U.S. is sending an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

LOLITA C. BALDOR
·3 min read
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostsyanets, some 400 km eastern of capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022. Ukraine's Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said recently that the Russian forces were firing 10 times more ammunition than the Ukrainian military. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine, in March. (Efrem Lukatsky / Associated Press)

The U.S. will send another $400 million in military equipment to Ukraine, including four more advanced rocket systems, in an effort to bolster Ukrainian efforts to strike deeper behind Russian front lines in the eastern Donbas region, a senior defense official said Friday.

The aid comes as Moscow this week claimed full control of Ukraine's Luhansk province in the Donbas, but Ukrainian officials say their troops still control a small part of the province and fierce fighting continues in several villages.

The defense official said that the four new High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, added to eight that were previously sent, will allow Ukrainian forces to hit Russian command and control nodes, logistics capabilities and other systems that are farther behind the battlefront. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

Russia in recent days has launched dozens of missiles across Ukraine and pinned down Ukrainian forces with continuous long-range fire, sometimes for hours at a time. Ukraine’s leaders have publicly called on Western allies to quickly send more ammunition and advanced systems that will help them narrow the gap in equipment and manpower. The precision weapons can help Ukraine hit Russian weapons that are farther away and are being used to bombard Ukrainian locations.

The latest aid is the 15th package of military weapons and equipment transferred to Ukraine from Defense Department stocks since last August. In addition to the HIMARS, the U.S. will also send 1,000 rounds of 155-millimeter artillery, which has an increased precision capability that also will help Ukraine hit specific targets. The package also will include three tactical vehicles, radar systems, spare parts and other equipment.

Looking ahead to the coming months, the official said that a key goal is to build up Ukraine's logistics and repair capabilities so troops can maintain its weapons systems and continue the fight into the future.

Overall, the U.S. has sent about $7.3 billion in aid to Ukraine since the war began in late February.

Luhansk is one of two provinces that make up the Donbas, a region of mines and factories where pro-Moscow separatists have fought Ukraine’s army for eight years and declared independent republics that Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized before he sent troops into Ukraine.

Putin on Thursday warned that Kyiv should accept Moscow’s terms or brace for the worst, saying that Russia hasn't yet “started anything in earnest.”

U.S. and other Western officials have said that Russia has been making slow, incremental progress in the Donbas but has not made gains as rapidly as Moscow initially intended. President Biden has said that the U.S. is giving Ukrainians the aid needed to continue to resist Russian aggression.

"I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it will not end with a Russian defeat of Ukraine in Ukraine,” Biden said last week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Shinzo Abe: World leaders express shock over assassination

    The US and Brazil lead worldwide mourning for Japan's murdered ex-prime minister.

  • Largest number of ‘Kadyrovites’ killed in Severodonetsk, says local governor

    Many of the so-called "Kadyrovites", elite soldiers of Rosgvardiya died in the battle for Severodonetsk, the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Hayday told Popular Politics YouTube channel on July 7.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian stronghold in the south Pivden [South] Operational Command

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - FRIDAY, 8 JULY 2022, 05:09 Ukrainian Armed Forces in the south have killed 12 Russians and destroyed a tank and a Msta-B howitzer, as well as hitting a Russian stronghold. Source: Pivden [South] Operational Command Details: It has been reported that Ukrainian air force pilots struck a stronghold, a concentration of Russian forces and their equipment in the area of ​​Davydov Brod and Pravdyne three times using pairs of helicopters.

  • Russians abandon military warehouses fearing HIMARS

    Russian fear of HIMARS multiple launcher rocket systems forces the occupiers to abandon their military equipment warehouses en masse, Zaporizhzhya regional military administration reported on July 7.

  • General Zaluzhny proves best choice for Armed Forces, president and nation

    “A small mistake” – this is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained his recent disagreement with the country’s army leadership. It’s the first disagreement to draw public attention since not even Feb. 24, when the Russian army invaded, but since July 27 of last year, when Valeriy Zaluzhny, now a general, was appointed a commander of Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • Rocket carrying new nuclear missile component explodes in late-night test

    Officials are investigating the cause of the mishap, which did not injure anyone.

