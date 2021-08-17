U.S. ships nearly 500k COVID vaccine doses to Rwanda

FILE PHOTO: Health and customs workers receive the first batch of vaccines against the COVID-19, in Kigali
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is sending nearly half a million doses of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine to Rwanda, including the first doses from the Biden administration's 500 million global pledge earlier this summer, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Today, we are shipping over 488,000 doses of Pfizer to Rwanda, including the first 100,000 doses from ⁦@POTUS⁩’ 500 million shots pledged and purchased this summer. This is just the beginning," White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a post on Twitter.

The move is part of the Biden administration's support for COVAX, the global vaccine sharing program with the World Health Organization to help distribute vaccines to poorer countries.

U.S. President Joe Biden in June said the United States would donate 500 million doses of Pfizer's shot, made with partner BioNTech SE, and officials have said they would start shipping out in late August.

In Rwanda, COVID-19 infections are decreasing with 584 average daily reported cases, 42% of its peak caseload reported on July 22. https://tmsnrt.rs/3yWz8pR

Biden administration health officials have said efforts to quell the novel coronavirus outbreak worldwide is key to ending the pandemic and preventing future problematic COVID strains, in addition to ongoing efforts to vaccinate people in the United States.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NYC-run vaccination sites to offer 3rd dose to immunocompromised people

    New York City-run vaccination sites will begin offering third doses of Pfizer and Moderna to immunocompromised New Yorkers.

  • Man who died after being found in the road identified by Richland County coroner

    The deadly shooting in Columbia happened over the weekend, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

  • India's Serum Institute buys 50% stake in country's largest vial maker

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Serum Institute of India has bought a 50% stake in vials maker Schott Kaisha, the companies said on Tuesday, as the world's largest vaccine maker aims to secure pharmaceutical packaging to meet rising demand due to the pandemic. "Securing this supply chain is of strategic importance," said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute. "As a longtime customer, we use (Schott's) vials, ampoules and syringes to store our vaccines including (COVID-19 vaccine) Covishield."

  • World must help Afghans fleeing Taliban or risk crisis - Merkel

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Monday that Afghans fleeing from the Taliban to neighbouring countries could make their way to Europe, in a repeat of the 2015 migrant crisis, if they don't get sufficient humanitarian assistance. Speaking to reporters after talks with ministers on plans to evacuate thousands of Afghans for whom Germany has responsibility, Merkel said the fall of Kabul to Taliban insurgents was a bitter development. "Since the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan we have had to watch the Taliban, with breathtaking speed, province for province, town for town, reconquer the entire country," she said.

  • Spain, rights groups disagree over rights of child migrants

    Spanish officials sought to justify Tuesday their policy of sending unaccompanied child migrants back to Morocco, while 28 human rights organizations wrote to the Spanish prime minister urging him to end it immediately. Hundreds of unaccompanied minors were among a surge of 10,000 people who tried to enter Spain’s North African enclave of Ceuta in May by scaling a border fence or swimming around it.

  • Sri Lanka banks on vaccination to see it through delta surge

    Manjula Wijesuriya had COVID-19, but his friends and family say that's not what killed him. When the 51-year-old tutor suffered a heart attack in late July, his loved ones rushed him to a nearby hospital in a suburb of Sri Lanka’s capital, Colombo. “It was a tragic death,” said his friend Tissa Jananayake.

  • Moderna to supply Canada with up to 35 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine every year through 2024

    Shares of Moderna Inc. were down 6.6% in trading on Monday after the company announced an updated supply deal for its COVID-19 vaccine with Canada. As part of the new terms, Moderna will supply up to 105 million doses and possibly its booster shot through 2024. This includes up to 35 million doses for each year. Moderna's stock has gained 247.4% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.9%.

  • CNN’s Clarissa Ward Wears Hijab to Report From Kabul After Taliban Takeover (Video)

    CNN chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward donned a hijab while reporting from Kabul on Monday morning, one day after the Taliban took control of the capital of Afghanistan. Ward used her “New Day” report to show just how dramatically things have changed in the city in the last 24 hours. “This is a sight I honestly thought I would never see,” Ward said. “Scores of Taliban fighters, and just behind us, the U.S. Embassy compound.” When asked by “New Day” anchors Jon Berman and Brianna Kei

  • How the Taliban engineered 'political collapse' of Afghanistan

    While much has been made of the Afghan army's military collapse, interviews with Taliban leaders, Afghan politicians, diplomats and other observers suggest the Islamist militant movement laid the groundwork for its victory long before the events of the last week or so. Prepared for a harder struggle to re-take control of a country they ran from 1996-2001, for months the insurgents said they cultivated relationships with low-level political and military officials as well as tribal elders. That, combined with the pre-announced withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan some 20 years after America's longest war began, shattered confidence in the Western-backed administration in Kabul and encouraged people to defect.

