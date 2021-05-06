U.S. solar jobs fell 7% in 2020 on pandemic, efficiency gains

FILE PHOTO: Arrays of photovoltaic solar panels are seen at the Tenaska Imperial Solar Energy Center South as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in this aerial photo taken over El Centro, California
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Jobs in the U.S. solar industry fell nearly 7% last year due to work restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic and large gains in labor efficiency, according to an industry report published on Thursday.

The decline extends a volatile period for solar sector jobs, which have yet to return to a peak reached in 2016 before the U.S. imposed tariffs on foreign-made panels that increased prices.

Still, the solar sector is among the fastest-growing segements of the U.S. energy industry, driven by demand from governments and businesses seeking to source cheap, emissions-free power to satisfy customer, taxpayer and investor demands to address climate change.

There were 231,474 workers in the solar industry in 2020, according to the annual report from the Solar Energy Industries Association trade group, down from 248,034 in 2019.

Stay-at-home orders and a weakened economy slowed demand for solar, particularly in the labor-intensive residential sector, it said.

Labor productivity also rose 19% and 32% in the residential and utility-scale markets, respectively, due to shifts to online selling and an increase in the average size of projects.

Abigail Ross Hopper, president of the Solar Energy Industries Association, which published the report, said she expected the decline to be temporary.

"We will see lots more jobs created this year," she said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050, including the power sector by 2035. It will take 900,000 solar workers to meet that goal, the analysis found.

While Biden has promised his clean energy push will create union jobs that pay well, skeptics point out that solar jobs currently come with lower wages and are less likely to be union-represented than those in the oil and gas industries.

About 10% of the solar industry is unionized, the report found, just below the U.S. average.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Falls after RBA Disappoints

    The AUD/USD is dropping because domestic yields are falling, making it a less-attractive investment. Yields on 10-year bonds dipped to 1.68%.

  • Derek Chauvin attorney seeks new trial, verdict impeachment citing jury, prosecutorial misconduct

    Derek Chauvin's attorney has filed for a new trial and a hearing to impeach the guilty verdict on the basis of several factors, including jury misconduct. The motion comes amid a separate controversy over a photo that surfaced of Juror 52 wearing a Black Lives Matter hat and a t-shirt that reads "Get Your Knees Off Our Necks." Jeff Pegues reports.

  • ADB head urges fiscal resilience with eye on U.S. monetary normalisation

    Emerging Asian countries must raise tax revenue and mobilise domestic financial resources as they brace for U.S. interest rate hikes that could cause another financial crisis, Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa told Reuters. Rises in U.S. long-term rates and some speculation that the Federal Reserve may shift to normalise monetary policy stoke worry about developing countries saddled with dollar-denominated debt, who could face capital outflow and currency devaluation. To help fix the issue, Asakawa said the regional lender launched on Monday an Asia Pacific tax hub to maximise regional and international resources to boost domestic resource mobilisation and international tax cooperation in ADB's member countries.

  • U.K. Rates Markets Start Mapping Path to Higher Borrowing Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should start preparing for higher U.K. borrowing costs, even if they take a while to materialize.That’s the view of strategists at UBS Group AG and NatWest Markets, who recommended positions that would benefit from an increase in interest rates in a year or two.While the Bank of England has signaled it will continue to support the economy with record-low interest rates and 150 billion pounds ($209 billion) of bond buying by year-end, the success of the U.K.’s vaccination drive has super-charged the recovery and plans for a full reopening in June look to be on course.A market measure of price increases climbed to a decade-high last month. Any further rise in inflation expectations could prompt the Monetary Policy Committee to take stronger steps to control rising prices once the dust has settled, wrote John Wraith, head of U.K. and European rates at UBS.“In due course, the MPC will raise rates materially faster than is currently priced in, should inflation dynamics require them to do so,” said Wraith, adding that a further material rise in rates in one year “could be imminent.”To capture the move, he recommends paying one-year swaps, starting in two years against the overnight rate or targeting a higher premium on the one-year swap rate between the one- and three-year forward points.Such swaps exchange fixed-rate payments for floating-rate ones, and are used by investors ranging from pension funds to insurers, as well as companies managing their future liabilities.Meanwhile, NatWest Markets envisages a similar response by BOE policy makers to higher growth and inflation numbers, and doesn’t rule out a single 40-basis-point rate hike to 0.5% at some point in 2023. U.K. strategist Theo Chapsalis recommends paying two-year overnight rates one-year forward to position for such a move.The BOE announces its latest policy decision at 12 p.m. on Thursday, with money markets betting the central bank will keep interest rates steady for the remainder of the year before raising them about 45 basis points in two-year’s time.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UPDATE 2-S&P Dow Jones brings bitcoin, ethereum to Wall St with cryptocurrency indexes

