens the country's summer holiday season. "We are in a fight against time between the progression of the disease and the process of vaccination," Cabinet Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva told a news conference on Thursday. Portugal was still "far from its red lines but on the increase," she said.

  • Surfside condo collapse: 4 dead, 159 unaccounted for

    Rescue crews worked through the night, in the rain, to search for dozens of people after a 12-story oceanfront condo tower partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The latest: President Biden announced Friday afternoon that he spoke with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). "We sent the best people from FEMA down there," Biden said at a press conference. "We're going to stay with them.""We really appreciate ha

  • Why More People Are Getting Two Different Coronavirus Vaccines

    The most widely used coronavirus vaccines are designed as two-shot inoculations, and nearly everyone worldwide who has had both doses has received the same vaccine both times. But that is changing, as more countries are allowing — and even, in some cases, encouraging — mix-and-match inoculation, with people receiving a first shot of one vaccine and then a second shot of a different one. On Tuesday, Germany’s government revealed that Chancellor Angela Merkel, 66, had received two different shots,

  • Democrats flash warning light on infrastructure ‘deal’

    Top Democrats said they won’t support a Senate bipartisan infrastructure deal unless there is a guarantee they can pass a massive spending package alongside it that would pay for free college, universal preschool, new healthcare subsidies, green energy initiatives, and other liberal wish list proposals.

  • More than 600 bodies found at Canada Catholic indigenous school, tribal leader says

    The bodies of at least 600 people were found at the site of a former Catholic residential school for indigenous children, a Canadian tribe said Thursday.

  • Elon Musk adds to Dogecoin craze amid heightened demand for Shiba Inu dogs: Breeder

    Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma breaks down Elon Musk’s hand in the Shia Inu frenzy.

  • Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

    "Family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment," the longtime Trump fixer wrote.

  • Biden mocked gun-rights advocates who say they need assault weapons to fight the government: 'You need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons'

    President Joe Biden made the joke in a White House speech outlining his administration's plan to combat gun violence in the US.

  • ‘It’s our right.’ Residents seek their own town outside controversial JoCo warehouses

    “What is coming from the metro Kansas City area, it is a machine that’s moving south,” said one neighbor. “Basically the citizens are sitting ducks with no control.”