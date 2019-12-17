U.S. sending more food aid to Haiti to reach 100,000 people in need

The U.S. Agency for International Development is providing additional food aid to Haiti, and is making sure it gets to those in greatest need by donating an additional $1 million to the U.N. World Food Program to support its ongoing humanitarian operations.

“We feel that’s our moral obligation and that’s what we need to do in the short term,” said USAID Administrator Mark Green, who also announced $10 million to improve the Caribbean’s ability to prepare for, and recover from, natural disasters.

The extra 2,200 metric tons of emergency food aid for Haiti will reach approximately 100,000 people and arrive in the country in the coming weeks, USAID said. Last month, the agency tapped 2,000 metric tons of pre-positioned hurricane stocks of rice, green peas and cooking oil in Haiti for WFP to distribute after early warning systems showed that a growing number of Haitians, 3.47 million, were facing either a food crisis or emergency due to the wave of sustained anti-government protests, sporadic violence and political gridlock.

The additional U.S. support to Haiti comes on the heels of a three-day visit to the Caribbean nation by Green. During his stay, Green toured U.S.-government supported projects in the north, met with business and religious leaders as well as President Jovenel Moïse. He also saw for himself the fallout created from the ongoing political and economic crisis. In office since Feb. 7, 2017, Moïse has been wracked by allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the Haitian economy.

Speaking with the Miami Herald before heading back to Washington on Monday, Green, who also visited Barbados, said it was clear from his Haiti visit that the current “man-made disaster driven by politicians on all sides” and hitting Haiti in the form of corruption and violent unrest is creating “extraordinarily challenging situations.” Transportation routes have been disrupted. Schools have been shuttered and businesses have been unable to get parts out of customs, much less to markets.

“We are looking for ways to repair some of the damage that is a growing problem with this last unrest and the political stalemate,” Green said. The fact that “young Haitian youths hungry to try and make their way in the world,” have been denied access to the classroom for months, “is a terrible loss, a terrible setback.”

Once Haiti’s largest donor, USAID is not immune from criticism. During a recent congressional hearing on Haiti by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, activists criticized the effectiveness of some of its programs while calling for a re-examination, and questioning the impact of giving food aid in a country that should be growing agriculture.

Green said the strategy for Haiti must look at the short, medium and long-term. And in the short-term, he said, Haitians are hungry and they need food. In the long-term, they are looking at how to spur job growth and encourage investment in Haiti, where the economy has been suffering. But for both, political stability is critical.

“I tried to explain to some people that I met that there’s this American myth that says ‘American businesses are big risk takers,’ ” Green said. “No. They want to see stability. If they see instability, if they see roads blocked on a lingering basis, that’s a problem. If they see port operations such that their goods, going in or out, are mired at the port for weeks on end, that’s a problem.

“We can’t prevent natural disasters, we can build their resilience to respond. And that’s obviously a high priority. But man-made disasters are avoidable,” he added. “And that’s, I think, is the key work that we’re focusing on and will need to keep focusing on so it’s talking to President Moïse and urging him, and it sounds as though he is acting, that he needs to meet with political opponents.”

Green saw first hand the impact of the disruptions while at a banana grove outside of Cap-Haitien. The modest operation uses automation and as an operator was demonstrating the line carrying the banana bunches from the grove, Green noticed there was only line and asked where were the others.