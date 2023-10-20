U.S. Soldier Who Ran to North Korea Faces New Charges: Report

Travis King, the U.S. soldier who crossed the border into North Korea in July and was eventually sent back earlier this month is detained and facing charges of desertion and possessing sexual images of a child, two unidentified officials told The Associated Press. King is expected to be hit with eight counts in all, a charging document seen by the outlet confirmed. Claudine Gates, King’s mom, said in a statement that she believes “something happened” to her son while he was deployed, but that he should be “afforded the presumption of innocence.” King could face up to three years in prison under desertion charges.

