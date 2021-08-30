U.S. to set up office to address climate change issues

By Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will establish an office to address climate change and health equity at the national level, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said on Monday.

The office's mission is to protect vulnerable communities disproportionately affected by pollution and climate-driven disasters, including drought and wildfires, the department said in a statement.

"There is no doubt that America is experiencing climate change, and there is no reason for us to doubt that we must take this on immediately, because it's not just about the climate, it's not just about our environment. It's about our health," Becerra told reporters.

Establishing the Office of Climate Change and Health Equity is in response to an executive order issued by President Joe Biden to tackle the climate crisis domestically and abroad.

The office will, among other things, be tasked with identifying communities disproportionately exposed to climate hazards, addressing health disparities resulting from climate change, and help with regulations concerned with reducing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the healthcare sector.

The World Health Organization estimates that at least 250,000 deaths will occur every year due to climate change. The U.S. health sector accounted for roughly 8.5% of U.S carbon emissions, and the global health sector accounted for around, 4.5% of global carbon emissions, HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine told reporters.

