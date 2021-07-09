U.S. shipping COVID-19 vaccines to Bhutan, Nepal on Friday

Vaccination against the COVID-19 in Lalitpur
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday will send 1.5 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal and 500,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Bhutan, a White House official said.

The shipments are part of the Biden administration's pledge to share an initial batch of 80 million U.S.-made vaccines globally amid concern about the wide disparity in vaccination rates between advanced and developing countries.

Last week, the Biden administration announced plans to ship 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc's and BioNTech to Malaysia, and 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Indonesia.

The United States has been competing with China to deepen its geopolitical influence through so-called vaccine diplomacy, but insists it is not sharing vaccines to secure favors or extract concessions, but to save lives and end the pandemic.

The United States had already announced plans to provide vaccines to other countries in Asia, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, and Cambodia.

In addition to the 80 million doses, Washington has said it will purchase 500 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to distribute to the African Union and 92 low and lower middle-income countries.

A White House official said scientific teams and legal and regulatory authorities had worked together to ensure the prompt delivery of safe and effective vaccine lots to Bhutan and Nepal.

"We’re leading the world in a global vaccine strategy because it’s the right thing to do," the official said. "It’s the right thing morally, the right thing from a global public health perspective, and right for our collective security and well-being."

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday urged the United States, China and other Group of 20 major economies, whose finance officials are meeting in Venice this weekend, to accelerate access to vaccines around the world.

She warned of a worsening two-track recovery that threatened to leave developing countries lagging far behind. Providing faster access to vaccinations could potentially save more than half a million lives in the next six months alone, she said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. donation of 1.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses arrives in Afghanistan

    A U.S. donation of more than 1.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Afghanistan on Friday, the first of two shipments this month, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said in a statement. A second shipment of vaccines donated by the United States through the COVAX global sharing program will bring the total to 3.3 million doses, UNICEF said. The U.S. vaccine donations come as U.S. military forces withdraw from Afghanistan, ending a 20-year war in the country.

  • 17 suspects detained in assassination of Haiti's president

    17 suspects have been detained so far in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, including two who are believed to hold dual U.S.-Haitian citizenship, according to AP.The latest: 15 of the detainees are from Colombia and at least six are former members of its army, AP reports, citing the Colombian government.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Eight more suspects are being sought and three have been killed by police, according to Léon Charles,

  • Bangladesh factory fire: At least 52 people killed in overnight blaze

    Authorities believe the fire took hold because of chemicals and plastics stored inside the building.

  • S. Africa's Jacob Zuma turns himself in to police

    Former South African president Jacob Zuma turned himself in to police for contempt of court, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, ending a weeklong legal drama over a court order for his arrest.Police had been ordered to arrest Zuma if he did not turn himself in by the end of Wednesday.He had refused to do so earlier this week - striking a defiant tone by launching legal challenges against his arrest.The Constitutional Court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail last week after he refused to comply with a corruption inquiry back in February.Zuma denied widespread corruption under his presidency, and hundreds of his supporters, some of them armed, gathered nearby his rural estate to try and prevent his arrest.But in the end, Zuma decided to go quietly, a remarkable turn of events for a revered veteran of the African National Congress liberation movement.Zuma had previously been jailed by South Africa's white minority rulers for his part in the anti-apartheid movement.The Zondo Commission, an investigation into Zuma launched in 2018, is examining allegations that he allowed businessmen to plunder state resources and traffic influence over government policy.Both Zuma and the businessmen deny any wrongdoing.Zuma also faces a separate court case relating to a $2 billion arms deal in 1999 when he was deputy president, charges which he denies.The former president maintains that he is the victim of a political witch hunt and that Zondo is biased against him.

  • Former mayoral candidate charged with murder in killing of Indiana cop at FBI office

    The man charged with murder in a Terre Haute, Indiana officer’s killing threw a Molotov cocktail at an FBI office, officials say.

  • Jacob Zuma: South Africa's former president hands himself over to police

    The ex-president was given a 15-month jail term after he failed to attend a corruption inquiry.

  • Harris announces $25 million investment in voting initiatives by the DNC

    Speaking at her alma mater Howard University on Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the Democratic National Committee will invest $25 million in voting rights initiatives.

