U.S. solar installations to contract this year on inflation - industry forecast

An array of solar panels is seen in the desert near Victorville
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Reuters) - U.S. solar installations soared 19% to hit a record last year, but new capacity will slide in 2022 as project developers struggle with cost inflation and shipping delays, according to an industry forecast published on Thursday.

The subdued outlook comes as the industry is lobbying aggressively for Congress to extend subsidies that have been critical to its growth. If solar tax credits are not renewed, the report by energy research firm Wood Mackenzie and industry trade group Solar Energy Industries Association warned, the nation will not meet President Joe Biden's goal of decarbonizing the electricity sector by 2035.

Solar accounted for nearly half of all new U.S. generation capacity last year thanks to robust demand for clean energy from utilities, homeowners and businesses, according to the report.

In total, the industry installed 23.6 gigawatts of projects, of which nearly three quarters were large installations for utilities and other big customers. But that market segment is expected to decline 14% next year as developers cancel or delay projects due to higher costs and supply constraints stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The cost of solar projects has soared 18% in the last year, the report said, a major about-face for an industry that had experienced dramatic price declines over the last decade that have enabled it to compete with fossil-fuel-fired projects.

A 30% tax credit for solar projects, which the industry wants Congress to keep in place for 10 years, would expand the industry's capacity to 700 gigawatts by 2032, compared with 464 GW without those incentives, the report said.

Texas was the top state for new solar installations in 2021, followed by California, Florida, Virginia and Georgia.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • S. Korea's president-elect wants tougher stance on N. Korea

    South Korea’s president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol said Thursday he would solidify an alliance with the United States, build up a powerful military and sternly cope with North Korean provocations, hours after he won the country’s hard-fought election to become its next leader. Yoon, whose single five-year term is to begin in May, said during his campaigning he would make a boosted alliance with the United States the center of his foreign policy.

  • Two years into COVID, was $800B payroll aid plan worth it?

    President Donald Trump rolled out the Paycheck Protection Program to catapult the U.S. economy into a quick recovery from the coronavirus pandemic by helping small businesses stay open and their employees working. President Joe Biden tweaked it to try to direct more of the money to poorer communities and minority-owned companies. The Biden administration says its version of the progra m helped prevent racial inequality from worsening, while a prominent academic study suggests the overall price tag was high per job saved and most of the benefits accrued to the affluent.

  • War in Ukraine: Oil prices plunge as UAE supports supply boost

    The move could ease a supply crunch as the West and allies shun Russian oil.

  • Zelensky says Russia's children's hospital strike "proof genocide of Ukrainians taking place"

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian military's bombing of a children's hospital and maternity ward in Mariupol Wednesday was a "war crime" and "proof that the genocide of Ukrainians is taking place."What he's saying: "A children's hospital. Maternity hospital. What did they threaten the Russian Federation with?" Zelensky said in a televised address. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."What kind of country is this — the Russian Federatio

  • Bearish bets on Asia FX rise amid Ukraine crisis, rupee shorts near two-year high - Reuters Poll

    Investors raised their bearish views on most Asian currencies, with short bets on the Indian rupee at a near two-year high, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine supercharged commodity prices and stoked inflation concerns, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. The poll of 13 respondents showed market participants turned short on the Singapore dollar and significantly extended short bets on the South Korean won, the Taiwanese dollar and the Philippine peso.

  • House Passes Libor Measure to Prevent Legal Chaos From Phaseout

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. House approved legislation that would provide for an orderly transition of debt contracts off of the London interbank offered rates, promising to head off uncertainty and legal fights over trillions of dollars of securities and loans pegged to the discredited benchmarks. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After

  • Trump Fundraises For New Jet After Emergency Plane Landing

    The former president is fundraising for a "Trump Force One" jet, his PAC said in an email.

  • Philippines ready to back US if it gets embroiled in war

    The Philippine president is ready to open the country’s “facilities” to American forces under a 1951 mutual defense treaty if Russia's war against Ukraine turns for the worse and embroils the United States in the fighting, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said Thursday. Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said President Rodrigo Duterte made the remarks in a recent meeting in Manila where the president also expressed concern over the global economic impact of the unfolding crisis.

