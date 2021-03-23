U.S. senators want Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stream 2 pipeline

FILE PHOTO: Nord Stream 2 land fall facility in Lubmin
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patricia Zengerle
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Patricia Zengerle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. Senate Democrats urged President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday to make a full diplomatic push to stop the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, increasing pressure on the issue from members of his party.

Senators Bob Menendez, the influential chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen, who chairs the panel's Europe subcommittee, sent a letter asking Secretary of State Antony Blinken to implement sanctions allowed under existing laws.

"This pipeline must be stopped and your leadership is required towards that end," they wrote.

"We do... urge that the effort to build strong Nord Stream 2 sanctions packages be accelerated to meet the urgency of the moment," they said, noting that the pipeline will be completed this year if construction continues unimpeded.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Nord Stream 2, led by Russia state energy company Gazprom with its Western partners, would double the capacity of an existing link to take Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

The pipeline would bypass Ukraine, likely depriving it of lucrative transit revenues and potentially undermine its efforts against Russian aggression.

Biden administration officials have spoken out against pipeline, but close ally Germany needs Russian gas as it weans itself off nuclear and coal plants.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Forming Committee to Prepare for Climate Change Dangers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve plans to make climate change a major part of its Wall Street oversight by creating a new committee that will identify and respond to dangers a warming planet poses to the financial system.The Financial Stability Climate Committee will be “charged with developing and implementing a program to assess and address climate-related risks to financial stability,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in a Tuesday speech. The central bank is investing in research and modeling to get a handle on how climate events can threaten firms and the broader economy, something she conceded might be challenging.The committee will coordinate with the multi-agency Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is responsible for heading off emerging risks that could start another financial crisis. “Climate change can be seen as similar to other financial stability shocks emanating from outside the financial system, such as COVID-19, which are difficult to predict with precision,” Brainard said in remarks delivered online at a conference hosted by Ceres.Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also addressed global warming during a Tuesday hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.“It clearly can have long-term implications for our economy, for our financial system and for the people who we all serve,” Powell told lawmakers. “Our obligation is to try and understand that,” he said, adding that the biggest banks are already “very active in trying to understand how climate change would affect their business over the long sweep of time.”Brainard said it’s particularly challenging to prepare for climate “tipping points,” that can disrupt weather patterns, water supplies and the habitability of large regions. That means “even well-informed investors could underestimate the likelihood of large shocks related to climate change, resulting in systematic mispricing of risk,” she said.The new committee will join another recently established panel at the central bank, the Supervision Climate Committee, which focuses more directly on climate matters affecting the individual institutions the Fed oversees. The agency also recently joined the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening the Financial System.The Fed isn’t alone in its response. Since the start of the Biden administration, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have also established new units to focus on climate change. The heads of both financial regulators are members of FSOC. ”It’s time to act, and we really have to start acting collectively,” CFTC Acting Chairman Rostin Behnam said at the Ceres event.(Updates with comments from Fed Chairman Powell in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia, Mubadala Invest in Telegram After Kremlin Ban Failed

    (Bloomberg) -- The state-controlled Russian Direct Investment Fund said Tuesday it joined Mubadala Investment Co. in buying convertible bonds of the Telegram messaging app, which was banned in Russia from 2018 until last summer.Earlier Tuesday, Mubadala and an Abu Dhabi joint venture it owns a stake in announced each made a $75 million investment in pre-initial public offering convertible bonds in Telegram. A spokesman for RDIF declined to say how much it contributed.Telegram has over 500 million active users and has seen usage surge after major U.S. technology companies cracked down on conservative voices in the U.S. earlier this year. It was forced to raise funds to repay investors after an attempt at an ICO for its Gram cryptocurrency failed because of a ban imposed by the Securities & Exchange Commission.“I am happy to share that Telegram has raised over $1 billion by selling bonds (a form of debt) to some of the largest and most knowledgeable investors from all over the world,” founder Pavel Durov said in a statement on the app. “This will enable Telegram to continue growing globally while sticking to its values and remaining independent.”Russian regulators attempted to block the service in 2018 when it refused to provide law enforcement with encryption keys to read messages. For two years, the company thwarted efforts to enforce the ban, including by changing IP-addresses to evade blocking, until Russia ultimately gave up last June.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's Barrier-Breaking Cabinet Brings a Historic New Group of Political Spouses to D.C.

    "Men are doing what women have always done, just as women are doing what men have always done," says Dan Mulhern, husband to new Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm

  • The QQQ Rallied Today. Here's Why.

