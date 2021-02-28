U.S. sets weekend records for daily COVID vaccinations

Orion Rummler
·1 min read

Just over 2.4 million coronavirus vaccinations were reported to the CDC on Sunday, matching Saturday's record-high for inoculations as seen in Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.

Why it matters: Vaccinations are ramping up again after widespread delays caused by historic winter storms. Over 75 million vaccine doses have been administered thus far, with 7.5% of the population fully vaccinated and 15% having received at least one dose.

  • Less than two weeks ago, 5% of Americans were fully vaccinated through two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

  • The average daily rate of vaccinations has remained steady at 1.7 million, the rate reached earlier this month, per Bloomberg.

What they're saying: "I’m proud to say we’re over halfway to our goal and weeks ahead of schedule," President Biden tweeted Sunday on the administration's goal to reach 100 million shots within his first 100 days.

What to watch: The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday issued an emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine which is expected to help increase the pace of inoculations.

