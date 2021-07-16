U.S. will ship 3.5 million COVID-19 vaccines to Argentina

FILE PHOTO: SOMOS Community Care administers Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at pop-up site in New York
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will begin shipping 3.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines to Argentina on Friday, part of a bilateral deal between the countries, a White House official said.

The official, who did not wish to be named, said the U.S. government will also purchase 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines to distribute through the year to the African Union and 92 low and lower middle-income countries.

This will be in addition to the $2 billion donated to COVAX, the World Health Organization's scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the official said.

The United States has in recent weeks shared vaccines with Taiwan, Brazil, El Salvador, Bangaldesh, Peru and Pakistan among other countries.

The U.S. will also share more vaccines with Haiti, the White House said on Thursday, a day after the country received 500,000 U.S.-donated doses.

President Biden also said he is prepared to send vaccines to Cuba if he is assured an international organization would administer them.

In June, the World Bank pledged to boost available funding for COVID-19 vaccine purchases and deployment to $20 billion from a previous target of $12 billion, citing a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court liberal Stephen Breyer says he has no plans to retire

    Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN Wednesday that he has not decided when he will retire and that he is satisfied with his status as the senior liberal on the Supreme Court.Why it matters: Liberal advocates, professors and some Democratic members of Congress are urging the 82-year-old justice to leave the bench so President Biden can name a younger liberal while the Senate holds a thin Democratic majority.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Breyer unequivocall

  • Commentary: US efforts have shown that we need better foreign aid — not more of it

    Just this month, we’ve seen political collapse in Haiti and military collapse in Afghanistan. South Sudan, the world’s newest nation, turned 10 years old amid looming famine, rampant corruption and continued violence. Ethiopia’s civil war threatens the country’s very existence. All these disasters have two things in common: In each, the United States has poured in more than a billion dollars ...

  • Officials, Taliban strike ceasefire deal in western Afghanistan, says provincial governor

    KABUL (Reuters) -Government officials in a western Afghan province said on Thursday they had negotiated "an indefinite ceasefire" with the Taliban to prevent further attacks on the capital of the province. The move came after fighters from the Islamist group secured complete control over all the districts in Badghis province, reflecting wider gains by the Taliban over territory and infrastructure in the weeks since U.S. President Joe Biden announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops by Sept. 11. "Ten tribal elders had taken the responsibility of ceasefire, so they first talked to the Taliban, and then talked to the local government and both sides reached a ceasefire," the provincial governor, Husamuddin Shams, told Reuters.

  • Officials in Kashmir ban animal sacrifice on Muslim holiday

    Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have banned the sacrifice of animals during the upcoming Islamic Eid al-Adha holiday, in a ruling that is likely to further stoke anti-India anger in the disputed Muslim-majority region. Generally, cows are considered sacred in Hindu-majority India, and slaughtering them or eating beef is illegal or restricted across much of the country. Despite the ban on cow slaughter in Kashmir, beef is widely available across much of the Muslim-majority areas.

  • Israeli demolition in West Bank sparked tensions with top Democrat

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) last week called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to protest over the demolition of a house in the West Bank owned by a Palestinian American accused of carrying out a terror attack, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The demolition — which sparked the Biden administration's first criticism of the new Israeli government on the Palestinian issue — took place while Meeks was leading a bipartisan delegation to Israel.Get market news wort

  • Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all

    Team Trump is reportedly worried about Kellyanne Conway's tell-all

  • Trump's Weird New Claim About Garbage Stars Lights Up Twitter

    Trump attacked his own hires. Again.

  • Leaders of Mexico, Argentina are shameless hypocrites who back Cuba’s repressive regime | Opinion

    If there were medals for political hypocrisy — or for utter disdain for human rights — they would go to the presidents of Mexico and Argentina for their shameful response to the peaceful July 11 protests in Cuba. Instead of calling for freedom of expression to be protected, they are defending one of the world’s most repressive dictatorships.

  • Michelle MacDonald asks Supreme Court for new hearing on law license suspension

    West St. Paul attorney Michelle MacDonald is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to reconsider its decision last month to indefinitely suspend her law license for a pattern of misconduct. Among the arguments outlined this week in a 17-page filing to the state's high court — to which MacDonald has unsuccessfully run for election four times — is that the justices overlooked her participation in a ...

  • The Desperate Laundering of the Trump Reputations

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAmid the breathless coverage of three new books about the Trump presidency, one thing has become clear. Behind the scenes at the Trump White House, things were not worse than we knew—we actually knew just how bad it was.“There has been no detail that has come out that has been different than the four years we saw him do in office,” Slade Sohmer, editor in chief of The Recount, says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Subscribe to The New Abnormal

  • Nicola Sturgeon ‘misled’ Scottish Parliament over Donald Trump money laundering probe, court told

    Nicola Sturgeon "misled" the Scottish Parliament when she said her Government couldn't launch a money laundering probe against Donald Trump, a court has heard. The Court of Session heard how the SNP administration was asked last year to investigate how the Trump Organisation managed to pay for golf course developments in Scotland. Advocate Aidan O’Neill QC, who represents international human rights group Avaaz, told judge Lord Sandison on Wednesday that Ms Sturgeon didn’t understand the law on a

  • Liz Cheney smacked GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's hand away when he tried to escort her during the Capitol riot, telling him, 'You f---ing did this,' book says

    Cheney was ousted from her high-ranking post in the House GOP after she criticized Trump and fellow Republicans for spreading false election claims.

  • 'This has to stop': Ivanka Trump repeatedly tried to convince Trump to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol on January 6, book says

    "I'm going down to my dad. This has to stop," Ivanka Trump told her aides after she saw the mob breach the Capitol, according to a new book.

  • California approves 1st state-funded guaranteed income plan

    California lawmakers on Thursday approved the first state-funded guaranteed income plan in the U.S., $35 million for monthly cash payments to qualifying pregnant people and young adults who recently left foster care with no restrictions on how they spend it. Dozens of local programs have sprung up in recent years, including some that have been privately funded, making it easier for elected officials to sell the public on the idea. California’s plan is taxpayer-funded, and could spur other states to follow its lead.

  • Clarence Thomas shuts down challenge to CDC transportation mask mandate

    Justice Clarence Thomas shut down an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's mandate requiring masks on public transportation.

  • Judge rejects Arizona Senate's bid to dismiss lawsuit seeking Maricopa audit records

    A judge rejected the Arizona Senate's motion to dismiss a lawsuit seeking the disclosure of records related to its 2020 election audit in Maricopa County.

  • New York Times tries to keep 'collusion' possibility alive with lawsuit for 'Alternative Mueller Report'

    The New York Times filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking access to the “Alternative Mueller Report” allegedly compiled by former special counsel team leader Andrew Weissmann, who publicly battled with special counsel Robert Mueller last year after Mueller’s report “did not establish” any Trump-Russia conspiracy in 2016.

  • France pulled off one of the greatest heists ever. It left Haiti perpetually impoverished | Opinion

    There’s never been a more clear-cut case for reparations than that of Haiti.

  • AOC's Cuba tweet draws fiery response from Florida Dem

    “We also must name the U.S contribution to Cuban suffering: our sixty-year-old embargo," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

  • Chris Cuomo claims GOP Senator Ron Johnson's rhetoric 'constitutes a domestic threat'

    On "Cuomo Prime Time" Thursday, Chris Cuomo ripped Republican Senator Ron Johnson and urged GOP leadership to find a replacement for him.