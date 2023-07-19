The U.S. Sent a Silent Submarine to South Korea. Naturally, North Korea Freaked Out.

us ballistic missile submarine uss kentucky visits south korea
US Sends Nuke Sub to S. Korea, N. Korea Freaks OutWoohae Cho - Getty Images

On July 18, the 170-meter-long Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Kentucky glided up to a quay in the port city of Busan, South Korea—located at the southeastern tip of the Korean peninsula—while under escort by two U.S. missile destroyers.

ohio class ssbn submarine kentuck at busan escorted by two destroyers
Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) proceeds on the surface to Busan for a port visit while escorted by Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS John Finn (DDG 113) and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), July 18, 2023.Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Craft/US Navy - Wikimedia Commons

This was the first visit to South Korea by a U.S. submarine designed to lob intercontinental-range nuclear missiles in 42 years—one aimed at demonstrating what Biden described as the U.S’s “ironclad commitment” to extend nuclear deterrence to South Korea. South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol, his wife, and members of the local press were invited onboard the submarine for a tour.

But just a few hours after Kentucky’s arrival, North Korea responded to the visit as gracefully as observers have come to expect—by launching two short-range ballistic missiles at 3:30 and 3:46 AM. According to South Korea’s military, the eastward-bound missiles traversed 340 miles, flying in a relatively shallow arc (with an apogee of 160,000 feet). The weapons demonstratively performed evasive maneuvers before splashing down into the Sea of Japan without incident.

North Korea’s defense ministry stated with characteristic maximalism the visit might “incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict.” Kim Yo Jong, sister to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, also claimed that “the foolish act…[and] extended deterrence system and excessively extended military alliance system” would cause North Korea to “go farther away” from the negotiating table.

Lately, North Korea has also been mad about U.S. surveillance flights over nearby international airspace—a North Korean spokesperson threatened that “...there is no guarantee that such a shocking accident as the downing of the U.S. Air Force strategic reconnaissance plane will not happen.” In addition, the country was upset about the meeting of a Nuclear Consultation Group between South Korea and the U.S., designed to work out how they would collaboratively respond to a North Korean nuclear attack.

Ironically, while the nuclear-armed Kentucky may be one of the most destructive weapon systems on the planet, it’s probably incapable of harming North Korea while visiting South Korea. Indeed, the symbolic visit is likely aimed more at influencing the leadership of South Korea than North Korea.

Why is Kentucky in South Korea?

Kentucky is one of 14 remaining nuclear-powered Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines (known as SSBNs or ‘boomers’). Four of the original 18 were converted to carry large numbers of non-nuclear Tomahawk cruise missiles. One such converted cruise missile sub (or SSGN), the USS Michigan, actually visited Busan about a month earlier for a “special warfare exercise.” This exercise occurred with a drydeck shelter visible on its deck—likely for transporting exotic reconnaissance systems—as seen in the last visit in 2017.

uss michigan arrives in busan, south korea
Guided-missile submarine USS Michigan arrives on April 25, 2017 in Busan, South Korea. Note the container on rear hull likely used to store an exotic reconaissance system.Handout - Getty Images

Meanwhile, the remaining Ohio-class SSBNs still carry up to 20 Trident II D5 ballistic missiles (down from 24 to meet a New START treaty requirement), each armed with multiple nuclear warheads that can threaten targets over 8,000 miles away. Thanks to nuclear propulsion, the submarines can quietly cruise underwater for two to three months.

The Kentucky’s port visit is an unusual event, as the Navy usually exposes its SSBN fleet to the minimum of public scrutiny—which one would expect of such apocalyptic weapons.

That said, South Korea became the first Pacific country ever visited by an American SSBN when USS Sam Houston buzzed by Chinhae in December of 1976. The Carter administration had wanted to reassure South Korea of the U.S.’s security commitment after withdrawing nuclear weapons from South Korean soil and pressuring the country to abandon its nuclear weapons program. The withdrawn nukes included Nikes-Hercules air defenses missiles, and MGR-1 Honest John, and MGM-29 Sergeant tactical ballistic missiles.

mgr 1b honest jonet tactical missiles with conventional warheads of south korean army on parade
South Korea parades non-nuclear armed MGR-1B Honest John rockets on October 1, 1973. By contrast, the U.S. withdrew MGR-1Bs with up to 20-kiloton nuclear warheads in the 1970s. The MGR-1B had a maximum range of 30 miles and landed on average within 230 meters of a target.Baek Jong-sik (CCA-SA 2.5) - Wikimedia Commons

Thirty-four additional port visits by earlier-generation U.S. boomers followed before the program was abruptly and mysteriously discontinued after a final visit by SSBN Robert E. Lee in March of 1981. In 1991, the U.S. withdrew its last remaining tactical nuclear weapons from Korean soil—including various nuclear gravity bombs, artillery shells and even nuclear landmines (ADMs).

Over 40 years later, the U.S. first announced plans to resume periodic U.S. SSBN visits to South Korean ports late in April, following a trip to Washington by South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol—though, date of the first visit wasn’t specified at the time to preserve operational security.

