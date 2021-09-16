U.S. shipping 2.58 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Philippines

FILE PHOTO: Mobile vaccination teams begin visiting Los Angeles schools to vaccinate middle and high school students
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government will begin shipping 2.58 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Philippines on Thursday through the COVAX global distribution program, a White House official said on Thursday.

The latest shipments of vaccines made by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech, bring the total number of vaccines sent to the Philippines to just over 9 million, the official said.

Scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities from both countries worked together to ensure prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots to the Asian nation, the official added.

Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with the foreign and defense ministers of the Philippines during their visit to Washington to mark the 70th anniversary of the two countries' Mutual Defense Treaty.

At the time, Sullivan announced that the United States would provide an additional $11.3 million in COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines, bringing total U.S. COVID-19 assistance to the Philippines since the start of the pandemic to $37 million, in addition to the millions of vaccine doses donated.

(Reporting by Andrea ShalalEditing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. administers 383 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 383,038,403 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 462,384,885 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 382,294,795 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 15 out of 461,117,525 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

  • U.S. administers 381.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

    Those figures are up from the 380,831,725 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Monday . The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. About 1.86 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • How reparations can be paid through school finance reform

    Schools in predominantly Black communities receive less funding, even though Black homeowners pay higher tax rates. Carl Iwasaki/Getty ImagesWhite public schools have always gotten more money than Black public schools. These funding disparities go back to the so-called “separate but equal” era – which was enshrined into the nation’s laws by the Supreme Court’s 1896 decision in Plessy v. Ferguson. The disparities have persisted even after Brown v. Board of Education, the landmark 1954 Supreme Cou

  • 1 in 3 COVID-19 patients suffer from long COVID, a CDC study of Long Beach residents finds

    These long COVID patients reported at least one symptom of COVID-19 two months after first testing positive for the coronavirus, the CDC study says.

  • Demetrious Johnson returns Dec. 5 for special rules bout vs. muay Thai champ Rodtang Jitmuangnon

    Demetrious Johnson will try something new when he returns to competition later this year at ONE X.

  • Arizona 2020 election audit report due for public release Sept. 24

    After months of work, the Arizona State Senate announced it will release the report on its long-awaited Maricopa County 2020 election review next week.

  • Trump special prosecutor investigating origins of Russia probe charges ex-attorney with Clinton campaign

    John Durham was appointed two and half years ago to probe the how the Trump-Russia collusion scandal began

  • COVID will stalk the GOP in 2024

    The potential Republican presidential field is already taking very unpopular positions on the pandemic

  • Is a ‘twindemic’ on the horizon? Experts warn of brutal flu season as COVID-19 still spreads. Here are 8 things to know about getting your flu shot.

    Medical experts warn the approaching flu season could be particularly severe, renewing fears of a potential “twindemic,” with COVID-19 still spreading in the Chicago area and across the country. In preparation, health officials are urging the public to get vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. Here are eight things to know about the upcoming flu season and getting your annual flu ...

  • Taliban's Baradar says reports he was hurt in internal clash are false

    "No this is not true; I am OK and healthy," Baradar said in an interview with state TV which was posted on Twitter by the Taliban's political office in Doha. Earlier, an official from the Taliban's cultural commission said on Twitter that the interview would be shown on RTA TV to disprove "enemy propaganda".

  • Florida Oath Keepers member pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

    A former U.S. Marine from Florida on Wednesday became the latest defendant associated with the Oath Keepers militia group to plead guilty to criminal charges related to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Jason Dolan, 45, of Wellington, Florida, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said that under federal sentencing guidelines, Dolan faced a prison term of between 63 and 78 months, though the court could deviate from the guidelines.

  • Afghan killed by drone praised by co-workers in US aid group

    KABUL, Afghanistan — The Afghan man who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last month was an enthusiastic and beloved longtime employee at an American humanitarian organization, his colleagues say, painting a stark contrast to the Pentagon's claims that he was an Islamic State group militant about to carry out an attack on American troops.

  • Pope rejects German archbishop's resignation after abuse scandal

    Pope Francis has rejected the resignation of the Archbishop of Hamburg who had offered to step down after a report named him among several senior officials in Germany's Catholic Church to have breached their duty in handling sexual abuse cases. In a statement, the Vatican said it had thoroughly examined documents relating to the archbishop, Stefan Hesse, formerly head of personnel and administration at the Cologne archdiocese. While it had identified deficiencies in the organisation of his office and personal procedural errors, it had not found any intention to cover up abuse, the Vatican said in a statement posted on the German Bishops' Conference website.

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster

    New data from Moderna Inc's large COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the protection it offers wanes over time, supporting the case for booster doses, the company said in a news release on Wednesday. "This is only one estimate, but we do believe this means as you look toward the fall and winter, at minimum we expect the estimated impact of waning immunity would be 600,000 additional cases of COVID-19," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said on a conference call with investors. Hoge did not project how many of the cases would be severe, but said some would require hospitalization.

  • ‘Matter of life and death’: COVID patients struggle to find lifesaving ECMO machines

    The complicated machines require specialized teams, so not all hospitals carry them.

  • Eric Bieniemy: If USC reached out, I’d say I’m preparing for the Baltimore Ravens

    Urban Meyer isn’t the only one in the NFL fielding questions about potentially becoming USC’s next head coach. After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that league sources expect Eric Bieniemy to emerge as a candidate for the opening, the Chiefs offensive coordinator was asked about the job on Thursday. A candidate for several NFL [more]

  • How Will Your Social Security Benefits Stack Up to the $1,557 Average?

    Especially if your retirement savings are falling short, your monthly checks can go a long way toward helping you enjoy your senior years more comfortably. As of July 2021, the average retirement benefit amount is around $1,557 per month, according to the Social Security Administration. The maximum amount you can collect, however, is $3,895 per month.

  • Pfizer says data suggests vaccine boosters needed for waning vaccine efficacy

    Pfizer told the FDA Wednesday that data from its clinical trials suggests a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine may be necessary six months after the second dose because of waning efficacy.Why it matters: The FDA's advisory committee on Friday is expected to review Pfizer's clinical trials and other supporting and conflicting data on coronavirus booster shots and make recommendations on whether more Americans 16 years and older should receive an extra dose.Stay on top of the latest market tren

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom warns 'Trumpism is not defeated in this country' as he is projected to retain his governorship

    "We said yes to ending this pandemic ... we said yes to diversity, we said yes to inclusion," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Over 90% of Americans say U.S. democracy is being tested or is already under attack: Poll

    Plus, 51% of Americans believe it’s likely that elected officials will eventually overturn the results of a future election because their party didn’t win.