    The S&P Dow Jones Indices launched new cryptocurrency indexes, it said on Tuesday, further mainstreaming digital currencies including bitcoin and ethereum by bringing them to the trading floors of Wall Street. The new indexes, S&P Bitcoin Index, S&P Ethereum Index and S&P Crypto Mega Cap Index, will measure the performance of digital assets tied to them. The list will expand to include additional coins later this year, the division of financial data provider S&P Global said.

  • Fifty-plus companies rip Republicans in Texas over proposed voting law

    Republican lawmakers around the country are pressing ahead with efforts to tighten voting laws, despite growing warnings from business leaders that the measures could harm democracy and the economic climate, with Texas taking center stage this week. More than 50 companies and business organizations, including some in Texas, released an open letter on Tuesday expressing opposition to “any changes” that would make it harder to vote in that state. The letter — signed by American Airlines (AAL) Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) HP Inc. (HPQ) Patagonia, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and others — comes amid votes on legislation that critics say would place disproportionate burdens on minority and disabled voters.

  • Hailey Baldwin’s Twisted Crop Top, High-Rise Trousers & Buzzy Thong Sandals Are the Ultimate ‘It’ Girl Outfit

    The model knows a thing or two about spring trends.

  • Novogratz’s Galaxy Buys BitGo in $1.2 Billion Crypto Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings agreed to buy crypto custodian BitGo Inc. in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $1.2 billion.Galaxy is paying $265 million in cash and is issuing 33.8 million shares to finance the acquisition. BitGo shareholders will own 10% of the company. The deal broadens Galaxy’s offerings and geographic reach.“The acquisition of BitGo establishes Galaxy Digital as a one-stop-shop for institutions and significantly accelerates our mission to institutionalize digital asset ecosystems and blockchain technology,” Novogratz, Galaxy’s New York-based chief executive officer and founder, said in a statement.Cryptocurrency prime broker BitGo was founded in 2013 by Mike Belshe, an engineer who’s previously worked on Google’s Chrome. He’s joining Galaxy as deputy chief executive officer and will become a member of the company’s board of directors.“Joining Galaxy Digital represents an exciting new chapter for our business, as our current clients gain access to a wide set of financial solutions,” Belshe said in a release.BitGo, with over 400 institutional clients, has more than $40 billion in assets under custody and serves over 150 exchanges, according to a press release. The company processes roughly 30 billion transactions per month and supports the custody of more than 400 coins and tokens.“We’ve built this company where we invested in all things blockchain, we traded and participated on top of the blockchain, and now with the 60-plus blockchain engineers, we actually get to build the infrastructure of the future,” Novogratz said in an interview on Bloomberg Television.It’s the second high-profile acquisition in the crypto space in recent days. Coinbase Global Inc., the newly public crypto firm, at the end of April acquired Skew, a data analytics and trade execution platform focused on cryptocurrency derivatives.The cryptosphere has grown in recent months as institutional and retail investors take a greater interest amid a red-hot rally in digital-asset prices. Bitcoin, the largest digital coin, has gained more than 500% over the past year. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index, which tracks multiple cryptocurrencies, is up nearly 800% over the same period.(Updates with comments from BTV interview.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India Posts Record Cases, Deaths; Moderna Shots: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- India reported its highest-ever daily tally of 412,262 new virus cases and also a record 3,980 deaths. Indian drugmakers warned that halting some cargo flights from China could disrupt the global supply chain. China supplies 60% to 70% of the raw materials used by Indian pharmaceutical firms as well as ingredients for finished medicines sent worldwide, said Mahesh Doshi, national president for the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association.Asia authorities are taking steps to prevent an Indian-like wave of infections happening in their countries. Tokyo will ask the Japanese government to extend a virus emergency, Jiji Press reported, with the request expected later on Thursday. Australia, Vietnam and Malaysia also toughened restrictions.Moderna Inc. said mid-stage trials showed its booster shots were effective against virus strains that emerged in Brazil and South Africa. Canada may allow patients to receive two different types of vaccines as it deals with a shortage of shots. The U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for vaccines, joining an effort to