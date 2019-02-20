U.S. Silica (SLCA) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.6% in Session

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $13.07 to $14.59 in the past one-month time frame.



The move came after the company's adjusted loss in fourth-quarter 2018 was narrower-than-expected.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of one increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



U.S. Silica currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Price | U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Mining - Miscellaneous industry may consider Rio Tinto plc RIO, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



