U.S. shifts to support peacekeeping mission in Haiti after push for intervention falters

The Biden administration is shifting its strategy on Haiti away from a proposal for a multilateral armed force that would have had the power to combat gangs in the streets of Port-au-Prince to a push at the United Nations for a more traditional peacekeeping mission, three sources familiar with the matter told McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

The United States had hoped to avoid sending another peacekeeping mission to Haiti, which has hosted eight in the last 30 years. But its initial plan to rally an international coalition of forces led by an unidentified third country to intervene at the request of the Haitian government has faltered since it was first proposed in the fall, compelling the administration to change course as the security environment in the Caribbean nation rapidly deteriorates.

The White House had hoped that Canada would lead such a force. But a push ahead of President Joe Biden’s visit to Ottawa this week made clear that the Canadians were unlikely to take on a leadership role, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly casting doubt on Canada’s capacity to assume the mission.

The United States first proposed sending a multilateral “rapid action force” to Haiti in a resolution at the U.N. Security Council in November.

Senior administration officials acknowledged that the topic of Haiti was among the more complex and complicated discussions that would take place between Biden and Trudeau, but did not provide hope that there would be a breakthrough.

“It is a challenge to get to certain parts of the country, and even neighborhoods of Port-au-Prince, given the high levels of gang activity,” a senior administration official said, recognizing the escalating violence and kidnappings gripping Haiti’s capital since late February that has now spread out to other parts of the country.

“What we’ve been doing is, I think, methodically, with Canada, looking at really what is needed on the ground, what it would take, really, how many potentially other countries what kind of mandate, whether a Chapter 7, or if it’s something that the U.N. Security Council really should be debating,” the official added. Chapter 7 of the U.N. charter authorizes the use of force for the enforcement of peace.

A State Department spokesperson told McClatchy on Thursday that the United States is still “working with our international partners to develop the framework for a police-led multinational force to assist the Haitian National Police.” But three sources familiar with the effort said the administration had quietly shifted its focus in recent days toward a peacekeeping mission.

In October, as a powerful gang coalition cut off roads and seized control of Haiti’s main fuel terminal, interim Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry asked for the international community to deploy troops to assist the Haiti National Police. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres supported the call, citing a “dramatic deterioration in security” that has “paralyzed the country,” proposing options for a multilateral force that would have had authorization by the Security Council to intervene in Haiti both in the short, medium and long-term.

Under Guterres’ proposal, the force’s intervention would have been a direct agreement between the Haitian government and additional countries with the ability to go on the offensive against gangs. By contrast, a peacekeeping mission would pull from a U.N. list of troop-contributing countries under direct U.N. supervision.

Still, both typically require Chapter 7 authorization from the Security Council. It was unclear whether the United States’ force proposal would have ever secured Security Council approval — requiring votes from Russia and China — and it remains unclear if a peacekeeping mission would pass, either.

The issue of an outside force has found support in Haiti, with a recent poll finding that nearly 70% of Haitians do not think the Haiti National Police can defeat the gangs on itsr own and needs military help. But the idea of a return of U.N. blue-helmet peacekeepers — six years after the last foreign soldiers left and four years after the mission ended entirely — has remained controversial, due to the peacekeeping force’s history introducing a deadly cholera epidemic in the country months after the 2010 earthquake, and the poor U.N. response.

Cholera had not existed in Haiti for a century until peacekeepers from Nepal infected a local river. The waterborne disease left more than 10,000 dead and over 800,000 infected, but for years the United Nations refused to accept blame for its role or to apologize.

The U.N., with support from others in the international community, refused to individually compensate victims, drawing criticism from more than a dozen of its own independent rights experts. Instead it chose to investmore than $700 million in Haiti’s epidemiological, water and sanitation systems to combat the disease and support the government’s national plan.

Other problems with a peacekeeping force have to do with sexual abuse allegations . U.N. peacekeepers were accused of getting young Haitian women pregnant and abandoning their children.

Still, the most recent mission, the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti, did provide a measure of stability that allowed Haiti to hold democratic elections after the 2004 departure of President Jean-Bertrand Aristide amid a bloody coup. The mission’s presence between 2004 and 2017 provided several years of relative stability that allowed Haitian President Rene Preval to govern until the 2010 devastating earthquake and presidential elections propelled the country into political turmoil.

Haiti observers who are supportive of outside assistance have stressed that such aid for the police can help if it is carefully led with an appropriate mandate that can counter the gangs.