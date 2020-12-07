U.S. slaps sanctions on 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags fly along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags fly along Pennsylvania Avenue outside the White House in Washington
By Humeyra Pamuk

By Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

The move, which was first reported by Reuters overnight and sent Asian stock markets lower, targeted the vice chairpersons of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC), the top decision-making body of the Chinese legislature.

The action was widely seen as part of an effort by outgoing President Donald Trump to cement his tough-on-China legacy and also box president-elect Joe Biden, before he takes office on Jan. 20, into hardline positions on Beijing at a time of bipartisan anti-China sentiment in Congress.

The Trump administration earlier slapped sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the Asian financial hub’s current and former police chiefs and other top officials in August for what it said was their role in curtailing freedoms in a crackdown on the territory’s pro-democracy movement.

"Beijing’s unrelenting assault against Hong Kong’s democratic processes has gutted its Legislative Council, rendering the body a rubber stamp devoid of meaningful opposition," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government last month expelled four opposition members from its legislature after China’s parliament gave city authorities new powers to curb dissent. The move triggered mass resignations by pro-democracy opposition lawmakers in the former British colony.

White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said in November the expulsion showed the “One Country, Two Systems” formula, under which Hong Kong’s autonomy was to be safeguarded after Britain handed the territory back to China in 1997, was now “merely a fig leaf”, and he promised further U.S. action.

Pompeo said the NPCSC has effectively "neutered" the ability of people in Hong Kong to choose their elected representatives. "These actions demonstrate once again Beijing’s complete disregard for its international commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, a U.N.-registered treaty."

Beijing's action heightened alarm in the West. The Five Eyes intelligence-sharing group - comprised of Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand and the United States - said last month the move appeared to be part of a campaign to silence critics, and called on China to reverse course.

The sanctions prohibit the 14 individuals and their immediate members from traveling to the United States. Any assets the officials might have within the United States will be blocked and U.S. individuals and companies will be banned from dealing with them.

The news kept global markets on edge as investors fretted over fresh Sino-U.S. tensions, which offset bets over more stimulus in Europe and the United States.

(Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Mark Heinrich)

Latest Stories

  • 'Honeymoon is not over' between Biden and progressives

    There's a stark contrast — at least for now — between the loud internal disputes between progressives and the Democratic Party’s more moderate establishment that have raged for the past five years.

  • The Navy created incredible photos comparing Pearl Harbor today to the day of the Japanese attack

    Composite photos made by the Navy show present-day Pearl Harbor compared to the day of the Japanese attack on December 7, 1941.

  • Six supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric killed in shootout

    Six supporters of Indonesian Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab were killed in a shootout on Monday, police said, raising worries the clash could reignite tensions between authorities and Islamist groups in the world's biggest Muslim majority country. Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran said the incident occurred just after midnight on a highway when the cleric's supporters attacked a police vehicle with firearms, sickles and a samurai sword. Police have been investigating the controversial and politically influential cleric for violating coronavirus protocols after several mass gatherings to celebrate his return from self exile in Saudi Arabia last month.

  • Mexican president wants to restrict US agents in Mexico

    Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tossed another hot potato to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden with a proposal that would restrict U.S. agents in Mexico and remove their diplomatic immunity. The proposal submitted quietly this week by López Obrador would require Drug Enforcement Administration agents to hand over all information they collect to the Mexican government, and require any Mexican officials they contact to submit a full report to Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department.

  • Report: Iran says killing of top nuclear scientist was done remotely

    The killing of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system," Tasnim News Agency in Iran quoted a senior commander as saying.

  • Fact check: Image from 2017 White House event altered to make claim about votes for Biden

    An image claiming to show "illegal" and "legal" votes for Joe Biden is actually a photo from a 2017 event where Trump talked about deregulation goals.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Iran's activity at sea 'cautious' and 'respectful,' U.S. admiral says

    Tensions between the United States and Iran remain high, and the future of the relationship between the two countries is unclear amid the presidential transition, but things are looking calm at sea for the moment, The Associated Press reports.Vice Adm. Sam Paparo, the top U.S. Navy official in the Middle East who oversees the 5th fleet in Bahrain, said Sunday that the U.S. has "achieved an uneasy deterrence" with Iran in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Arabian Sea, where both navies operate. "That uneasy deterrence is exacerbated by world events and by events along the way," he said at the annual Manama Dialogue hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. "But I have found Iranian activity at sea to be cautious and circumspect and respectful, to not risk unnecessary miscalculation or escalation at sea."Iran over the last few years has seized or attacked tankers at sea, but Paparo suggested those actions look like they're on the way out, a markedly different view from his predecessor Vice Adm. James Mallow, who told journalists in August that Iran's maritime activites were "reckless and provocative." Read more at The Associated Press.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers

  • Pope Francis to make risky trip to Iraq in early March

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis will make the first visit by a pope to Iraq next March, the Vatican said on Monday, a risky four-day trip that has eluded his predecessors. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis, who turns 84 next week, will visit the capital Baghdad, as well as Ur, a city linked to the Old Testament figure of Abraham, and Erbil, Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh. The trip, at the invitation of the Iraqi government and the local Catholic Church, is planned for March 5-8, Bruni said.

