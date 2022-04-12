Treasuries Rally After Core Inflation Rises Less Than Expected

Treasuries Rally After Core Inflation Rises Less Than Expected
Ye Xie
3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury yields extended their retreat from multiyear highs after a cooler-than-expected March inflation gauge prompted traders to pare bets on aggressive rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Yields for two- to five-year notes led the retreat, declining more than 10 basis points aided by futures block trades. The 10-year note’s yield slid as much as 8.5 basis points to 2.695% after exceeding 2.80% earlier in the session for the first time since December 2018. The dollar fell.

The so-called core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.3% in March vs 0.5% in February. Another 0.5% increase was the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey. Including food and energy, the CPI rose 8.5% from a year earlier, the highest rate in more than four decades. Services costs increased 5.1% year-on-year, the biggest advance since 1991.

“The initial market response has been a sigh of relief as core CPI came in weaker than expected,” said Paul O’Connor, head of the multi-asset team at Janus Henderson. “Still, this release is no game-changer. While goods price inflation is probably close to a peak, service sector prices and wages continue to gather momentum. Evidence of a turn in these dynamics will be what’s required for markets to believe that the U.S. rate cycle has been fully priced in.”

Swaps traders pared bets on the total amount of additional tightening by the Fed this year following the Labor Department report. They’re still close to fully pricing in half-point increases in May and June and expecting more than 200 basis points of rate increases in total this year.

The U.S. central bank raised the target band for its policy rate last month by a quarter point to 0.25%-0.5%, the first increase since 2018. The minutes of the meeting, released last week, predicted it would be “appropriate to move the stance of monetary policy toward a neutral posture expeditiously.” Policy makers’ median estimate of the neutral rate was about 2.4%.

Expectations of future inflation have begun to stabilize after reaching the highest levels of the past two decades, and long-term expectations remain lower than shorter-term ones, suggesting investors believe Fed policy will be effective at controlling inflation.

The breakeven inflation rate for five-year Treasury inflation protected securities, representing the CPI rate needed to provide the same return as from a regular five-year note, had ebbed to about 3.50% from a peak of 3.75% in March, and retreated to about 3.47% after the March data.

“I don’t think we can take too much comfort at this early stage that the headline inflation peak is in,” said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Asset Management. “Until headline and core inflation are significantly lower the Fed cannot afford to ease up in the slightest.”

Following the inflation data, two large block trades of 5-year note futures -- equal to a combined $1.4 million per basis point in cash risk -- appeared to drive outperformance by that sector of the market. The 5- to 30-year yield spread widened to as much as 10 basis points. It had been inverted since March 28, suggesting a belief that that Fed policy tightening might cause a recession.

The rally richened an auction of 10-year notes at 1 p.m. New York time. The expected yield for the $34 billion sale declined to about 2.72% from 2.80%.

The auction “will provide additional context on investors’ willingness to join the move, or if 10-year yields as low as 2.695% is being viewed as a sell level,” BMO Capital Markets’ strategists Ben Jeffery and Ian Lyngen wrote in a note.

(Adds investor comments, inflation expectations and auction yields.)

