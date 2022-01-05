U.S. sends 119 Cuban migrants home as growing number take to sea

FILE PHOTO: Cuban migrant shows her toes decorated with the flags of Cuba and the United States at a temporary shelter in a school in the town of La Cruz, Costa Rica
·2 min read

HAVANA (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said late on Tuesday it had returned 119 Cuban migrants to their island home after picking them up at sea, marking a growing trend of migration by water from the poor, communist-run country to its wealthy northern neighbor.

The migrants, swept up in 12 operations that took place over just three days in the South Florida Straits from the Bahamas to the Florida Keys, were found in boats adrift offshore, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

Cuban state media said Tuesday's repatriation was the largest in four years. Footage from the docks on Cuba's north shore showed masked health workers clad in white receiving the migrants, who had been delivered by boat by U.S. authorities.

A growing group of migrants are trying their luck at sea in recent months as Cuba's economy is battered by mounting U.S. sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hobbled international tourism vital for foreign exchange on the Caribbean island.

The dangerous crossing, complicated by swift ocean currents, relentless sun and wind and shoddy vessels, has claimed the lives of many Cubans over decades.

Coast Guard figures show 586 Cuban migrants have attempted to illegally migrate to the United States in the first three months of fiscal year 2022 alone, a far faster clip than in 2021, when the Coast Guard repatriated 838 Cubans all year.

The number of Cubans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border also hit its highest in a decade between October 2020 and May 2021, according to U.S. immigration statistics, as many Cubans turn to overland routes to attempt to enter the United States.

Cuba says it advocates legal, orderly and safe migration, and has blamed the United States for the uptick in illegal migration, saying the country's policies, including the Cold War-era embargo, encourage Cubans to risk their lives to leave the island.

U.S. Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said last year following unprecedented protests in Cuba that Cubans leaving the island "will not come to the United States."

(Reporting by Anett Rios and Dave Sherwood; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • HBO Max shows growth despite industry slowdown

    WarnerMedia’s HBO Max streaming service gained subscribers through the holidays, defying the slowing pace of growth at some rival services, thanks to a programming lineup that included the revival of its popular “Sex and the City” series and newly released films such as “The Matrix Resurrections.” HBO ended the year with 73.8 million subscribers to its streaming service and namesake cable network, up from 69.4 million in September. “I do believe the ceiling on streaming services is much higher than we’ve seen to date,” said WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, in an interview.

  • 85 grams of drugs, loaded handgun seized during Wayne County Drug Task Force arrest

    Cedric L. Thompson II was arrested on five felony and two misdemeanor charges after his arrest Tuesday.

  • 4 acquitted in toppling of British slave trader statue

    Four anti-racism demonstrators were cleared Wednesday of criminal damage in the toppling of a statue of a 17th-century slave trader during a Black Lives Matter protest in southwestern England. Protesters used ropes to pull down the bronze statue of Edward Colston and dump it in Bristol’s harbor on June 7, 2020. The demonstration and toppling were part of a worldwide reckoning with racism and slavery sparked by the death of a Black American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

  • New bird flu has higher risk of spread to humans - animal health director

    A wave of bird flu in Asia and Europe has a greater risk of spreading to humans because of a high number of variants, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has raised concern among governments and the poultry industry after previous outbreaks led to the culling of tens of millions of birds and trade restrictions. "This time the situation is more difficult and more risky because we see more variants emerge, which make them harder to follow," OIE Director General Monique Eloit told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

  • Malvern Woman Gave Monoclonal Antibody Secrets To Chinese Company

    The local scientist provided highly valuable trade secrets to a company backed by the Chinese government, federal officials said.

  • Outcry At State Capitol Over Vaccine Mandates For Children

    Hundreds gathered on the Capitol steps to protest the state's mandate for vaccinations for children 12 and up.

  • Israel reports very few myocarditis cases among 12-15 year olds after booster

    Only two cases of myocarditis were reported in Israel among 44,000 youngsters aged 12 to 15 who received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Studies have shown that while the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine marginally increases the risk of heart inflammation, the risk is higher among those infected with the coronavirus. Israel has played a leading role in studying the effects of COVID-19 vaccines, as the fastest country to roll out two-dose inoculations to a wide population a year ago and one of the first to give third shots as boosters.

