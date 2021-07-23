U.S. sending delegation to Haiti to pay respects after president's assassination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Doherty
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The U.S. will send a delegation to Haiti to pay respects after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, President Biden announced Friday.

The big picture: The announcement comes weeks after Moise was killed in his Port-au-Prince home by a group of gunmen, sparking widespread political unrest in Haiti.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will lead the presidential delegation. Other members include...

  • Michele J. Sison, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Haiti;

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee;

  • Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.);

  • Daniel Foote, special envoy to Haiti for State Department; and

  • Juan S. Gonzalez, special assistant to the president and senior director for the Western Hemisphere of the National Security Council.

Go deeper: U.S. appoints special envoy to Haiti amid political turmoil

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • What does the U.S. owe Haiti in its time of crisis?

    The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse has left the Haitian people without a clear path forward, but American intervention in situation could do more harm than good.

  • ‘Saddest moment.’ NC community still reeling after assassination of Haiti’s president

    Just over 2,000 Haitian-born people call North Carolina home.

  • Violence flares in Haiti ahead of slain president's funeral

    QUARTIER-MORIN, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of workers fled businesses in northern Haiti on Wednesday after demonstrations near the hometown of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse grew violent ahead of his funeral. Associated Press journalists observed the body of one man who witnesses said was shot in the community of Quartier-Morin, which is near Trou-du-Nord, where Moïse was born. Many workers walked hurriedly in a single file along the main road that connects Quartier-Morin with Cap-Haitien, the city where events to honor Moïse were scheduled to start Thursday ahead of Friday’s funeral.

  • Path unclear for Chad's democratic transition as allies back junta

    Chad has been spared turmoil since the April death of 30-year ruler Idriss Deby Itno, but prospects for a return to elections and dialogue with rebels under his son are murky.

  • White roses and candles used to memorialize assassinated Haitian president in Little Haiti

    Dozens of people gathered Thursday night to pay tribute to Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated earlier this month.

  • Preparing to bow out, Merkel too busy to think about life after office

    Germany's Angela Merkel made clear on Thursday she would keep working on issues such as climate change till her last day as chancellor but, inscrutable as ever, gave little away about her plans once she leaves office after a September 26 election. Merkel has led Germany for 16 years, steering Europe's biggest economy through a global financial crisis, the euro zone debt crisis, a migrant crisis and the coronavirus pandemic, but she is not running for a fifth term. "There are demands made of me while I am in office and I will continue in that way until my last day," said the conservative chancellor, known for her sober approach.

  • Haitian president's hometown holds funeral amid violence

    CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — The hometown of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse received his body on Friday for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent protests and fears of political volatility in the Caribbean nation. White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters the day before what is expected to be the final ceremony to honor Moïse, who was shot several times on July 7 during an attack at his private home that seriously injured his wife, Martine. “This is something that will be engraved in our memory,” said Pedro Guilloume, a Cap-Haitien resident who hoped to attend the funeral.

  • Violence overshadows memorial Mass for assassinated Haitian president

    The Mass in Cap-Haitien was about half-full as officials warned other events planned for later in the day could be canceled on concerns over violence.

  • We met injured, dehydrated, exhausted migrants at the border. Listen to their pleas.

    We are health professionals who volunteered at shelters near Mexican border. Migrants are fleeing violence and poverty and trying to find family.

  • Flatfooted Democrats let Florida Republicans steal the spotlight on Cuba. Part 1 | Editorial

    Florida’s top-ranking Republicans were center stage Wednesday night during a live town hall broadcast nationwide on Fox News.

  • Kraken attorney's fundraising group gets Florida's approval

    A group run by one of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent election conspiracy adherents, reacting to accusations it was illegally seeking donations in Florida, has registered with the state and says it will raise $7 million, documents released Wednesday show. The office of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, which polices charities, said it has approved paperwork filed by attorney Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic group. Fried's office had filed an administrative complaint last month against the group, accusing it of seeking donations without registering with the state as required.

  • China’s Sinopharm vaccine may offer weak COVID-19 protection for elderly, says study

    A survey of blood samples taken from 450 people in Hungary at least two weeks after their second Sinopharm dose found that 90% under 50 years old developed protective antibodies. But the percentage declined with age, and 50% of those over 80 had none.

  • Congress, Europeans trash Russian pipeline agreement

    Almost nobody is happy with the U.S.-Germany deal on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. On the Hill, Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz expressed outrage and Democrats like Sen. Tim Kaine voiced concern. In Europe, the Ukrainians feel bullied and the Poles disappointed.The big picture: Ukraine and U.S. allies on the eastern flank of NATO argue the pipeline will make it easier for Moscow to isolate Kyiv and pressure Europe. They say the U.S.-Germany deal doesn't sufficiently address those concerns.Stay on t

  • Study: Chinese COVID shot may offer elderly poor protection

    A new study suggests that a Sinopharm vaccine offers poor protection from COVID-19 among the elderly, raising questions for dozens of countries that have given the Chinese company’s shots to their most vulnerable populations. A survey of blood samples taken from 450 people in Hungary at least two weeks after their second Sinopharm dose found that 90% under 50 years old developed protective antibodies. Three outside experts said they had no problems with the methodology of the study of the vaccine developed by Sinopharm’s Beijing Institute of Biological Products.

  • Violence overshadows memorial Mass for slain Haitian leader

    CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — A priest told mourners at a memorial service Thursday for slain President Jovenel Moïse that too much blood is being shed in Haiti as authorities warned of more violence ahead of his funeral. “The killings and kidnappings should stop,” he said, noting that poor communities are the most affected. The Mass at the cathedral in the northern coastal city of Cap-Haitien was about half-full as officials warned other events planned for later in the day could be canceled amid concerns over violence.

  • ‘He could have at least given us a road.’ Residents in Haiti prepare for Moïse’s funeral

    There are no banners of remembrance like the black and white ones hanging near the grounds of the presidential place, or arrangements of flowers like those gathering at the memorial site at the Museum of the Haitian National Pantheon in the capital.

  • Live updates: Olympics formally kick off with "sobering" opening ceremony

    After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics are finally underway. But this year's largely spectator-less opening ceremony is a "sobering" event focused primarily on the athletes. The latest: A little more than halfway through the ceremony, teams continue to parade into the national stadium, ranging in size, carrying flags and waving to the stands — even if most of the seats are empty.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTeam USA has

  • Haiti leader's slaying exposes role of ex-Colombian soldiers

    As the coronavirus pandemic squeezed Colombia, the Romero family was in need of money to pay the mortgage. When Romero answered the phone on June 2, another veteran, Duberney Capador, offered what he said was a legal, long-term job requiring only a passport. A month later, Romero and Capador were dead and 18 Colombians were reportedly in custody, accused of taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

  • Former Central American presidents sanctioned by U.S.

    The U.S. has increased its sanctions against Porfirio Lobo Sosa, the Honduran president from 2010 and 2014, with a travel ban against him and his family over allegations that he took bribes from drug traffickers. Why it matters: Lobo was one of 50 Central American officials included in the Engel List, which named those suspected of criminal activity, including corruption. Further sanctions against others are expected. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The

  • Nigeria receives six warplanes from US to fight insurgency

    Nigeria has received six of 12 turboprop light attack aircraft from the United States to help fight mounting insecurity, its air force said.