  • Germany's Merkel condemns Belarus' treatment of refugees

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday condemned the way Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko treats refugees, adding that Germany would consult closely with its European partners on a coordinated response. "President Lukashenko is using refugees, for example from Iraq, in a hybrid way to undermine security, and of course we condemn this in the strongest possible terms," Merkel said at a news conference with the Estonian prime minister. The European Union accuses Lukashenko of using the refugee crisis to pressure the bloc to reverse sanctions it imposed on Belarus over a disputed presidential election last August and its treatment of the political opposition.

  • Australia 'unable to help all Afghans who helped its military'

    Australia said on Monday (August 16) it would send 250 military personnel to Kabul to evacuate it citizens and an unspecified number of Afghans who had been given visas after working with Canberra.While evacuation flights restarted on Tuesday (August 17), Morrison said Australia would probably not be able to assist all those in Afghanistan who are eligible for Canberra's assistance.Morrison's admission will fuel criticism of his government following weeks of calls by former military personnel that a U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan would leave Afghans who worked with Australia in danger.Australia was part of a NATO-led international force that battled the Taliban and trained Afghan security forces in the years after the militants were ousted in 2001. More than 39,000 Australian military personnel served in Afghanistan and 41 of them were killed there.

  • India’s Gold Supply for Festivals May Stumble on New Purity Rule

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s new purity standards for gold could choke supply in the second-biggest consumer just as demand is expected to rebound.Jewelers may find it difficult to fulfill orders during the peak festival season starting next month, as they are facing delays in getting their goods certified under the country’s new hallmarking standards. The new rules were introduced in June and jewelers will be fined for selling non-certified goods from September.The challenge is that there aren’t enou

  • Parks And Recreation co-creator Mike Schur is now making a Field Of Dreams TV show for Peacock

    Has there have been a multimedia venture more immediately successful than last week’s Field Of Dreams baseball game between the Yankees and the White Sox? Not only did America’s favorite team get crushed by Chicago’s least-favorite team with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth—an accidental nod to the fact that the first walk-off home run that the Sox ever got against the Yankees was hit by “Shoeless” Joe Jackson in 1919, with Jackson being the guy whose ghost shows up in a little Kev

  • After surviving a deadly van crash, another nightmare awaited him: Deportation

    A migrant from Guatemala who survived a deadly crash in Encino, Texas that killed 10 people said he was expelled to Mexico despite his injuries days after the accident.

  • Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19

    A family faced the harsh reality of traveling without being vaccinated after three members tested positive for COVID-19 before boarding […] The post Husband and children were stuck in Mexico due to COVID-19 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Forces complete NHRA's 1st father-daughter nitro sweep

    John and Brittany Force completed the first father-daughter nitro sweep in NHRA history Sunday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park. The 72-year-old John Force won for the time time this year and 154th overall. What was special was, to do it with Brittany.

  • New York lawmakers reverse course, announce they'll finish Cuomo impeachment probe and release a final report

    State Assembly leaders initially stated they'd end the investigation over Cuomo's imminent resignation from office.

  • Why Moderna, Novavax, and BioNTech Stocks Dropped Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 4%, 9%, and 11%, respectively, on Monday, as investors rotated out of the previously high-flying vaccine stocks. Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax, in turn, have delivered torrid gains to their shareholders in recent months.

  • Who is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban commander set to rule Afghanistan?

    Four years ago, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was languishing in a Pakistani prison after being arrested for masterminding the Taliban's brutal military campaign in Afghanistan.

  • Mexico hastens migrant expulsions with flights

    Under pressure from the U.S. government to contain illegal immigration, Mexico has been quietly flying thousands of undocumented migrants to the south of the country to expedite their departure.That's according to migrants and Mexican officials, two of whom said that Mexico has now sent roughly 13,000 people from northern cities to its southern border on about 100 flights, and that some 1,200 people were flown south in the past week alone - figures that have not been previously reported. Reuters video showed a flight carrying dozens of migrants, including children, landing in the southern city of Tapachula last week. Reuters witnesses said Mexican authorities then loaded the migrants onto buses, drove them about half an hour to a remote border crossing, and instructed them to walk across the pedestrian bridge into Guatemala.Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement it supported a humane migratory system that respected national and international law, and was working with the U.S. to tackle the causes of migration. The migrant flights come as the Biden administration faces increasing criticism over its management of the issue. Apprehensions of undocumented migrants on the U.S. southern border with Mexico have surged this year, piling pressure on President Joe Biden, and with it, the Mexican government to stem the flow of people trying to cross the border.