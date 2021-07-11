U.S. sending team to assess Haiti's security, other needs -official

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - The United States is sending a technical team to Haiti on Sunday to determine what its security and other needs are after the nation requested U.S. assistance following the assassination of its president last week, a senior U.S. official said.

U.S. President Joe Biden will be briefed by the team when it returns and "then make decisions about the way forward," the senior Biden administration official told Reuters.

Haiti has sought U.S. aide in investigating the attack that killed President Jovenel Moise on Wednesday at his home in Port-au-Prince that has plunged the island nation further into turmoil. Haitian authorities have said two Haitian Americans were among the suspected assassins.

It was not immediately clear which U.S. departments were sending representatives to Haiti or how long they would be there. The administration official said on Sunday that Washington would also consult with its regional partners and the United Nations.

The United States earlier rebuffed Haiti's request for troops, while the UN would need Security Council authorization to send armed forces.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why were Colombian ex-soldiers in Haiti? Experts say they are popular mercenaries

    Highly-trained Colombian soldiers left at a loose end after retirement have frequently been tempted by opportunities to ply their trade abroad as private military contractors from Iraq to Yemen, military officials and experts said on Friday. At least 17 ex-members of Colombia's military are among the suspects in this week's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombian-suspects-haiti-presidents-killing-arrived-via-dominican-republic-2021-07-09, who was shot early on Wednesday at his home by what officials said was a group of foreign mercenaries. But for those want to hire mercenaries, Colombia is a popular choice.

  • Haiti suspects say they meant to arrest, not kill president -report

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - A group of Colombians and Haitian Americans suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moise told investigators they were there to arrest him, not kill him, the Miami Herald and a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday. Moise was shot dead early on Wednesday at his Port-au-Prince home by what Haitian authorities say was a unit of assassins made up of 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, plunging the troubled Caribbean nation into deeper political turmoil. The United States has rebuffed Haiti's request for troops and the United Nations would need Security Council authorization to send armed forces.

  • Biden sends senior officials to Haiti amid power struggle and request for troops

    A “technical team” of U.S. officials will arrive on Sunday, and will brief Biden on its findings as the White House debates its response.

  • 'We need help': Haiti's interim leader requests US troops

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government has asked the U.S. and U.N. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare for elections in the aftermath of President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination. The stunning request for U.S. military support recalled the tumult following Haiti’s last presidential assassination, in 1915, when an angry mob dragged President Vilbrun Guillaume Sam out of the French Embassy and beat him to death. In response, President Woodrow Wilson sent the Marines into Haiti, justifying the American military occupation — which lasted nearly two decades — as a way to avert anarchy.

  • Cannes veteran Deneuve says moved by festival return after stroke

    Catherine Deneuve, who has walked the red carpet at Cannes since the 1960s, said on Sunday she had never been as moved as this year to return to the film festival after the coronavirus pandemic and her stroke in 2019. The 77-year-old is a pillar of French cinema and still appears in multiple movies. Wearing a black velvet dress and a chunky gold necklace, Deneuve returned to Cannes on Saturday for the premiere of "Peaceful" by French director Emmanuelle Bercot, which is being presented out of the main competition.

  • Haiti president's assassination: What we know so far

    Armed men stormed the private residence of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and shot him dead.

  • Haiti by the numbers

    Jane Pauley looks at the Caribbean island nation once again in the news, with the assassination this week of its president, Jovenel Moïse.

  • Gangs complicate Haiti effort to recover from assassination

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs in Haiti have long been financed by powerful politicians and their allies — and many feel they may be losing control of the increasingly powerful armed groups who have driven thousands of people from their homes as they battle over territory, kill civilians and raid warehouses of food. The escalation in gang violence threatens to complicate — and be aggravated by — political efforts to recover from last week's brazen slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. Haiti's government is in disarray; no parliament, no president, a dispute over who is prime minister, a weak police force.

  • Grizzly bear with cub charges at man running on Idaho trail, officials say

    The grizzly struck the man several times after he laid on the ground to protect himself.

  • US official: No plans to send troops to Haiti after government request

    The U.S. will not be sending troops to Haiti, according to a senior administration official, after the Caribbean nation's government requested help to stabilize the country and secure critical infrastructure like oil reserves and its port and airport in the wake of the assassination of its president earlier this week. The U.S. has agreed to send senior officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security to Haiti to assist the government's investigation of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, the White House announced Friday. The deployment of U.S. forces would have marked a major escalation of U.S. involvement.

  • Been there before: Bucks, down 2-0, look for life at home

    MILWAUKEE (AP) For the second time this postseason, the Milwaukee Bucks have staggered home with a 2-0 deficit and key players not shooting straight. Milwaukee fans waited 47 years to see the NBA Finals return to their city. ''We have been down 0-2 before,'' Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton said.

  • Fauci says booster COVID shot not yet needed to fight variants. Here’s why

    His comments come after Pfizer and BioNTech said last week they’re developing an “updated version” of their COVID-19 vaccine to target the delta coronavirus variant.

  • Resident of ‘Little Haiti’ reacts to assassination

    Resident of Miami’s ‘Little Haiti’ reacts to the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. (July 9)

  • Biden is betting big on Afghanistan's air force. But their problems continue to grow.

    The service is facing personnel shortages, a shrinking bank of on-site expertise and an emboldened Taliban.

  • Not just Catholic men: German candidate pledges diversity

    The leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor pledged Sunday to emphasize diversity during the election campaign and in the country's next government if he wins in September. Armin Laschet's center-right Christian Democratic Union was criticized recently for featuring only white models on its flagship election posters. “The diversity in our society will play a role in the election campaign," Laschet told public broadcaster ARD on Sunday, adding that the issue was of personal importance to him.

  • Why the Billionaire Big Space Dick Contest Will Be Good for Earthlings

    Drew Angerer/GettyThese billionaire space missions are vanity, but they’re not just vanity.Yes, it’s annoying that Richard Branson, the super-rich founder of the Virgin companies—including space firm Virgin Galactic—booked himself on a planned July 11 test flight of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, apparently in a bid to beat another rich guy into near-orbit.That other rich guy, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, aims to ride into the upper atmosphere in a New Shepard capsule belonging to his rocket comp

  • Israel's SpaceIL secures funds for new lunar mission

    SpaceIL, the nonprofit Israeli initiative whose spacecraft crashed on the moon two years ago, said Sunday that it has secured $70 million in funding to make a second attempt at a lunar landing. SpaceIL said the funding would come from South African-Israeli billionaire Morris Kahn, who bankrolled much of the first mission, French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi and South African philanthropist Martin Moshal, co-founder of venture capital firm Entree Capital. The first “Beresheet,” or “Genesis” spacecraft, built by SpaceIL and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, crashed into the moon moments before touchdown in April 2019, falling short in its attempt to become the first privately funded lunar landing.

  • Why the meme stock revolution will last

    Sometimes things really are different. Crypto certainly is. As for the retail investor revolution, I’m less certain, but if you consider that the driving force behind it is really technology, then that would seem to be different, and to a degree permanent.

  • 2 Haitian Americans among those arrested in slaying of Haiti's president

    Two men believed to be Haitian Americans — one of them purportedly a former bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Port-au-Prince — are among 17 people arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti’s president, Haitian officials said Thursday.

  • Editorial: L.A.'s murderous deja vu

    The best first step in dealing with L.A.'s murder pandemic is to remember the tough lessons learned the last time around.