U.S. Shale Ramps Up Drilling But Maintains Spending Restraint

Editor OilPrice.com
·4 min read

U.S. oil production has ticked up in recent weeks as shale producers drill more wells after going through a massive backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUC).

After DUC inventory has largely returned to normal levels, the shale patch is now drilling more wells to offset legacy declines, Argus estimates show.

Most exploration and production companies, however, are keeping a tight rein on capital expenditure, determined to show investors and Wall Street that they continue to be disciplined and are prioritizing shareholder returns to growing production.

Shale producers slashed activity in the spring of last year when oil demand and oil prices collapsed. As consumption and prices began to recover, so did completion rates and, to a lesser extent, drilling activity.

Well completions were the first to recover, reaching 80 percent of pre-COVID levels by July. Drilled wells reached 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the EIA and Primary Vision compiled by Argus.

The number of DUC wells in the seven shale regions fell by 258 from June to stand at 5,957 in July, EIA data shows.

During the first half of 2021, shale producers have been mostly depleting their DUC inventory wells, and the number of 'live' DUCs slumped to 2,381 wells in June 2021—the lowest level since 2013, a Rystad Energy analysis showed last month. The entire DUC count also includes what Rystad Energy dubs 'dead' DUCs, or wells drilled more than 24 months earlier, which remain uncompleted and are unlikely to be completed.

After the normalization of the number of DUCs likely to be completed—which Rystad Energy expects to occur by the end of September in the Permian and by September-October across other oil regions—shale producers are set to turn to increased drilling activity.

The U.S. rig count is rising at a faster pace than the increase in frac spreads, which is the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells.

The Frac Spread Count provided by Primary Vision shows that the number of fracking crews rose to 240 in the week to August 27, up from 236 in the previous week. This frac count is up by 100 so far this year.

Yet, the expected higher activity will not eat up more expenditure than companies have budgeted for this year, executives say. Shale producers have decreased drill times and achieved operational efficiencies. All of these allow them to do more with less investment, leaving a larger share of record cash flows to return to shareholders.

Supermajor ExxonMobil's frack rates are now around 50 percent faster, which has led to a reduction in drilling and completion costs of more than 40 percent, Jack Williams, Senior Vice President, Overseeing Downstream and Chemical, said on the Q2 earnings call.

Diamondback Energy is decreasing the number of rigs and crews that it needs to execute the 2021 capital plan and reduced its full-year capital guidance by $100 million.

"On the production side, our wells have outperformed expectations this year," Diamondback Energy CEO Travis Stice said on the earnings call.

"As a result, we are slightly increasing our Permian oil production guidance, which should not be taken as a conscious decision to grow," Stice added.

The step-change in Diamondback's drilling times is going to be permanent, CFO Kaes Van't Hof added.

"And basically, we can do what we once had to do with 10 rigs, with eight now in the Midland Basin," Van't Hof noted.

Rick Muncrief, president and CEO at Devon Energy, said on the company's call:

"We have no intention of adding incremental barrels into the market until demand side fundamentals sustainably recover and it becomes evident that OPEC+ spare oil capacity is effectively absorbed by the world markets."

"The bottom line is we are unwavering in our commitment to lead the industry with disciplined capital allocation and higher dividends," Muncrief added.

During ConocoPhillips's earnings call, CEO Ryan Lance summed up the shale patch's current priorities:

"We know investors need to see evidence that sector discipline will hold and returns on and of capital will follow."

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Read this article on OilPrice.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Diamondback (FANG) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Diamondback (FANG) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • OPEC+ decision to keep increasing oil output feeds expectations for a 2022 surplus

    A decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, Wednesday to stick to its plan to gradually increase production each month may lead to a surplus in global supplies as soon as early next year, according to Capital Economics.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Best Buy launches new attack on Amazon

    Best Buy's website will have a few surprising new products for sale as the retailer seeks to better compete with Amazon.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks I Fully Expect to Double or More Within the Next 5 Years

    Jason Hawthorne (Align Technology): There's a simple reason I think Align Technology, a maker of clear teeth-straightening systems, could double your money in the next five years: The company is growing into an enormous market, and Wall Street can't seem to keep up. Doing the math, investors can see for themselves that Wall Street is still underestimating the company.

  • Create Your Own Stimulus Check with These 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks

    The COVID-19 recession was surprisingly mild. The sharp initial downturn officially lasted only two months, and many workers emerged with more money and better job prospects than ever before. For a comparison, the Great Recession lasted 18 months.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock hopped 2.6% higher as of 12:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nio investors may have a second way to get rich. Because now they're going to own a piece of Lotus Cars. As Bloomberg advises, Lotus, the iconic British sports car maker that is majority-owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, is raising $2.3 billion that it will use "to transform [itself] into an all-electric brand."

  • 2 Growth Stocks Turning Data Into Dollars

    As more of the economy goes digital, plenty of companies are making the switch and end up generating significant amounts of data. Managing all that new data becomes a hassle, but it's only a small part of the broader challenge.