    The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) hit an intraday high of $320.74 before ending the day up by 1.88% at $318.61. Strength for the index was found in several key tech names as yields fell Monday, names who’d otherwise been faltering amid 10-year yields hitting a 14-month high of 1.75% last Friday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) closed higher by 0.80% at $392.59. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) also finished the day higher by 0.38% at $327.24. Here are the day's winners and losers from the QQQ, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Some of the strongest names for the QQQ today were Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). Shares of several tech companies at-large traded higher Monday amid a rebound in the sector as Treasury yields fell during Monday’s trading session. Tesla shares traded higher after Ark Funds announced a new ,000 price target on the stock. There were few laggards today for the QQQ index but among them were Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST). Elsewhere On The Street Tesla has secured an order for the world’s first 8,000-ton casting machine that will be used to produce the Cybertruck. During the conference call for Tesla’s fourth-quarter financial results in January, CEO Elon Musk said the electric vehicle maker will be using an 8,000-ton casting press... Read More The courtroom drama between Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Epic Games over the latter’s "Fortnite" game promises to be a star-studded affair. Top executives from the Cupertino, California-based tech giant and Epic are expected to testify in-person... Read More Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet, put on auction as a non-fungible token, has garnered a leading bid of $2.5 million at the end of the stipulated deadline... Read More See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Nasdaq Rallied Today. Here's Why.© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Illinois city 1st in US to offer Black residents reparations

    Using tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana, the Chicago suburb of Evanston has become the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery. The City Council on Monday voted 8-1 to begin making good on its pledge to distribute $10 million over the next 10 years with the distribution of $400,000 to eligible Black households. The move by the Illinois community comes as hundreds of communities and organizations across the country are considering providing reparations.

  • Banks need to make financial information easily accessible to help close racial wealth gap: Goldman

    A new report out of Goldman Sachs shows the gap in pay and asset ownership among black women versus other racial classifications.

  • Texans' Deshaun Watson now facing 11 civil suits

    Four more women filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson on Monday, bringing to 11 the number of women alleging sexual assault or inappropriate conduct by the Houston Texans quarterback. The attorney for the women, Tony Buzbee, said last week he was working with 22 women who reported such encounters with Watson. The first lawsuit was filed last Tuesday, at which time Watson, 25, denied the allegations.

  • Official who handled media at DHS under Trump: Biden admin is lying

    Former Assistant DHS Secretary for Public Affairs, Alexei Woltornist, criticizes the Biden administration for blocking media access to migrant detention facilities at the border.

  • How Much Should You Save for Retirement? Ask Yourself These 4 Questions to Find Out

    If there were a specific retirement savings target that could guarantee long-term financial security, socking funds away for our golden years would be easier. The longer you play to stay in the workforce, the later you're likely to claim Social Security.

  • Doc Rivers, Steve Kerr, other NBA coaches call to encourage Stephen Silas

    "I’ve heard from Doc Rivers telling me about his 18-game losing streak one year, and then winning the championship the following year."

  • A historic exercise shows how Navy SEALs will keep aircraft carriers in a high-end fight

    Navy special operators showed they can act as the eyes and ears of a carrier strike group, sending intel back to the strike group's hard hitters.

  • Dogecoin (DOGE): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...

  • AstraZeneca expects EU to approve Dutch vaccine factory by early April, executive says

    AstraZeneca expects the EU drug regulator to give approval for a factory in the Netherlands that is at the centre of a row between Britain and the European Union over COVID-19 vaccine supplies later this month or in early April, a senior executive said on Monday. The status of the Leiden-based plant, which is run by sub-contractor Halix and is helping to make the AstraZeneca shot, is closely watched as it is listed as a supplier of vaccines in both the contracts that AstraZeneca has signed with Britain and with the European Union.

  • Upcoming UFO report will be 'difficult to explain,' former national intelligence official says

    "There are instances where we don’t have good explanations for some of the things that we’ve seen," said former intelligence chief John Ratcliffe.

  • Top Fox producer dies of Covid

    Former staffer praised as ‘immensely gifted’ and ‘one of a kind’ following career at network

  • ‘A colony is incompatible with democracy’: AOC leads new push for Puerto Rico self-determination

    AOC says the bill is also ‘about the identity of the United States’

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • ‘Skullduggery’ Political Podcast: For the People, with Rep. John Sarbanes — March 20, 2021

    How can we save our democracy from partisan gerrymandering, the influence of big money in politics, voter suppression, and the spread of disinformation? Congressman John Sarbanes says it is through the pro-democracy reforms of the bill he authored: the For the People Act, which is H.R. 1 and S. 1 in the current Congress.

  • Biden news - live: President readies $3 trillion ‘build back better’ plan as Jill Biden border role questioned

    Follow the latest updates