increase global supply and access to the shots as the gap between rich and poor nations widens.Key DevelopmentsGlobal Tracker: Cases near 154.8 million; deaths exceed 3.23 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.21 billion doses have been givenModerna Covid booster shots prove effective against variants (Video)India’s struggle to track new Covid variants could worsen crisisVaccines work on this India variant. Experts fret about the nextHere comes the Covid-19 community corps and they want youWhat are vaccine passports and how would they work?: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Tokyo May Extend Virus Emergency (11:08 a.m. HK)Tokyo will ask the Japanese government to extend a virus emergency, Jiji Press reported, a request likely to be approved by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as he seeks to stem infections ahead of the capital hosting the Olympics from July.The official decision to make the request will come later Thursday, the news agency said, citing sources close to the matter. The length of the extension and details of the rules to be applied are to be discussed, Jiji said.Sydney Imposes Mask, Gathering Curbs (9:46 a.m. HK)Restrictions on gatherings are being imposed in Sydney and surrounding areas due to two Covid-19 cases detected in Australia’s most-populous city.From 5 p.m. Thursday, the maximum number of people allowed into homes will be 20, while singing and dancing in all indoor venues except those hosting weddings will be banned, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. Masks will be compulsory on public transport and in all public indoor venues, such as retail, theaters, hospitals and aged-care facilities. The restrictions will last until at least the end of the weekend.Hong Kong Vaccinations Pass 1 Million (9:03 a.m. HK)The number of people who have received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose has exceeded 1 million on Wednesday, Hong Kong’s government said. The vaccination program has been running since Feb, 26.Still, only about 13.4% of the Hong Kong population has received at least one dose, according to Bloomberg’s Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker. That’s still well behind rival financial hubs like Singapore, London and New York.Thailand Steps Up Virus Stimulus Spending (8 a.m. HK)Thailand is planning to spend billions of dollars in providing financial relief to low-income groups to cope with the economic hit from the biggest Covid-19 outbreak sweeping the nation since the pandemic began.The cabinet gave in-principle approval on Wednesday for fiscal stimulus measures at a cost of 85.5 billion baht ($2.8 billion). It also proposed 140 billion baht worth of spending for co-payment and e-voucher programs and more cash handouts to welfare cardholders and special groups, officials said.Philippines Could Get 7 Million Doses in May (8 a.m. HK)The Philippines’ coronavirus inoculation drive could leap this month, with the possibility of increasing vaccine supplies to about 7 million shots from 4 million, which could lead to a further reopening of the economy.Kuala Lumpur Tightens Movement Restrictions (8 a.m. HK)Malaysia tightened restrictions on movements in the capital Kuala Lumpur to stem the rise in new Covid-18 infections, a day after imposing similar curbs in Selangor, its richest state.The movement control order, or MCO, will stay in force from May 7 to May 20, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a statement on Wednesday, adding the protocols already in place for other areas under MCO will apply.Case Cluster at Hanoi Hospital Grows (7:23 a.m. HK)Vietnam reported eight more infections linked to a cluster in the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Campus of Dong Anh in Hanoi, taking the tally in the center to 22, the health ministry’s newspaper Suc Khoe Doi Song reported.The nation has reported 3,030 virus infections, including 64 local cases from April 27 when the country confirmed the first domestic patient in a month, and 35 deaths as of May 6 morning, the newspaper reported.Vietnam has ordered a strict border control and mandatory quarantines of three weeks while imposing some movement restrictions as it traces the recent flare up in coronavirus cases to overseas travelers.China Flight Halt May Snarl Supplies (6:50 a.m. HK)Drugmakers in India warn that a halt on some cargo flights from China could imperil an important link in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.The U.S. relies heavily on India to stock its medicine cabinets, and any slowdown in output could leave pharmacies short of drugs used regularly by millions of Americans.On April 26, China’s state-run Sichuan Airlines suspended cargo flights to India for 15 days amid an alarming second Covid-19 outbreak there. If the flights remain on hold, the drug industry fears “cascading effects on its entire supply chain,” Mahesh Doshi, national president for the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, wrote in an April 29 letter to India’s external affairs minister.Argentina Has Record Number of Daily Deaths (6:45 a.m. HK)Argentina reported a record 663 deaths in the last 24 hours for a total of 65,865, according to the country’s evening report.There were 24,079 new Covid-19 cases reported, bringing the total to 3,071,496.Novavax Shows Efficacy Against Variant (5:41 p.m. NY)Novavax said initial primary analysis of Phase 2B results for its vaccine showed efficacy against a South African variant of the coronavirus.Among healthy adults without HIV, the Novavax vaccine showed efficacy of 60% in the initial analysis and 55% in the subsequent complete analysis, the company said. Novavax may have lost the race on vaccinating millions of Americans but a successful trial can still help developing nations like India and Brazil where shots are in high demand.Canada May Mix Vaccines Amid Supply Crunch (4:47 p.m. NY)Canada is considering allowing patients to receive two different types of vaccines as the country deals with shortages of shots from AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.Federal health officials are closely watching a U.K.-based trial in which participants received two kinds of shots. Results are expected in the next month or so, said Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada.If adopted, the new protocol would mark another major deviation from original vaccine guidelines. Canada has opted to extend the length of time between mRNA vaccines from the recommended three to four weeks to as long as four months, in order to stretch supplies.Moderna Booster Effective on Variants (4:08 p.m. NY)Moderna Inc.’s booster shots gave positive results against immune system-evading strains that emerged in South Africa and Brazil, according to early results from a mid-stage trial.Two types of booster shots studied spurred higher levels of virus-halting antibodies, Moderna said in a statement. One of the boosters is an additional low-dose shot of its existing vaccine, while the other type is customized against the South Africa strain.“We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants,” Stephane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We will continue to make as many updates to our Covid-19 vaccine as necessary to control the pandemic.”U.S. to Back Waiver of Vaccine IP Protections (3:25 p.m. NY)The U.S. will back a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 vaccines, joining an effort to increase global supply and access to the life-saving shots as the gap between rich and poor nations widens.“We are for the waiver at the WTO, we are for what the proponents of the waiver are trying to accomplish, which is better access, more manufacturing capability, more shots in arms,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in an interview on Wednesday.The Biden administration will now actively take part in negotiations for the text of the waiver at the World Trade Organization and encourage other countries to back it, Tai said. She acknowledged the talks will take time and “will not be easy,” given the complexity of the issue and the fact that the WTO is a member-driven organization that can only make decisions based on consensus.Biden Touts Relief Funds for Restaurants (3 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden visited a Washington restaurant owned in part by Mexican immigrants on Wednesday to highlight $28.6 billion in federal aid for restaurants that struggled during the pandemic.Under the Covid-19 relief measure Biden signed in March, restaurants can apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $5 million per location, or $10 million for those with 20 or fewer locations.U.S. Cases Could See ‘Sharp Decline’: CDC (11:20 a.m. NY)U.S. Covid-19 cases could see a sharp decline by July if nationwide vaccination efforts continue to be successful, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Researchers used scenario modeling techniques to show long-term projections of potential trends in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in data released Wednesday in the agency’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Canada Clears Pfizer Shot for Teens (10:39 a.m. NY)Canadian public health officials authorized the use of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid vaccine for teenagers, making Canada one of the first nations to do so. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with Health Canada, made the announcement Wednesday at a press conference. The department determined the vaccine was “safe and effective” for the younger age group, Sharma said. The U.S. is considering similar action.G-7 Meeting Goes Ahead in U.K. (7:06 a.m. NY)The U.K. insisted a meeting of top Group of Seven diplomats in London should go ahead after India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said he would self-isolate over possible exposure to coronavirus.The news risked derailing a high-profile event that marked the G-7 debut of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Britain is hosting the gathering, which began on Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lumber Futures Extend Record Rally to Top $1,500 for First Time

