U.S. ship fires 30 warning shots as Iranian speedboats get close

Courtney Kube and Mosheh Gains and Dan De Luce
·2 min read

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Coast Guard cutter fired about 30 warning shots after Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboats came close to U.S. Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the Defense Department said Monday.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Coast Guard cutter Maui fired two volleys from a .50-caliber machine gun Monday when two Revolutionary Guard fast boats "operated in an unsafe and unprofessional manner in close proximity" to six U.S. vessels, including the submarine USS Georgia.

Two Revolutionary Guard speedboats broke away from a group of 13, according to the Pentagon, and went to the opposite side of the U.S. formation. They approached Maui and a Navy ship, the USS Squall, at more than 32 knots with their weapons uncovered and manned.

The Maui fired its first volley when two of the Iranian vessels approached within 300 yards and the second when the pair approached within 150 yards. After the second volley, the Revolutionary Guard vessels left, Kirby said.

The U.S. naval vessels were escorting the submarine as it traversed on the surface.

In a statement to Iranian media, the IRGC Navy called the U.S. account of the incident “untrue,” said the Iranian vessels had maintained the distance required by law, and advised the U.S. to “avoid unprofessional behavior and obey maritime laws and regulations in order not to jeopardize the Persian Gulf security.”

The U.S. last week intercepted thousands of weapons from Iran in the North Arabian Sea that were bound for the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Last month, there were two tense incidents in the Persian Gulf between U.S. and Iranian vessels.

On April 27, a U.S. Navy ship fired warning shots near three Revolutionary Guard boats that came within less than 70 yards. On April 2, Revolutionary Guard ships repeatedly crossed in front of U.S. Coast Guard ships at close range over three hours.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow body of water that connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman between Iran on one side and the United Arab Emirates and Oman on the other.

Recommended Stories

  • A US Coast Guard ship fired 30 warning shots from a machine gun during an 'unsafe' encounter with Iranian fast-attack boats

    The US Coast Guard cutter Maui fired two rounds of warning shots with a .50-caliber machine gun to drive the gunboats away.

  • U.S. fires warning shots at Iranian boats in Strait of Hormuz

    A group of 13 armed speedboats of Iran's Revolutionary Guard made “unsafe and unprofessional” high-speed maneuvers toward U.S. Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, and a U.S. Coast Guard cutter fired warning shots when two of the Iranian boats came dangerously close, U.S. officials said.

  • U.S. military ship fires 30 warning shots after encounter with Iranian vessels

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Coast Guard ship fired about 30 warning shots after 13 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came close to it and other American Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said on Monday. This is the second time within the last month that U.S. military vessels have had to fire warning shots because of what they said was unsafe behavior by Iranian vessels in the region, after a relative lull in such interactions over the past year. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the warning shots were fired after the Iranian fast boats came as close as 150 yards (450 feet) of six U.S. military vessels, including the USS Monterey, that were escorting the guided-missile submarine Georgia.

  • NUS's Hofman on China's Population Growth

    May.11 -- Bert Hofman, Director at National University of Singapore's East Asian Institute, discusses China's once-a-decade census report, and the outlook for China's slowing population growth. He speaks with Haslinda Amin and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia."

  • Drone Footage Captures Old Boat Wreck in Crystal Waters of Maldives Atoll

    A boat wreck in the Maldives’ Vaavu Atoll was captured in all its glory in drone footage shared to Instagram on April 29.In this video, filmed by Rizkhan Mohamed of Shadow Palm Tours, the vessel can be seen largely submerged by the crystal clear waters of the Indian Ocean. Only the tip of the boat’s bow is exposed.Shadow Palm Tours often shares drone footage shot off the coast of the popular archipelagic state to its Instagram page. Credit: shadowpalmmaldives via Storyful

  • WHO official denies lying to Italy prosecutors over report

    A top World Health Organization official has strongly denied making false statements to Italian prosecutors about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, doubling down on his assertions in court documents obtained by The Associated Press. Dr. Ranieri Guerra, a WHO special adviser, outlined his position in a 40-page response, with a 495-page annex, to prosecutors who placed him under investigation last month for having allegedly made false statements to them when he was questioned Nov. 5. The prosecutors’ claims create a picture “that is quite different from the reality of the facts and above all, are imprecise and don’t adhere to the reconstruction of events that Dr. Guerra provided,” said the response signed by Guerra’s Rome-based attorney, Roberto De Vita.