  • Final Brexit divorce bill is £40bn, as EU demands £2bn more than expected

    Britain’s final bill for leaving the EU is £40.8 billion, according to accounts filed in Brussels, a greater sum than previously forecast. Officials had estimated the final cost would be £39 billion – £1.8 billion less than the EU amount contained in the EU’s consolidated budget report for 2020. The final bill would have been higher, almost £43 billion, but Brussels owes the UK £1.8 billion for its share of fines imposed by the bloc before the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of la

  • Biden says U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan will end Aug. 31

    The announcement comes as Taliban fighters have made significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan in recent days, inching closer to the capital, Kabul.

  • Lil Baby released from police custody in Paris

    The rapper was ordered to pay a fine for the use of narcotics, the Paris prosecutor's office said Friday morning.

  • Kamala Harris says Democrats will spend more to register voters as GOP states limit voting

    The vice president spoke at Howard University, her alma mater, about efforts to expand voting as Republicans press for limits in GOP-led states.

  • Conspiracy theories, misinformation threaten to overtake COVID fight: The Note

    President Joe Biden thought he was helping the cause of getting Americans vaccinated this week when he promised to send people "door to door, literally knocking on doors" to spread awareness of the vaccine. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted that "Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis," while a prominent conservative youth leader called Biden's vaccination push an "apartheid-style open-air hostage situation." No one is being jabbed against their will, and the federal government is sending an epidemiologist and a communications specialist – that's it – to Missouri, where vaccination rates are lagging.

  • Two South Florida men, 26 Colombians involved in Moïse assassination, Haiti police say

    Two South Florida men have been arrested in connection with the assassination of Haiti President Jovenel Moïse, the Miami Herald has learned.

  • Question open on need for COVID booster shot, data awaited, WHO says

    The World Health Organization said on Friday that it was not clear whether COVID-19 booster vaccines will be needed to maintain protection, until further data is collected. Pfizer Inc plans to ask U.S. regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month, the drugmaker's top scientist said on Thursday, based on evidence of greater risk of reinfection six months after inoculation and the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. "We don’t know whether booster vaccines will be needed to maintain protection against COVID-19 until additional data is collected, but the question is under consideration by researchers," the WHO said in a reply to a Reuters query.

  • Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers

    Branson's Virgin Galactic has said it has amassed more than 600 reservations already, priced around $250,000 a ticket. Branson himself is due to occupy one of six seats aboard his company's first fully crewed test flight to space on Sunday. Reuters reported in 2018 that Bezos' Blue Origin was planning to charge passengers at least $200,000 for a ride, based on an appraisal of Branson's rival plans and other considerations, though its thinking may have changed.

  • There's a Proven Way to Reduce Gun Violence in America's Cities. We Just Need to Fund It

    More than 141 people were shot in our hometowns of Oakland, Chicago, and New York City over the July 4th weekend. The shooting victims included a 6-year old girl and her mother in the West Pullman neighborhood of Chicago, a 16-year old boy shot in the head from nearby celebratory gunfire in Oakland, and a 38-year old man checking his car for a flat tire in Queens, New York. This staggering weekend of violence isn’t an outlier; based on an already difficult year and the violence trends we’ve seen, this could be one of the deadliest summers on record for gun violence.

  • Lumber prices dropping after soaring during COVID. What’s that mean for building costs?

    Supply shortages coupled with increased demand during the pandemic drove prices to historic levels.

  • Japan and China are hosting Olympic Games six months apart, creating more tension between two governments

    The perception of holding a successful, smoothly-run Olympics, even during a pandemic, is something Japan will be sensitive to as Beijing 2022 looms.

  • Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane

    Decades after burnishing his reputation as a wealthy daredevil mogul in a series of boating and hot-air balloon expeditions, Richard Branson is poised to promote his burgeoning astro-tourism venture by launching himself to the final frontier. Branson's Virgin Galactic Holding Inc is due on Sunday to send the company's passenger rocket plane, the VSS Unity, on its first fully crewed test flight to the edge of space, with the British billionaire founder among the six individuals strapping in for the ride. The gleaming white spaceplane will be borne by a twin-fuselage carrier jet dubbed VMS Eve (named for Branson's mother) to an altitude of 50,000 feet, where Unity will be released and soar by rocket power in an almost vertical climb through the outer fringe of Earth's atmosphere.

  • Federal judge halts effort to block portions of Georgia voting law

    A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a motion that would halt the implementation of some aspects of Georgia's new voting reform law.