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. lumber futures extended their steep rally to fresh record highs, shooting above $1,500 as sawmills try to keep up with surging demand.The extended rally comes as voracious home construction demand sends builders scrambling to secure the wood they need, while lumber producers struggle to bulk up their inventories and labor shortages from truckers to construction workers exacerbate the situation.Prices have quadrupled in the past year, vaulting higher on an unexpected surge in home building and renovations that caught sawmills off guard amid the pandemic. Weyerhaeuser Co. reported a record quarterly profit last week, having sold out of some products for the next five to six weeks, while Resolute Forest Products Inc. said its order book exceeds its inventory.“The buying frenzy with escalating prices continued yesterday,” William Giguere, who buys and sells eastern spruce with mills for Sherwood Lumber in Massachusetts, said in a note on Wednesday. “The only thing that kept buyers in check was when there was nothing else to buy. It seemed that the tighter material was, the stronger the urge it was to buy.”The rally, which some expect could continue even higher, is hitting pocketbooks and potentially pushing first-time home buyers out of the market, as North America heads into its peak building season. It has lifted the price of an average new single-family home by $35,872 over the past 12 months, according to the national Association of Home Builders.July lumber futures on Chicago Mercantile Exchange rallied as much as 4.3% to $1,544.50 per 1,000 board feet, the highest-ever for a most-active contract. The May contract, which will expire May 14, rose 1.9% to $1,639.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Asia Stocks Mixed Amid China-Aussie Trade Tensions: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks were mixed Thursday, with Australian and Chinese indexes underperforming amid a further deterioration in trade relations.Hong Kong climbed and Japan led the region’s gains as trading resumed after a holiday. Shares fell China as officials announced a formal suspension of an economic dialogue with Australia, in a largely symbolic move intended to signal Beijing’s growing frustration with Canberra. U.S. futures were little changed after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 closed in the red, while the S&P 500 notched a small gain. The dollar was steady.Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged higher. Oil fluctuated as traders assessed an increase in gasoline stockpiles.As the world’s largest economy rebounds, investors are increasingly focused on when the central bank might start throttling back its emergency support. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Fed will announce a reduction in the pace of bond purchases in the fourth quarter. While Chair Jerome Powell hasn’t yet shifted from his message that it’s too soon to discuss such a move, policy makers have begun to address the issue more directly.Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren suggested that the U.S. mortgage market no longer needs as much support, advancing the debate on when the central bank might start tapering its monthly bond purchases. Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury’s auction schedule suggested the government’s financing needs may have peaked.With Covid-19 cases starting to roll over, “reopening prospects should improve again, and the reflation trade should gather steam again over the coming months,” Esty Dwek, head of global market strategy at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions, said in a note. “The medium-term supports for equities remain unchanged.”Meanwhile, the surge in commodity prices continues to spur debate over whether price pressures could get out of hand. The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index returned to its highest level since 2011 as confidence in the recovery boosted demand, while poor weather and transportation bottlenecks threatened supply. Here are some key events to watch this week:Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were steady as of 2 p.m. in Tokyo. The index was little changedNasdaq 100 futures were little changed after the gauge fell 0.3%Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.5%South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2%Shanghai Composite dipped 0.1%China’s CSI 300 Index lost 1.3%Euro Stoxx 50 futures were flatCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe Japanese yen was at 109.40 per dollar, down 0.2%The offshore yuan was at 6.4815 per dollar, up 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2003BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose more than one basis point to 1.58%Australia’s 10-year yield slipped four basis points to 1.70%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at $65.64 a barrelGold was at $1,788.86 an ounce, up 0.1%For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Endangered condor egg hatches in Northern California's wild