  • 85-year-old found dead in ransacked home, Colorado cops say. Two face charges

    Police tracked the two to a hotel after finding the man’s stolen car at another home.

  • Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

    An Iowa man and his Minnesota son pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, admitting that the entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside. Both Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and Daniel Johnson, 26, of Austin, Minnesota, had made social media posts noting their participation in the Capitol riot in the days following the attack.

  • Deforestation climbs in Brazil's savanna

    Scientists say one of the most biodiverse areas on Earth has seen a surge in deforestation.The Cerrado savanna spreads across several states in Brazil and on Monday, experts raised alarm over its survival.It's often called an "upside-down forest" because of the plants' deep roots, which sink into the ground to help survive seasonal droughts and fires.Deforestation of native vegetation rose 8% in a year ending last July according to Brazil's national space research agency.That's roughly ten times the size of New York City.Geographer Manuel Ferreira says trees in the Cerrado are disappearing with exceptional speed."In very few places around the world have we we've had such a fast and intense transformation in the last three or four decades."The savanna is also a major carbon sink and its destruction is a major source of Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions.Amazon Environmental Research Institute director Ane Alencar points the finger at Brazili's President Jair Bolsonaro who has called for more farming in sensitive ecosystems."Deforestation is the most naked and raw indicator of the terrible environmental policy of this (President Jair Bolsonaro) government."The president's office did not respond to a request for comment.Bolsonaro has previously defended his policies as a means to lift the interior of the country out of poverty and says Brazil has preserved far more of its territory than Europe or the U.S.

  • ‘Dangerous moment’: Officials question how KC schools can stay open amid COVID surge

    “You want to keep schools open? How are you going to do that if everybody is sick?”

  • Turkey logs record 66,467 COVID-19 cases as Omicron surges

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey recorded 66,467 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure on record, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as infections surge due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over a week as the Omicron variant became dominant in the country. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said the government was not considering new restrictions for now, urging citizens to get vaccinated and increase personal safety measures.

  • GM aims to launch personal self-driving car by mid-decade -CEO

    General Motors Co aims to introduce a "personal autonomous vehicle" by mid-decade, Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Wednesday. The self-driving vehicle for personal use is being co-developed with GM's majority-owned Cruise, Barra said at the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, in a remote keynote message focused on the twin themes of vehicle electrification and autonomy. Barra said GM's expanding portfolio of electric vehicles, including the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and the BrightDrop commercial vehicle range, also features two new Chevrolet crossovers, a $30,000 Equinox EV and a slightly larger Blazer EV, both of which will be introduced in 2023.

  • Twitter creates monitoring team to prepare for Capitol riot anniversary

    (Reuters) -Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Twitter Inc created a new team to review the social networking site for harmful content associated with the event, the company told Reuters on Tuesday. Social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook were accused of enabling extremists to organize the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of Republican then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to block Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. Twitter said it "convened a cross-functional working group" comprised of members across its site integrity and trust and safety teams, which is specific to the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol and will watch for risks such as tweets and accounts that incite violence.

  • Tech Stocks Extend Selloff as Yields Stay Elevated: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in U.S. technology stocks continued Wednesday as rising Treasury yields fueled greater concern about growth and profitability. Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?The yield on the U.S. 10-year note climbe

  • Amarillo narcotics search warrant results in seized drugs, assault rifle and 2 arrests

    Suspects face federal charges from incident in Project Safe Neighborhood zone

  • Raleigh’s Holderness duo premieres on ‘The Amazing Race’ Wednesday night. How to watch

    Penn and Kim Holderness have a large social media following launched by their “Christmas Jammies” video. Will they win the $1 million?

  • Russian tech tycoon extradited to US over 'election hacking' claims

    A Russian tech tycoon extradited to the United States on securities fraud charges is being targeted because US authorities believe he has knowledge of high-profile Russian espionage operations, his lawyer has claimed.

  • KC hotel employee charged with attempted rape after allegedly copying woman’s room key

    The man is accused of sexually assaulting the hotel guest while she was visiting Kansas City on a business trip.

  • Rescue Zebra Befriends Struggling Rhino Calf Brought to Sanctuary 12 Hours After Birth

    Daisy the young rhino, who rescuers found with her umbilical cord still attached, recently met and befriended a zebra foal named Modjadji at South Africa's Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary