U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since May 2020

An oil worker removes a thread cap from a piece of drill pipe on a drilling lease owned by Elevation Resources near Midland
·2 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday.

The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

Production in the Permian is expected to reach 4.8 million bpd in September, the highest since March 2020.

In contrast, output in the Eagle Ford in South Texas is expected to slide by 5,000 bpd to 1.05 million bpd while the Bakken basin of North Dakota and Montana is expected to see a decline of about 1,000 bpd to 1.14 million bpd.

As oil prices recovered from the lows seen last year, U.S. energy firms have ramped up some drilling activity.

U.S. oil rigs rose 10 to 397 last week, their highest since April 2020, and up from 172 a year ago, Baker Hughes data showed.

Enverus, a provider of energy data with its own closely watched rig count, said the number of active rigs increased by eight to 575 in the week to Aug. 11 with most of the increases in Appalachia and the Permian.

Total gas output will increase by 0.16 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to 86.1 bcfd in September, the EIA said.

Gas output in Appalachia, the biggest shale gas basin, was expected to increase by less than 0.1 bcfd to 34.4 bcfd in September. That compares with a monthly record of 35.6 bcfd in December 2020.

Gas output in the Haynesville in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas was expected to increase by over 0.1 bcfd to 13.5 bcfd in September.

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and David Gaffen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Barbara Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Tumble On Weak Chinese Economic Data

    The price of oil is over 7% lower in August after four consecutive months of gains.

  • Is Penn Stock A Buy As It Opens Another Casino In Pennsylvania?

    Penn National Gaming is among the top-rated gambling stocks as more states allow sports betting and online wagering.

  • Major Retailers Are Reporting This Week

    After strong earnings reports from tech and banks, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB), Target (NYSE: TGT), Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI), Macy's (NYSE: M), and Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) are taking center stage this week. Major US retailers will reveal how is consumer spending doing with the economy nearly fully reopened. From home furnishings and renovations to personal care products and sports equipment, expectations are high as American consumer confidence was found

  • Leveraged Bet on Homebuilders Is Surging in Hot Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The historically-tight American housing market is not yet done making winners out of investors placing leveraged bets on the prospects of homebuilders.Down a month ago by almost 40% from an all-time high set in May, the Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF (NAIL) has surged 38% since. It’s still lower by more than 16% from its record, but remains up 100% in 2021. Homebuilders from D.R. Horton Inc. to Pulte Group Inc. have been able to pass on rising materials

  • Oil industry sues Biden administration over drilling auction pause

    (Reuters) -Major U.S. oil industry groups on Monday sued the Biden administration for halting drilling auctions on federal lands and waters this year, arguing the government is required by law to hold regular sales. The American Petroleum Institute (API) and 11 other groups filed the lawsuit in federal court in the Western District of Louisiana. It seeks to compel the U.S. Department of Interior to reinstate the lease sales, calling the length of the stoppage "unprecedented."

  • Oil prices settle at 1-week low as China data feed worries over a demand slowdown

    Oil futures pull back Monday, under pressure after a round of weak China data underscores the potential damage to demand from the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

  • Cities begin to roll out COVID-19 vaccination rules as cases in the U.S. hit a six-month high

    The U.S. continues to grapple with a worsening surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the spread of the delta variant among the unvaccinated remains the most pressing concern in the nation's pandemic response.

  • Afghanistan: Life in Kabul after the Taliban victory

    BBC video journalist Malik Mudassir speaks about life in the city after its capture by the Taliban.

  • IAEA reports Iranian progress on uranium metal despite Western objections

    Iran has made progress in its work on enriched uranium metal, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a report to member states on Monday seen by Reuters, despite Western warnings that such work threatens talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal. "On 14 August 2021, the Agency verified ... that Iran had used 257 g of uranium enriched up to 20% U-235 in the form of UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to produce 200 g of uranium metal enriched up to 20% U-235," the International Atomic Energy Agency said, adding that this was step three in a four-step plan by Iran. The fourth includes producing a reactor fuel plate.

  • Palantir Profitable at Present, but Future Feels Flimsy

    One would think that companies that specialize in data analytics and optimization could make appropriate decisions to satiate their shareholders. A firm with intelligent and novel software, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), has yet to see its share price break out of its sideways trading pattern, even after reporting better-than-expected earnings results last week. The firm serves several of the world’s largest companies, governmental institutions, and banks, but it can’t seem to serve itself.

  • Coffee, Sugar Gain With Biggest Crops Under Heat, Dryness Stress

    (Bloomberg) -- Coffee and sugar futures extended last week’s gain with high temperatures and dry forecasts for top producer Brazil boosting bulls.Arabica coffee for December rose 0.3% to $1.8625 a pound on ICE Futures U.S. after advancing 3.7% last week. The beans favored by Starbucks Corp. have rallied almost 60% in the past year. Raw sugar for October added 0.4% to 20.03 cents a pound for a 12-month gain of 53%.Brazilian sugar cane and coffee crops will stay hot and dry most the next two weeks

  • Forget $100 Oil. Here’s What to Watch in Energy Now.

    West Texas Intermediate oil prices closed above $70 a barrel in June for the first time in more than two years, and the price mostly held above that level for weeks. J.P. Morgan analyst Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note on Sunday that China’s “zero-tolerance policy toward Covid-19” means that demand there will almost certainly miss prior expectations because the country will take stern measures to stop the disease even if it hurts the economy. “We now see the global demand recovery stalling this month, with oil demand only reaching 98.3 million barrels per day in August and averaging 97.9 million barrels per day in September, much more on par with the nearly 98 million barrels per day average in July,” Kaneva wrote.

  • Analysis-Decentralised finance: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem

    For most of the 13-year life of cryptocurrencies, exchanges were the epicentre for cyberheists. Now, a bigger hacking risk in the growing sector has exploded into view: peer-to-peer crypto platforms. One such site, Poly Network, was at the centre of a $610 million crypto theft last week, one of the biggest ever.

  • Florida company got free labor by shorting healthcare workers $93,000 in pay, feds say

    The Pensacola-based operator of two 24-hour care facilities owed employees $93,932 in back pay, the U.S. Department of Labor announced after an investigation.

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Crypto prices climb as market value hits three-month high above $2trn

    According to CoinMarketCap, crypto's global market cap is now sitting at $2.03trn, and had advanced around 3.9% from yesterday.

  • Laporta: Barcelona club debt now at $1.6 billion

    Barcelona's president presented a grim picture of the club's financial situation, saying its debt had risen to 1.35 billion euros ($1.6 billion).

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • Oil settles lower, pares losses despite weak economic data

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Monday, paring steep losses on weak Chinese economic data after sources told Reuters that OPEC and its allies believe the markets do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months. U.S. oil fell by $1.15, or 1.7%, to $67.29 after reaching lows of $65.73. The market had dropped more than 3% earlier in the session after data showed Chinese factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply in July, missing expectations, as flooding and fresh outbreaks of COVID-19 disrupted business activity.

  • Shane Buechele leads Chiefs to fourth-quarter comeback win over 49ers

    Undrafted rookie Shane Buechele came up big for Kansas City during #Chiefs' preseason tilt with the #49ers | from @TheJohnDillon