230719 n zu710 1039 busan, republic of korea july 19, 2023 first lady of the republic of korea kim keon hee looks through the periscope of the ohio class ballistic missile submarine uss kentucky ssbn 737 the visit represents the united states&#x002019; ironclad commitment to the republic of korea rok for its extended deterrence guarantee, and compliments the many exercises, training, operations, and other military cooperation activities conducted with the rok us navy photo by mass communication specialist 2nd class adam craftreleased
South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee with her husband Pres. Yoon Suk-Yeol peer through the USS Kentucky’s periscope.Specialist 2nd Class Adam Craft/US Navy - Wikimedia Commons

But the visit to Busan should be read as a symbolic act, not a direct projection of military power.

First of all, the Kentucky doesn’t pose any sort of enhanced threat to North Korea when visiting South Korea, as its intercontinental-range ballistic missiles are designed to engage targets from over 7,400 miles away.

In fact, the Kentucky’s Trident II D5 nuclear missiles are likely entirely incapable of threatening North Korea when visiting South Korea, as they’re estimated to possess a minimum range of 1,200 miles or more. Quite simply, a ballistic missile lobbed into the stratosphere with enough force to send it across the Pacific Ocean can’t pull off a hairpin turn to hit a target ‘just’ a few hundred miles away.

pacific ocean june 15, 2022 &#x002013; an unarmed trident ii d5 life extension d5le missile launches from ohio class ballistic missile submarine uss kentucky ssbn 737 during a commander evaluation test cet off the coast of southern california the primary objective of a cet is to validate performance expectations of the trident ii d5le strategic weapon system sws on boats that are strategically deployed this test concluded the d5le cet population flights for the ohio class ssbn future tests will be follow on commander evaluation tests fcet and are required as part of rigorous readiness testing through the remainder of the ohio class ssbn service life to ensure the sws remains fully capable on strategically deployed boats during this era of global strategic competition, the viability of the current sws remains vital to the navy&#x002019;s overall mission of sea based strategic deterrence sbsd ensuring the most sustainable leg of the us nuclear triad as the nuclear triad modernizes, the new columbia class ssbn&#x002014;which is designed to provide sbsd capability into the year 2084&#x002014;will be initially outfitted with the d5le sws each new columbia class boat will complete a demonstration and shakedown operation daso as part of the process to certify the boat for the strategic deterrence mission us navy photoreleased
Life-extended Trident II D5 ballistic missile test launched from underwater by USS Kentucky June 15, 2022 off the coast of southern California.Lt. Jennifer Bowman/US Navy - Wikimedia Commons

The Kentucky, therefore, actually poses a much greater threat when it’s lurking far away than in a South Korean port. There, instead of being able to hide out of sight, it’s observable and within easy striking range of North Korea’s military.

Kentucky’s visit is really aimed at South Korea, not North Korea. In particular, it’s aimed at reassuring South Korea’s leadership that it is reliably protected by U.S. nuclear deterrence at a time when there is growing domestic support for South Korea developing its own nuclear weapons. That’s something that South Korea could do very quickly, due to its mature civilian nuclear power sector and prior military research.

For now, South Korea still abides by a 1992 agreement with North Korea (which the latter flagrantly violated) not to test, build, or deploy nuclear weapons.

Of course, the visit also officially serves as a warning to North Korea over its vigorous testing of a wide variety of nuclear-weapon delivery systems in the last few years. The country has launched more than 100 since 2022.

Most recently, on July 11, that list of launches grew to include a solid-fuel variant of the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, which demonstrated enough energy to reach deep inside the continental United States. Compared to liquid-fueled missiles—which must be laboriously gassed-up prior to firing—solid-fuel missiles can be fired on very short notice, greatly reducing visible forewarning to surveillance assets.

However, the U.S. is probably not so deluded to think that the Kentucky’s visit will greatly affect North Korea’s resolve, as countless other warnings and shows of force over decades have failed to do so. Instead, the visit simply reminds North Korea that—at any given time—multiple SSBNs are lurking faraway in the Pacific ocean, and North Korea’s military simply has no realistic ability to locate and attack preemptively.

Nicknamed the “Thoroughbred of the Fleet,” SSBN 737 Kentucky was launched in 1990 at the Electric Boat shipyard in Groton, Connecticut, its low-carbon steel alloy hull christened with bourbon in homage to its namesake state.

puget sound, wash sept 28, 2016 the gold crew of the ohio class ballistic missile submarine uss kentucky ssbn 737 transits the hood canal as the boat returns home to naval base kitsap bangor following a routine strategic deterrent patrol kentucky is one of eight ballistic missile submarines stationed at the base, providing the most survivable leg of the strategic deterrence triad for the united states us navy photo by mass communication specialist 1st class amanda r grayreleased
The Gold Crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Kentucky (SSBN 737) transits the Hood Canal of the Puget Sound as the boat returns home to Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor following a routine strategic deterrent patrol on September, 2016.Specialist 1st Class Amanda R. Gray/US Navy - Wikimedia Commons

In 1998, Kentucky collided with the Los Angeles-class attack-submarine San Juan during a training mission, damaging the boomer’s diving planes and, more seriously, breaching San Juan’s forward ballast tanks. Fortunately, no injuries resulted, and San Juan remains in service today. Kentucky, meanwhile, underwent its mid-life overhaul and nuclear refueling between 2012 and 2015, and resumed service in the U.S. Pacific Fleet’s Submarine Squadron 17 (SUBRON 17) based at Naval Base Kitsap in Bangor, Washington.

It remains unclear how long Kentucky will stay in Busan.