    A California condor egg has hatched in Northern California’s wild, the newest member of Pinnacles National Park’s recovery program for the endangered species. The egg hatched April 12 after two months of round-the-clock incubation by both parents who protected their fragile egg from the elements and potential predators, park rangers said in a social media post. Since 2003, park rangers at Pinnacles, a 26,000-acre park in rural San Benito County about 120 miles (193 kilometers) south of San Francisco, and Ventana Wildlife Society wildlife biologists have managed a release site at the park for captive-bred California condors.

  • Twilio Stock Is Sliding. Guidance Was Worse Than Street Expectations.

    Cloud company Twiilo's guidance for a wider-than-expected loss overshadowed an upside first-quarter report. The stock is in the red in late trading.

  • Oil Edges Toward $70 Amid Uneven Recovery in Worldwide Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged toward $70 a barrel as traders assessed an uneven recovery in global demand, with falling U.S. stockpiles pointing to rising consumption even as virus-hit India struggles.Global benchmark Brent, which just failed to top that level on Wednesday, was 0.4% higher after erasing an early decline. While major crude importer India is battling a record coronavirus wave that’s sapped economic activity, there are signs of rising oil consumption in the U.S., Europe and China. Data Wednesday showed American stockpiles declined last week to the lowest since February.Oil has rallied in 2021 as key economies including the U.S. and China rebound from the impact of the pandemic, fanning energy demand. The strength in crude forms part of a broad advance in raw materials, with the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index surging to the highest level in almost a decade.Still, the outbreak has rapidly worsened in India since the start of April, and the country is now reporting more than 350,000 cases every day. Saudi Arabia’s state energy firm, Saudi Aramco, reduced June pricing to Asia by between 10 and 30 cents per barrel. The key Arab Light grade for the region was cut to $1.70 a barrel above the benchmark, from $1.80 for May.“The failure of Brent to break above $70 per barrel highlights that there is still plenty of concern over the demand outlook,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Group. “India is a worry for the market, particularly if we eventually see a national lockdown.”Elsewhere in Asia, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is making arrangements to seek an extension of a virus state of emergency for the capital, Jiji reported, citing an unidentified person.Oil prices are at risk of a correction, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Henik Fung, who cited the threat posed by India’s crisis as well as higher OPEC+ supply. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are raising output by about 2 million barrels a day through to July.In the U.S., government data showed crude stockpiles contracted by nearly 8 million barrels last week and exports surged, but gasoline inventories rose for the fifth straight week. Separately, pent-up travel demand in the country is seen spurring a 30% jump in jet fuel use this summer.Brent’s prompt timespread was 39 cents a barrel in backwardation on Thursday, compared with 31 cents a month ago. That’s a bullish pattern, with near-term prices trading above those further out.“While we continue to hold a constructive view on the market over the second half of this year, we do believe that in the near term that the market is getting a bit ahead of itself given the current risks,” said ING’s Patterson.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine intellectual property

    Supporters say the move would boost vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • Argentinian soccer player was sent off during the Champions League semi-final, and a commentator said it was because of his 'Latino temperament'

    CBS Sports commentator Jim Beglin said, "it's that Latino temperament," in reference to why Angel Di Maria reacted angrily and stamped player's foot.

  • Inside the World’s Most Beloved Independent Bookstores

    The original owners, William and Lilla Baldwin, began selling books in 1934 and had a book wagon that would go from town to town. Readers will find books arranged by country in a cathedral-like space at the Marylebone location of Daunt Books, which James Daunt opened in 1980.

  • 6 simple tips to prevent eczema flare-ups, and what to do if you get them, according to experts

    Eczema affects nearly 15 million people in the US, and there are many triggers that cause a flare-up, including the summer heat.

  • Biden is getting closer to a deal with Iran, and Democrats in Congress need to get with the program

    To restore the 2015 nuclear deal, Biden needs Congress' support, including that of hawkish Democrats.

  • Katy Perry bleached her eyebrows to transform into Tinker Bell, and she's almost unrecognizable

    It's unclear as to why Katy Perry bleached her brows, as Disney's version of Tinker Bell has thin, brown eyebrows.