U.S. senators urge telecom agency to OK use of connected vehicle spectrum

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Monday urged the Federal Communications Commission to move quickly to grant some automakers and universities the ability to use some spectrum to deploy connected vehicle technology aimed at preventing crashes.

Senators Gary Peters and Cynthia Lummis urged the FCC to approve "waiver requests to enable deployment of Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.9

GHz spectrum band. C-V2X technology is poised to save lives, (and) will pave the way for the future of automobile and transportation infrastructure." The FCC said in November 2020 it intended to offer waivers. It has received 18 waiver requests to date and none have yet been granted, the senators said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Day 16 live updates: Alex Murdaugh trial SC prosecutors on track to rest case in Week 4

    State prosecutors say they plan to rest their case in the Alex Murdaugh’s double-murder trial likely by midweek. Meanwhile, the defense says it’ll need at least a week to present its case.

  • Misguided policies the world over are slowly killing the open internet

    Governments and corporations are chipping away at the internet as an open, global, and decentralized resource, according to the Internet Society.

  • 5 years after Parkland, families cope through good works

    After a gunman murdered 14 students and three staff members at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School five years ago Tuesday, their families were left with a burning question: How do we go on with our lives while honoring our loved one’s memory? Most have answered by starting foundations or performing other charitable work dedicated to a variety of causes: protecting students; building parks and gardens; providing scholarships; fighting disease and helping the disabled; sending kids to camp; teaching children to swim, dance, create art or play music and sports; and tightening gun laws. “For all of them, their biggest fear was that their loved one would be forgotten,” said Florida state Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, who was Parkland’s mayor in 2018 when the shooting happened.

  • Fed's Bowman says more interest rate hikes needed to tame inflation

    "I expect we'll continue to increase the federal funds rate because we have to bring inflation back down to our 2% goal and in order to do that we need to bring demand and supply into better balance," Bowman said during an American Bankers Association conference in Florida. The Fed's benchmark overnight lending rate is currently in the 4.50%-4.75% range.

  • Solana's "State of the Union" Reveals Why It's a Screaming Buy

    Solana's updated Web3 strategy could be the key to unlocking the blockchain's long-term growth potential.

  • As ChatGPT hype hits fever pitch, Neeva launches its generative AI search engine internationally

    Challenger search engine Neeva wants to replace the familiar "10 blue links" in search results with something more fitting for the modern AI age. Back in December, Neeva co-founder and CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, who previously spearheaded Google’s advertising tech business, teased new "cutting edge AI" and large language models (LLMs), positioning itself against the ChatGPT hype train. "ChatGPT cannot give you real time data or fact verification," Ramaswamy wrote at the time.

  • The internet contributes 1.6 billion annual tons in greenhouse gas emissions. Google and Microsoft's AI search war will make it worse.

    One expert told Wired that AI-powered search engines would require at least 4 times more computing systems to power than regular search.

  • Russian hackers disrupt Turkey-Syria earthquake relief

    Russian hackers have disrupted contact between Nato and military aircraft providing aid to victims of the Turkish-Syrian earthquake which has claimed at least 28,000 lives.

  • Cuba's internet slows to crawl as more island residents connect

    Cubans suffering long lines for food, fuel and medicine now have a new problem: painfully slow internet. Cable.co.uk, a company that compares internet speeds, ranked Cuba 203 of 220 countries surveyed during a 12-month period ending June 30, 2022, the slowest in Latin America. A five gigabyte movie that downloads in little more than 5 minutes in the United States can take 3.5 hours to transfer in Cuba, the survey showed.

  • Opera is adding ChatGPT integration for webpage and article summaries

    Opera's new Shorten feature will use ChatPGT to generate summaries of webpages and articles.

  • Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

    Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices are simple. Retire. Play for the [more]

  • Fans say Terry Bradshaw’s ‘rude’ comment to Chiefs coach Andy Reid made him the loser

    “Come on, waddle over here,” Fox Sports commentator Terry Bradshaw told Chiefs coach Andy Reid, cackling.

  • Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance

    Former President Trump doubled down on his attacks on superstar singer Rihanna on Sunday night following her Super Bowl performance. Rihanna performed various hits including “Umbrella” and “Work” in her halftime show, during which she revealed she is pregnant with her second child. Her reps confirmed her pregnancy following the show. Trump wasn’t a fan.…

  • Adult actress reportedly taken to hospital after shooting scene: 'Almost killed her'

    Adult film actor Keiran Lee revealed the incident during an appearance on the sex-themed podcast "Pillow Talk," as well as a time when fellow actor Angela White hurt him.

  • Brittany Mahomes Proved Red Is Her Color With a Showstopping Cropped Look That's the Ultimate Super Bowl Ensemble

    Though all eyes will be on the players (and, let’s face it, halftime performer Rihanna) during today’s LVII Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes, the wife to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is making sure she’s TV-ready just in case. Sharing her “game day routine” on her Instagram stories, Brittany let us into what it takes […]

  • Wagner Group Release ANOTHER Sledgehammer Execution Video

    TelegramMembers of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group have released another disturbing video apparently showing the second sledgehammer execution of what they say is a captured defector.The clip posted in the private army’s semi-official Telegram channel over the weekend comes around three months after Wagner publicized the violent end of Yevgeny Nuzhin, a former prisoner recruited into the group who then turned against Russia.Putin’s Private Army Goes Full ISIS With Sledgehammer Execution VideoThe

  • The nightmare play that marred Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' historic performance

    Knowing Jalen Hurts, the play he'll dwell on the most in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss won't be one of his big throws down the field or one of his mighty 4th-down keepers. By Reuben Frank

  • 'Our Losses Were Gigantic': Life in a Sacrificial Russian Assault Wave

    LVIV, Ukraine — Creeping forward along a tree line late at night toward an entrenched Ukrainian position, the Russian soldier watched in horror as his comrades were mowed down by enemy fire. His squad of 10 ex-convicts advanced only a few dozen yards before being decimated. “We were hit by machine-gun fire,” said the soldier, a private named Sergei. One soldier was wounded and screamed, “Help me! Help me, please!,” the private said, although no help arrived. Eight soldiers were killed, one escap

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.

  • Chris Stapletons' National Anthem Will Go Down as One of the Best in Super Bowl History

    Country singer Chris Stapleton sang the National Anthem at the 2023 Super Bowl. See his performance and read what fans said about his NFL appearance.