U.S. sending delegation to Haiti to pay respects after president's assassination

The U.S. will send a delegation to Haiti to pay respects after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, President Biden announced Friday.

The big picture: The announcement comes weeks after Moise was killed in his Port-au-Prince home by a group of gunmen, sparking widespread political unrest in Haiti.

Driving the news: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will lead the presidential delegation. Other members include...

Michele J. Sison, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Haiti;

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee;

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.);

Daniel Foote, special envoy to Haiti for State Department; and

Juan S. Gonzalez, special assistant to the president and senior director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council.