  • N. Korea to launch satellites to watch U.S., allies

    STORY: North Korea says it will launch satellites to monitor the U.S. and its allies in the years ahead, according to state media on Thursday. Leader Kim Jong Un said “a lot” of military reconnaissance satellites would be put in orbit as part of a five-year plan announced in 2021. State media KCNA reported that Kim inspected the country’s space agency this week and that Kim noted, “The purpose of developing and operating the military reconnaissance satellite is to provide the armed forces of the DPRK with real-time information on military actions against it by the aggression troops of the U.S. imperialism and its forces in South Korea, Japan and the Pacific.” The move may prove as controversial as the country's nuclear-armed weapons tests because experts say the satellite uses the same ballistic missile technology banned by the UN Security Council. Pyongyang said it's conducted two satellite systems tests over the last two months. The launches drew international condemnation and U.S. military responded by increasing its surveillance of the Yellow Sea and heightened its ballistic missile defense readiness. KCNA reported Kim defended the satellite work as protecting North Korea’s sovereignty, exercising its rights to self-defense, and elevating national prestige.

  • Rio Tinto to Sever All Commercial Ties With Russian Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has joined the ranks of multinationals shunning Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, calling into question the fate of its alumina joint venture with Moscow-based United Co. Rusal International PJSC.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Consp

  • Houses passes $1.5 trillion spending bill

    Houses passes $1.5 trillion spending bill

  • Georgia man jailed for using coronavirus relief loan of $57,000 to buy a Pokémon card

    The man had to give up the card as part of his plea agreement

  • U.S. Oil Production to Cushion Price Hit to Economy, Eventually

    (Bloomberg) -- Any increased capital spending by U.S. oil and gas producers in response to the surge in crude price should help soften the blow to the economy from an expected pullback in consumer spending. It just won’t be anytime soon.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkrai

  • Pimco Veteran Readies for ‘New Neutral’ as Rates and Prices Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- As surging inflation expectations and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unnerve bond investors, Robert Mead is mapping out an investment landscape where benchmark interest rates in developed nations rise to around 2% to tame prices. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspir

  • Top Russian, Ukrainian diplomats meet for first time since invasion

    Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbour, with Ankara hoping they could mark a turning point in the raging conflict. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has tempered expectations for a ceasefire agreement or other results from the meeting with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum in Turkey's southern province of Antalya. Russia's invasion has uprooted more than 2 million people in what the United Nations calls the fastest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War Two.

  • Texas court tosses appeal of order halting investigations of trans teens

    A Texas appeals court on Wednesday rejected Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to investigate alleged child abuse by parents of transgender children who seek gender-affirming care.The ruling allows a lower court in Austin to hold a hearing on the case this Friday, the Texas Tribune reported.The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas and Lambda Legal are suing the state to stop the investigations on behalf of the mother of a 16-year-...

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:House votes to sanction Russia, ban energy imports over Ukraine invasionZelensky: Russia's bombing of children's hospital proof of genocideBig Law exits RussiaMedia companies launch tech workarounds to bypass Russia's restrictionsStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePutin's military failures force bitter Russian reckoning"It's medieval": Russian shelling in Mariupol destroys children's hospitalWhite House: Russia could use

  • Up to 6,000 Russians may have been killed in Ukraine, U.S. official estimates

    The official stressed that the death toll is difficult to assess in real time, but still called them "very, very significant casualties."

  • Investors Will Want Beam Communications Holdings' (ASX:BCC) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd...

  • Gold prices log first loss in 5 sessions

    Gold futures posted their first loss in five sessions on Wednesday, easing back a day after settling above the $2,000-an-ounce mark for the first time since August 2020. The fall back in prices comes amid a "general shift in sentiment across asset classes," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management. Still, "it's hard to tell if this is a trading correction or the start of a bigger change," as markets have been so volatile lately, he said. April gold fell $55.10, or