  • For Foreign Fighters in Ukraine, a War Unlike Any They've Seen

    DRUZHKIVKA, Ukraine — Four months after Russia invaded Ukraine, foreign combat veterans who answered the Ukrainian president’s call to fight are grappling with the grueling reality of a war unlike any they have seen. Many are U.S. and British veterans of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, where they could count on calling in airstrikes for protection and other critical support. In Ukraine, the military effort is essentially bare-bones, leaving Ukrainian forces — and their foreign-fighter allies —

  • US to send more HIMARS precision rockets to Ukraine

    “If the Russians think they can outlast the Ukrainians, they need to rethink that," a senior defense official said Friday.

  • China Tries to Tamp Down Nationalist Fervor Over Abe Shooting

    (Bloomberg) -- Leading nationalist figures in China tried to silence celebrations after the shooting of Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese leader who sparked controversy by urging to Japan to bolster its military.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTreasuries Decline as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Ja

  • Belarus is already directly threatening to attack Poland in the event of "Western provocations"

    "EUROPEAN PRAVDA" - THURSDAY, 7 JULY 2022, 17:17 Deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Major General Ruslan Kosygin, said that in the event of "Western provocations", Belarusian forces will strike primarily on the infrastructure of Poland.

  • Is Trump Force One ready to take flight? Eric Trump social post highlights new look for Trump's plane

    Video posted on social media by former President Trump's son Eric suggests the refurbishment of the family 757 aircraft's Trump Force One is complete.

  • Black leader who fought Trump Tulsa campaign rally killed

    A Black business leader and community activist who joined Tulsa civic leaders in fighting then-President Donald Trump's plan to hold a campaign rally on Juneteenth in a city known as the site of one of the nation's deadliest white-on-Black mob attacks has been killed in what police describe as a domestic incident at her home. Investigators were trying Thursday to develop a timeline that led to Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband, Martin Everett Smith, being fatally wounded in their home in the Tulsa suburb of Bixby, Oklahoma. Police dispatched on a call about a reported death about 8 a.m. Wednesday went to the Smith home and found Gamble Smith dead and her husband wounded.

  • Upton on Trump officials speaking out about Jan. 6: ‘Where were they a year and a half ago?’

    Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection, said Thursday that other GOP members now speaking out about Trump’s actions that day “should’ve helped us” at the time. “What disappoints me the most is here we are a year and a…

  • Russians carry out rotation, handing draft letters to residents of captured cities of Luhansk Oblast

    The Russian army started reinforcing its troops by conscripting residents of the captured cities of the Luhansk Oblast, local governor Serhiy Hayday, on July 7.

  • Exclusive: Trump left Sarasota media company weeks before federal subpoenas were issued

    Donald Trump is no longer listed as a board member of his media company. The removal comes just prior to the company receiving two federal subpoenas.

  • British military announces capture of smuggled Iranian missiles

    It’s the first time a British warship has interdicted vessels carrying such sophisticated weapons from Iran, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

  • Russia no longer can carry out an attack on more than one axis, Security and Defense Council Secretary says

    Four months after the start of the full-scale invasion, there are signs of exhaustion of Russia's arsenal.

  • Western weapons successfully deployed on the frontlines at last Zelenskyy

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 6 JULY 2022, 22:36 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine has said that the weapons that Ukraine had received from its Western partners has been successfully deployed on the frontlines at last, with Ukrainian troops inflicting palpable damage on Russian military depots and other important logistical centres.

  • Ukrainian official warns of 'catastrophe' in captured city

    A Ukrainian regional official warned Friday of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians were unleashing indiscriminate artillery barrages as they try to secure their gains in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk province. Moscow this week claimed full control of Luhansk, but the governor and other Ukrainian officials said their troops retained a small part of the province.

  • The Power of Navy Leaders -- Especially Chiefs -- to Make or Break Sailors

    As the Navy continues to deal with the fallout of several personnel crises, more attention is being focused on the leaders who deal directly with the junior sailors.