  • Venezuela heads to polls in parliamentary election with Juan Guaidó boycotting the vote

    Venezuelans headed to the polls in parliamentary elections that will almost certainly give control of the institution to President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro, who already has the loyalty of the courts, the military, prosecutors and other institutions, is seeking to load the National Assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela, and critics say he's guaranteed that by rigging the system to smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela. An opposition coalition led by U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaido is boycotting the vote. And several nations, including the U.S. and European Union, have already declared the vote a sham. "How's Maduro's fraud going?" Guaido tweeted, showing pictures of an empty polling place. "Failed." Maduro has campaigned for his party's candidates - including his son and wife - promising to finally silence the right-wing opposition, which he accuses of inciting violent protests and inviting U.S. sanctions. "There are those who plot coups, those who ask for military intervention," Maduro said on Saturday night in a broadcast on state television, dismissing criticism of the election. "We say: Votes yes - war no, bullets no."

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue

    The Virginia Military Institute removed a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson on Monday, an effort initiated this fall after allegations of systemic racism roiled the school. Around 9:45 a.m., a crane plucked the statue, which some cadets were required to salute until several years ago, off its base and slowly hoisted it away at the public military college in Lexington. VMI's board voted to remove the statue in late October after The Washington Post published a story that described an “atmosphere of hostility and cultural insensitivity” at VMI.

  • China's senior diplomat hopes U.S. policy on China can 'return to objectivity'

    China's relations with the United States hit rock bottom during the Trump administration, which is set to be replaced by new leadership when President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January. Speaking to a group of business leaders from U.S. firms, Wang, who is China's state councillor and foreign minister, said both countries should respect each other's history, core interests and "the systems and paths chosen by our people" when managing differences and conflicts. "China and the U.S. can totally cooperate on areas such as managing the pandemic, economy recovery and climate change," Wang added.

  • The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness

    Since 2007, Senator Mitch McConnell has been the leader of the Republican caucus in the Senate and by far the most effective political strategist in his party. He was the architect of the scorched-earth opposition to everything President Obama did, which paid dividends in the form of the Republican wave in 2010 and eventually Donald Trump's victory in 2016. McConnell did all he could to hold open federal court seats during Obama's terms, which allowed Trump to stuff the district and appellate courts, and the Supreme Court, with far-right partisans.But McConnell is 78 years old, a survivor of polio, and clearly has some health problems. He does not appear to be in any immediate serious medical danger, but he also will not last forever — and there is nobody of his skill or temperament waiting to replace him. When he finally retires or dies, the Republican Party will be all crazy, all the time.Since 2009 and the rise of the Tea Party — which appears rather quaint by modern standards, but was genuinely nutty at the time — there has been a long debate about if or when the fever would break on the right. For a while after Republicans lost in 2012, I suspected there might be a conservative reform movement, but I don't think I have ever been so wildly wrong. Since then, the crazy ultra-right has become even more crazy with every passing year, and gained ever more power in the GOP.A key part of this process has been the complete irresponsibility of the dwindling number of Republican elites who have not abandoned their senses. Over and over again, they have chosen to ride the tiger of lunacy rather than tell their base unpleasant truths. John Boehner shamelessly fed the Tea Party red meat to win the 2010 elections and become Speaker of the House, only to find it near-impossible to govern because his caucus was so unruly and unwilling to make even the tiniest compromises. (He is clearly enjoying retirement a great deal more than political office.) Paul Ryan did the exact same thing in the same position. Now the Freedom Caucus is being outflanked on the Republican far right by a growing number of open QAnon conspiracy theorists.Similarly, when the "grab them by the pussy" tape came out during the 2016 campaign, a few top Republicans briefly and quietly distanced themselves from Trump, only to clam up when his poll numbers did not dive. That, of course, was only because those same elites refused to really denounce him, and because the hermetically-sealed propaganda chamber that conservatives had built over the years downplayed or ignored the story.Indeed, Trump's whole candidacy was built on exploiting the shameless lies and hysterical nonsense that Republican elites and conservative media have been telling the GOP base for years, like tax cuts pay for themselves or that Barack Obama is a secret Muslim socialist born in Kenya, and so they could not refute him. As Talking Points Memo's Josh Marshall wrote at the time, "the slow accumulation of nonsense and paranoia … built into a massive trap door under the notional GOP leadership with a lever that a canny huckster like Trump could come in and pull pretty much whenever."Yet throughout this time, McConnell has been able to maintain a certain coherence to Republican political strategy, with a laser-focus on what he cares about — namely, winning elections and installing conservative judges — always staying on message, and fading into the background at all other times. Every other Republican at the top of the party either lacks his discipline and vision, or is a shameless attention hound more concerned with building a celebrity following (and thereafter making money) than political victory.Since Trump has lost re-election, once again almost all Republican elites are either indulging his treasonous nonsense about the election being stolen, or actually believe it. As Paul Waldman writes, Trump appears to be positioning himself for another run for president in 2024, in which case most Republicans apparently think they have to appease him or lose their seats.Now, McConnell is also disliked by the crazy ultra-right, but for a different reason. He is willing to indulge conspiracy paranoia, but he too obviously doesn't much care about it himself. He is much more notably concerned about personally avoiding the coronavirus than the average Republican elected official, for instance. As Alex Pareene writes, at bottom McConnell is a nihilistic and ruthless parliamentary tactician, not a stupid loudmouth who cares more about going on television than governance; that is why he faced a primary challenge from a Tea Party dolt in 2014 (who he beat easily).So it will be bleakly interesting to see what will happen without McConnell providing some semblance of strategic direction to the party. His logical successor, Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) evinces little of McConnell's amoral will-to-power, nor much Trump-style charismatic bluster. The temptation for other Republicans to attack Thune, or whoever else ends up on top in the Senate, for insufficient support of future Republican presidential nominee Peter Brimelow will be strong. One amusing possibility is that voting itself will be considered the mark of RINO sellouts. A recent Twitter flame war saw Newt Gingrich and Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Tex.) — themselves the bleeding edge of the extreme right when they were first elected — arguing with Lin Wood and Michelle Malkin over whether Georgia Republicans should vote in the upcoming special Senate election.I wouldn't bet too much on that happening, however. Logical consistency is not a requirement for political success, and most Republicans probably tacitly still believe that voting works, even if they can't admit it to themselves — otherwise why continue to rig the process with gerrymandering and vote suppression? It's just that future Republican governments will be even more divorced from lived reality in this country than they currently are.More stories from theweek.com I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans As Trump rages, his appointees are rushing to tie Biden's hands, burnish their own careers New Mexico hospitals 'very quickly' headed toward rationing COVID-19 care