  • Manta Ray Joins Marine Patrol Boat Off Coast of Sarasota, Florida

    A marine patrol boat with the Sarasota Police Department encountered an “incredible” manta ray while on patrol off the Florida coast.This footage, released on May 10, shows the creature swimming by the police department’s boat.“Our Marine Patrol spent part of their patrol duties enjoying this incredible Manta Ray just north of New Pass on the Gulf side,” the department wrote on Facebook. “We sure serve and protect paradise.”According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, giant manta rays are the world’s largest ray with a wingspan of up to 29 feet. Credit: Sarasota Police Department via Storyful

  • Qatar ruler in Saudi Arabia for first time since rift eased

    Qatar’s ruling emir visited Saudi Arabia on Monday for the first time since signing a declaration with the kingdom and other Arab Gulf states to ease a years-long rift and end an embargo that had frayed ties among important U.S. allies and security partners. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was greeted at the airport by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Jiddah, according to Saudi and Qatari state-run media. The meeting highlights how ties between the neighbors are improving following a decision earlier this year by Saudi Arabia to end its more than three-year-long embargo of the tiny and wealthy Gulf state.

  • Michel Barnier says UK behaving ‘like buccaneers’ in Jersey fishing row

    Michel Barnier has accused the Government of behaving like "buccaneers" and failing to respect the Brexit fishing deal following the Jersey stand-off. Last week, Jersey imposed new restrictions on fishing licences granted to French vessels in its waters – a move that provoked an outcry in Paris. Mr Barnier, the EU's former chief Brexit negotiator, waded into the debate, saying: "I think that the British are behaving like buccaneers – and it's not the first time." On Thursday, around 60 French vessels attempted to blockade St Helier, Jersey's main port, in protest at the licences. Local leaders in La Manche, Normandy, said boats from the Channel island would be suspended from entering the ports of Granville, Barneville-Carteret and Dielette until further notice.

  • This drone flew into a fireworks display

    Russian videographer Maxim Dragunov captured the spectacular display over the Peter and Paul Fortress on Sunday (May 9).Dragunov attached a model of a Soviet-era military plane to a drone which he flew into the heart of the action.The fireworks display was held as part of Russia's annual Victory Day celebrations, marking the end of World War 2.

  • UN experts: Islamic State committed genocide against Yazidis

    The head of a U.N. team investigating atrocities in Iraq announced Monday it has found “clear and compelling evidence” that Islamic State extremists committed genocide against the Yazidi minority in 2014 and said the militant group successfully developed chemical weapons and used mustard gas. Karim Khan told the Security Council the team also concluded war crimes were committed by the Islamic State group against predominantly Shiite unarmed cadets and personnel from the Tikrit Air Academy who were captured, tortured and subjected to mass execution in June 2014.

  • CEO of Hacked Colonial Pipeline Warned State Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- The leader of the company whose fuel pipeline was paralyzed by a cyber attack warned state officials in a private meeting Monday that supply shortages could occur even as it plans to reopen the line later this week, according to a person familiar with the discussion.Colonial Pipeline Co. Chief Executive Officer Joseph Blount said the company was in the process of developing an extensive restart plan, but wouldn’t resume shipments until the ransomware had been removed, according to the person, who was involved in the 18-minute virtual meeting that also featured Deputy U.S. Energy Secretary David Turk.Blount made it clear the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company had complete operational control of the pipeline and said it was working with refiners, marketers and retailers to prevent outages, according to the person, who wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the discussion.A company representative confirmed the meeting but declined to discuss details.Colonial Pipeline has said it’s manually operating a segment of the pipeline running from North Carolina to Maryland and expects to substantially restore all service by the weekend. The pledge may not come fast enough to avert immediate shortages in the U.S. Southeast, where gas stations from North Carolina to Florida reported selling out of fuel Monday.The 5,500-mile pipeline transports about 45% of all fuel consumed on the East Coast making it the nation’s biggest. It has been offline since Friday after it fell victim to a ransomware attack by hackers.“It tells you how utterly vulnerable we are,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said during an interview on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power” program. “We’re seeing all of these examples of ransomware attacks coming -- whether it’s telecommunications or this critical infrastructure. And obviously in my lane I’m very worried about the energy infrastructure.”White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement late Monday night that “we are monitoring supply shortages in parts of the Southeast and are evaluating every action the administration can take to mitigate the impact as much as possible.” (Updates with information about gas stations selling out of fuel, in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 5 injured on Monday night

    Philadelphia police say four shooting incidents have left two people dead and five others wounded on Monday night.

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Boy, 14, charged with murdering cheerleader classmate posts arrest selfie on Snapchat

    It remains unclear whether the teenager will be charged as a juvenile or as an adult

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • Don Jr’s ex-wife dated Secret Service agent the president assigned to them, book claims

    Secret Service agents are prohibited from dating the people they are protecting

  • Caitlyn Jenner mocked for rambling interview insisting ‘a guy called Lee’ and other ‘budget people’ helped her understand California’s $3 trillion economy

    Jenner describes how her experience of selling ‘a billion dollars worth of exercise equipment’ has helped her develop leadership skills

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Explicit billboard attacking Biden and Harris causes controversy in Maryland

    Local Democratic committee chair says sign is ‘vulgar, and it doesn’t reflect Calvert County’