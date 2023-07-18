U.S. Soldier ‘Defects’ to North Korea: Report

Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

An American national reportedly serving in the U.S. Army defected to North Korea on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The United Nations Command, a military force which operates in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and Joint Security Area (JSA) dividing the Korean Peninsula, announced that a U.S. national had crossed the border.

“A U.S. National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorization, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the UN Command tweeted. “We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.”

According to South Korea’s Dong-a Ilbo newspaper, the man is a private in the U.S. Army. The Daily Beast has contacted the Army for comment.

The JSA, also known as the “Truce Village,” is the border village inside the DMZ where soldiers from the opposing regimes of Pyongyang and Seoul stand and face one another. It’s also the place where diplomatic negotiations take place between the north and the south.

Crossing and defections across the tightly-defended border have happened in the past, though cases involving Americans defecting to North Korea are extremely rare. Following the Korean war, a small group of U.S. servicemen are known to have crossed the DMZ in 1962. James Joseph Dresnok was the last American soldier known to still be living in North Korea until his death in 2016, which was confirmed by his family the following year.

In contrast, South Korean estimates say that over 33,000 North Koreans have defected to safety in the south since the late 1990s. The majority of those who flee Kim Jong Un’s regime typically do not do so at the dangerous DMZ, however, choosing instead to cross the eastern border into China on a circuitous multinational country which eventually ends in South Korea.

Dramatic defections from North Korea have taken place in the JSA before though. In 2017, a North Korean soldier’s daring bid for freedom was captured on film as he drove a jeep and then ran on foot through the JSA, being shot at least five times by the comrades he was leaving behind before being dragged to safety by soldiers on the southern side.

Earlier in the year, American student Otto Warmbier died after spending a year in a coma following his arrest in North Korea in 2016 for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. His death at the age of 22 came less than a week after he’d been brought back to the United States while still unresponsive.

Tuesday’s reported defection comes at a time of heightened tensions between the Washington, D.C. and Pyongyang. North Korea has conducted around 100 missile tests since the beginning of last year and last week demonstrated a launch of a powerful solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) which state media called a “strong practical warning” to the United States and other adversaries.

North Korea has similarly been angered by an April summit between President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in which the leaders agreed that U.S. nuclear submarines would resume visits to the Korean peninsula after a decadeslong hiatus. The arrival of an Ohio-class ballistic missile sub in the South Korean port city of Busan was announced by the country’s Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

The UN Command and the State Department have been contacted for comment.