  • Meredith Kercher killer Rudy Guede released from prison to finish 16-year sentence doing community service

    The only person convicted of the murder of British student Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, will be allowed to finish his sentence doing community service in the city where he has been serving time for 13 years. Rudy Guede, 33, was sentenced in a 2008 fast-track trial to 30 years in prison (later reduced to 16 on appeal) for the killing of 21-year-old student Meredith Kercher of Coulsdon, Surrey. Mr Guede admitted he was present and fled the scene but always denied killing the young Briton, found stabbed to death in the flat she shared with two others in Perugia, Italy, in November 2007. One flatmate, American student Amanda Knox, 33, and her then boyfriend, Italian Raffaele Sollecito, now 36, were also initially convicted of murder in a separate high-profile trial, but were acquitted in 2011, after four years behind bars. They were convicted again in 2014 by a Florence appeals court, but the decision was overturned in 2015 by Italy's highest court, which acquitted them definitively for lack of evidence and errors in the investigation.

  • Covid: US vaccine chief Slaoui sees 'light at end of the tunnel'

    Moncef Slaoui says life should get back to normal in spring as US approval of a vaccine edges closer.

  • Hong Kong police arrest 8 over university protest

    Hong Kong authorities arrested eight people Monday in connection with an unauthorized protest at a university campus last month, amid a widening crackdown on dissent in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The arrests were made in relation to a demonstration at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in which more than 100 people protested a decision to hold graduation ceremonies online. "We only arrested those who were shouting slogans, displaying flags that involved some national security concerns,” Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of police of Hong Kong's National Security Department, said at a news conference.

  • U.S. green groups say honeymoon is over, turn up heat on Biden

    U.S. environmental groups that poured money and effort behind Democrat Joe Biden's successful run for president are shifting to a new more adversarial role now that he has been elected, launching a pressure campaign to make sure he delivers on his promises to fight climate change. The dynamic reflects a return to influence for environmental advocacy groups after four years in which they were shut out by the administration of President Donald Trump, a climate skeptic who crafted policies to maximize U.S. fossil fuel development with the help of industry. While Biden united a range of groups from youth activists to labor unions behind his presidential campaign, he has already become the target of some green groups for considering cabinet picks with ties to fossil fuels.

  • Surfer escapes shark attack in South Australia

    A surfer has managed to escape a shark attack on the coast of South Australia. The 29-year-old man is understood to have been bitten by a great white shark in Kangaroo Island waters on Sunday afternoon (local time). He was airlifted to hospital in Adelaide after emergency services were called to D’Estrees Bay about 2.20pm, with reports a surfer had been bitten. "The man managed to paddle back to shore and sought help from a member of the public who drove him toward Kingscote," South Australia Police said. "Paramedics met the car en route and transported the man the rest of the way to the hospital. He was then airlifted to Adelaide for treatment."

  • Israeli police cleared in shooting of maimed Palestinian boy

    Israeli authorities have cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case of a 9-year-old boy who lost an eye after apparently being shot in the face by an Israeli officer earlier this year. Malik Eissa was struck by what appeared to be a sponge-tipped munition last February and lost vision in his left eye, and his family says he hasn't returned to school because of recurring medical treatments and the embarrassment of being disfigured and reliant on a prosthetic eye. Residents said he had just gotten off a school bus in the Palestinian neighborhood of Issawiya in east Jerusalem when police opened fire.